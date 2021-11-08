Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.55, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VBTX was $42.55, representing a -1.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.24 and a 113.5% increase over the 52 week low of $19.93.

VBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). VBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports VBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 69.87%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vbtx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

