Veritex price target raised to $30 from $27 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Veritex (VBTX) to $30 from $27 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as shares remain discounted on TBVPS and credit picture sees improvement. The firm thinks Q3 alleviates some concerns as credit improved and total cost of deposits inflected.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VBTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.