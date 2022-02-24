Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.88, changing hands as low as $37.09 per share. Veritex Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.2831 per share, with $45.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.46.

