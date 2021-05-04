Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that VBTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.51, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VBTX was $34.51, representing a -0.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.85 and a 156.87% increase over the 52 week low of $13.44.

VBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports VBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.96%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

