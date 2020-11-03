Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that VBTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.05, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VBTX was $20.05, representing a -31.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.41 and a 100.1% increase over the 52 week low of $10.02.

VBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). VBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports VBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37.55%, compared to an industry average of -18.1%.

