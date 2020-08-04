Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VBTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.3, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VBTX was $17.3, representing a -41.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.41 and a 72.65% increase over the 52 week low of $10.02.

VBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). VBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports VBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40.9%, compared to an industry average of -25.9%.

