Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Quarterly Results and Declares Cash Dividend

Veritex Holdings reported Q2 2025 net income of $30.9 million and declared a $0.22 dividend per share.
Veritex Holdings, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a net income of $30.9 million, a slight increase from the previous quarter's $29.1 million, and a year-over-year rise from $27.2 million. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on August 21, 2025. Key financial metrics included a diluted earnings per share of $0.56 and a return on average assets of 1.00%. The company maintained strong credit quality, with nonperforming assets at 0.60% of total assets and a low annualized net charge-off rate of 0.05%. Additionally, Veritex announced a definitive merger agreement with Huntington Bancshares, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. As of June 30, 2025, total deposits decreased to $10.42 billion, and total loans held for investment amounted to $8.78 billion.
Potential Positives
- Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Net income for Q2 2025 increased to $30,906, marking a 6.3% rise compared to Q1 2025 and a 13.7% increase compared to Q2 2024.
- Return on average assets improved to 1.00%, up from 0.94% in Q1 2025, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.
- Entered into a definitive merger agreement with Huntington Bancshares, expected to close in Q4 2025, indicating potential for growth and increased market presence.
Potential Negatives
- Net charge-offs for the quarter increased to $1.3 million, indicating a rising trend in loan losses, which could concern investors regarding credit quality.
- Total loans held for investment decreased by $44.7 million compared to the previous quarter, which may signal challenges in loan growth and portfolio management.
- Noninterest income decreased by 5.5% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to a drop in government guaranteed loan income, highlighting potential weaknesses in revenue diversification.
FAQ
What were Veritex's financial results for Q2 2025?
Veritex reported a net income of $30.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.56 for Q2 2025.
When is the next dividend payment from Veritex?
The quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share will be paid on August 21, 2025.
What is the current book value per share for Veritex?
The book value per common share increased to $30.39 as of June 30, 2025.
How is Veritex performing in terms of credit quality?
Veritex reported a nonperforming assets ratio of 0.60% and annualized net charge-offs of 0.05% for the quarter.
What is the expected timeline for Veritex's merger with Huntington Bancshares?
The merger with Huntington is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.
Full Release
DALLAS, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2025.
Quarter to Date
Financial Highlights
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q2 2024
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Net income
$
30,906
$
29,070
$
27,202
Diluted EPS
0.56
0.53
0.50
Book value per common share
30.39
30.08
28.49
Return on average assets
1
1.00
%
0.94
%
0.87
%
Return on average equity
1
7.56
7.27
7.10
Net interest margin
3.33
3.31
3.29
Efficiency ratio
61.15
60.91
59.11
Non-GAAP
2
Operating earnings
$
30,906
$
29,707
$
28,310
Diluted operating EPS
0.56
0.54
0.52
Tangible book value per common share
22.68
22.33
20.62
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings
42,672
43,413
44,420
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets
1
1.38
%
1.41
%
1.42
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans
1
1.82
1.89
1.83
Operating return on average assets
1
1.00
0.96
0.91
Return on average tangible common equity
1
10.79
10.49
10.54
Operating return on average tangible common equity
1
10.79
10.70
10.94
Operating efficiency ratio
61.15
60.62
58.41
1 Annualized ratio.
2 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Other
Second
Quarter Credit, Capital and Company Highlights
Credit quality remained strong with a nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio of 0.60% and annualized net charge-offs of 0.05% for the quarter and 0.11% year-to-date;
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) to total loans held-for-investment ratio (excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”)) remained relatively unchanged at 1.28%;
Capital remains strong with common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.05% as of June 30, 2025;
Book value per share increased $0.31 to $30.39 and tangible book value per share increased $0.35 to $22.68;
We repurchased 286,291 and 663,637 shares of Company stock for $7.1 million and $16.6 million during the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively; and
On July 14, 2025, we announced entry into a definitive agreement to merge with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington"), which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
Results of Operations for the
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Net Interest Income
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $96.3 million and net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.33% compared to $95.4 million and 3.31%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $894 thousand increase, or 0.9%, in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in interest income on loans, a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits and a $768 thousand decrease in subordinated debentures and subordinated notes, partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in interest expense on transaction and savings deposits and a $1.2 million decrease in interest income on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The NIM increased two basis points (bps) compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to the decreased funding costs on certificates and other time deposits and subordinated debt due to the redemption of $75.0 million in subordinated debt during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as well as a mix shift from lower yielding to higher yielding assets for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was largely offset by higher deposits funding costs primarily driven by the expiration of favorable hedges on money market deposit accounts at the end of the first quarter 2025.
Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was relatively unchanged. Net interest income benefited from decreases in interest expense of $16.3 million on certificates and other time deposits, $1.4 million on advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and $1.1 million on subordinated debentures and subordinated notes, as well as an increase of $1.5 million in interest income on debt securities. These changes were substantially offset by a decrease of $17.6 million in interest income on loans and a $2.5 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits. The NIM increased four bps from 3.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to decreased funding costs on deposits, advances and subordinated debt resulting from interest rate cuts for the year over year period, partially offset by the related declines in rates earned on interest-earnings assets, primarily loans.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $13.5 million, a decrease of $790 thousand, or 5.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The change was primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, partially offset by an $850 thousand increase in customer swap income during the period.
Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $2.9 million, or 27.6%. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in customer swap income, a $728 thousand increase in service charges and fees on deposit accounts, a $528 thousand increase in loan fees and a $368 thousand increase in government guaranteed loan income for the year over year period.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $67.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $66.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $328 thousand, or 0.5%. The increase was primarily due to a $920 thousand increase in other noninterest expense, a $627 thousand increase in professional and regulatory fees and a $580 thousand increase in marketing expenses compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was largely offset by a $1.7 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to $733 thousand in lower payroll taxes, which are historically higher in the first quarter, as well as decreases of $678 thousand in bonus expense, $370 thousand in employee insurance expense and $340 thousand in stock grant expenses, offset partially by a $1.0 million increase in salaries expense. In addition, deferred loan origination costs, which reduce salaries expense, were $399 thousand higher for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $4.0 million, or 6.4%. The increase was primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by a $4.7 million increase in salaries expense and incentives accruals and a $521 thousand increase in payroll taxes, offset by decreases of $1.1 million in stock grant expense and $661 thousand in severance expense, as well as $1.6 million higher deferred loan origination costs, which reduces salaries and employee benefit expense. Additionally, there was a $1.1 million increase in other noninterest expense, driven primarily by higher OREO expenses, and a $636 thousand increase in marketing expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Income Tax
Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $8.5 million, which is consistent with the amount recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 21.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 22.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, income tax expense increased by $295 thousand, or 3.6%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 23.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Financial Condition
Total loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding MW was $8.78 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $44.7 million compared to March 31, 2025.
Total deposits were $10.42 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $247.2 million compared to March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily the result of decreases of $185.4 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $171.4 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits, partially offset by an increase of $113.5 million in certificates and other time deposits.
Credit Quality
NPAs totaled $75.2 million, or 0.60% of total assets, of which $66.0 million represented LHI and $9.2 million represented OREO at June 30, 2025, compared to $96.9 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The Company had net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding were five bps for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 17 bps and 28 bps for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
ACL as a percentage of LHI was 1.19% at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 and 1.16% at June 30, 2024. ACL as a percentage of LHI (excluding MW) was 1.28% at June 30, 2025, 1.27% at March 31, 2025 and 1.23% at June 30, 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.8 million, $4.0 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to changes in economic factors for the period. The balance for unfunded commitments increased to $8.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $7.4 million at March 31, 2025, and we recorded a $1.5 million provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and no provision recorded for unfunded commitments for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the allowance for unfunded commitments was attributable to increases in unfunded balances and changes in economic factors for the period.
Dividend Information
On July 18, 2025, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 21, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2025.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share of the Company; operating earnings; tangible common equity to tangible assets; return on average tangible common equity; pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans; diluted operating earnings per share; operating return on average assets; operating return on average tangible common equity; and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
About Veritex Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Veritex and Huntington, the expected timing of completion of the transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Veritex and Huntington. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, estimates, uncertainties and other important factors that change over time and could cause actual results to differ materially from any results, performance, or events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including as a result of the factors referenced below. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, continue, believe, intend, estimate, plan, trend, objective, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Veritex and Huntington caution that the forward-looking statements in this communication are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess and are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Veritex’s and Huntington’s control. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; deterioration in business and economic conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and other volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs, such as FDIC special assessments, long-term debt requirements and heightened capital requirements, and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions, which could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits which may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; changing interest rates which could negatively impact the value of our portfolio of investment securities; the loss of value of our investment portfolio which could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; cybersecurity risks; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; volatility and disruptions in global capital, foreign exchange and credit markets; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services including those implementing our “Fair Play” banking philosophy; changes in policies and standards for regulatory review of bank mergers; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the SEC, OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, CFPB and state-level regulators; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Veritex and Huntington; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Veritex and Huntington; delays in completing the transaction; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the failure to obtain Veritex shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Veritex and Huntington do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Veritex and Huntington successfully; the dilution caused by Huntington’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Veritex and Huntington. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each of which is on file with the SEC and available on Veritex’s investor relations website,
ir.veritexbank.com
, under the heading “Financials” and in other documents Veritex files with the SEC, and in Huntington’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available in the “Investor Relations” section of Huntington’s website, http://www.huntington.com, under the heading “Investor Relations” and in other documents Huntington files with the SEC.
All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Neither Veritex nor Huntington assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or other factors affecting forward-looking statements that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. If Veritex or Huntington update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Veritex or Huntington will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):
Basic EPS
$
0.57
$
0.53
$
0.46
$
0.57
$
0.50
$
1.10
$
0.94
Diluted EPS
0.56
0.53
0.45
0.56
0.50
1.09
0.94
Book value per common share
30.39
30.08
29.37
29.53
28.49
30.39
28.49
Tangible book value per common share
1
22.68
22.33
21.61
21.72
20.62
22.68
20.62
Dividends paid per common share outstanding
2
0.22
0.22
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.44
0.40
Common Stock Data:
Shares outstanding at period end
54,265
54,297
54,517
54,446
54,350
54,265
54,350
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period
54,251
54,486
54,489
54,409
54,457
54,368
54,451
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period
54,766
55,123
55,237
54,932
54,823
54,944
54,832
Summary of Credit Ratios:
ACL to total LHI
1.19
%
1.19
%
1.18
%
1.21
%
1.16
%
1.19
%
1.16
%
NPAs to total assets
0.60
0.77
0.62
0.52
0.65
0.60
0.65
NPAs, excluding nonaccrual purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans, to total assets
3
0.60
0.77
0.62
0.52
0.65
0.60
0.65
NPAs to total loans and OREO
0.79
1.03
0.83
0.70
0.85
0.79
0.85
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
3
0.05
0.17
0.32
0.01
0.28
0.11
0.25
Summary Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
3
1.00
%
0.94
%
0.78
%
0.96
%
0.87
%
0.97
%
0.83
%
Return on average equity
3
7.56
7.27
6.17
7.79
7.10
7.42
6.72
Return on average tangible common equity
1, 3
10.79
10.49
9.04
11.33
10.54
10.64
10.03
Efficiency ratio
61.15
60.91
67.04
61.94
59.11
61.03
60.72
Net interest margin
3.33
3.31
3.20
3.30
3.29
3.32
3.27
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:
Diluted operating EPS
1
$
0.56
$
0.54
$
0.54
$
0.59
$
0.52
$
1.10
$
1.05
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets
1, 3
1.38
%
1.41
%
1.28
%
1.38
%
1.42
%
1.39
%
1.42
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans
1, 3
1.82
1.89
1.72
1.83
1.83
1.86
1.83
Operating return on average assets
1,3
1.00
0.96
0.93
1.00
0.91
0.98
0.93
Operating return on average tangible common equity
1,3
10.79
10.70
10.69
11.74
10.94
10.75
11.14
Operating efficiency ratio
1
61.15
60.62
62.98
60.63
58.41
60.88
58.57
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets
13.19
%
12.96
%
12.58
%
12.31
%
12.26
%
13.07
%
12.34
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
1
10.16
9.95
9.54
9.37
9.14
10.16
9.14
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)
4
10.73
10.55
10.32
10.06
10.06
10.73
10.06
Common equity tier 1 capital
4
11.05
11.04
11.09
10.86
10.49
11.05
10.49
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
4
11.32
11.31
11.36
11.13
10.75
11.32
10.75
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
4
13.46
13.46
13.96
13.91
13.45
13.46
13.45
Risk-weighted assets
4
$
11,435,978
$
11,318,220
$
11,247,813
$
11,290,800
$
11,450,997
$
11,435,978
$
11,450,997
1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.
3 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.
4 June 30, 2025 ratios and risk-weighted assets are estimated.
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
66,696
$
81,088
$
52,486
$
54,165
$
53,462
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
703,869
768,702
802,714
1,046,625
598,375
Cash and cash equivalents
770,565
849,790
855,200
1,100,790
651,837
Debt securities, net
1,418,804
1,463,157
1,478,538
1,423,610
1,349,354
Other investments
73,986
69,452
69,638
71,257
75,885
Loans held for sale (“LHFS”)
69,480
69,236
89,309
48,496
57,046
LHI, MW
669,052
571,775
605,411
630,650
568,047
LHI, excluding MW
8,783,988
8,828,672
8,899,133
9,028,575
9,209,094
Total loans
9,522,520
9,469,683
9,593,853
9,707,721
9,834,187
ACL
(112,262
)
(111,773
)
(111,745
)
(117,162
)
(113,431
)
Bank-owned life insurance
86,048
85,424
85,324
84,776
84,233
Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net
116,642
112,801
113,480
114,202
105,222
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)
9,218
24,268
24,737
9,034
24,256
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
25,006
27,974
28,664
32,825
35,817
Goodwill
404,452
404,452
404,452
404,452
404,452
Other assets
212,889
210,863
226,200
211,471
232,518
Total assets
$
12,527,868
$
12,606,091
$
12,768,341
$
13,042,976
$
12,684,330
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
2,133,294
$
2,318,645
$
2,191,457
$
2,643,894
$
2,416,727
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits
5,009,137
5,180,495
5,061,157
4,204,708
3,979,454
Certificates and other time deposits
2,792,750
2,679,221
2,958,861
3,625,920
3,744,596
Correspondent money market deposits
482,739
486,762
541,117
561,489
584,067
Total deposits
10,417,920
10,665,123
10,752,592
11,036,011
10,724,844
Accounts payable and other liabilities
135,647
151,579
183,944
168,415
180,585
Advances from FHLB
169,000
—
—
—
—
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes
156,082
155,909
230,736
230,536
230,285
Total liabilities
10,878,649
10,972,611
11,167,272
11,434,962
11,135,714
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
617
615
613
613
612
Additional paid-in capital
1,329,803
1,329,626
1,328,748
1,324,929
1,321,995
Retained earnings
545,015
526,044
507,903
493,921
473,801
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(38,528
)
(42,170
)
(65,076
)
(40,330
)
(76,713
)
Treasury stock
(187,688
)
(180,635
)
(171,119
)
(171,119
)
(171,079
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,649,219
1,633,480
1,601,069
1,608,014
1,548,616
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
12,527,868
$
12,606,091
$
12,768,341
$
13,042,976
$
12,684,330
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Six Months
Ended
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
149,354
$
146,505
$
154,998
$
167,261
$
166,979
$
295,859
$
328,921
Debt securities
16,883
17,106
16,893
15,830
15,408
33,989
29,103
Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold
8,039
9,244
11,888
12,571
7,722
17,283
15,772
Equity securities and other investments
847
870
940
1,001
1,138
1,717
2,038
Total interest income
175,123
173,725
184,719
196,663
191,247
348,848
375,834
Interest expense:
Transaction and savings deposits
48,080
45,165
44,841
47,208
45,619
93,245
92,403
Certificates and other time deposits
28,539
30,268
40,279
46,230
44,811
58,807
85,303
Advances from FHLB
113
27
130
47
1,468
140
2,859
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes
2,056
2,824
3,328
3,116
3,113
4,880
6,227
Total interest expense
78,788
78,284
88,578
96,601
95,011
157,072
186,792
Net interest income
96,335
95,441
96,141
100,062
96,236
191,776
189,042
Provision for credit losses
1,750
4,000
2,300
4,000
8,250
5,750
15,750
Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments
1,500
1,300
(401
)
—
—
2,800
(1,541
)
Net interest income after provisions
93,085
90,141
94,242
96,062
87,986
183,226
174,833
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
5,702
5,611
5,612
5,442
4,974
11,313
9,870
Loan fees
2,735
2,495
2,265
3,278
2,207
5,230
4,717
Loss on sales of debt securities
—
—
(4,397
)
—
—
—
(6,304
)
Government guaranteed loan income, net
1,688
3,301
5,368
780
1,320
4,989
3,934
Customer swap income
1,550
700
509
271
326
2,250
775
Other income
1,824
2,182
699
3,335
1,751
4,006
4,248
Total noninterest income
13,499
14,289
10,056
13,106
10,578
27,788
17,240
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
34,957
36,624
37,446
37,370
32,790
71,581
66,155
Occupancy and equipment
4,511
4,650
4,633
4,789
4,585
9,161
9,262
Professional and regulatory fees
5,558
4,931
5,564
4,903
5,617
10,489
11,670
Data processing and software expense
5,507
5,403
5,741
5,268
5,097
10,910
9,953
Marketing
2,612
2,032
2,896
2,781
1,976
4,644
3,522
Amortization of intangibles
2,438
2,438
2,437
2,438
2,438
4,876
4,876
Telephone and communications
233
330
323
335
365
563
626
Other
11,346
10,426
12,154
12,216
10,273
21,772
19,193
Total noninterest expense
67,162
66,834
71,194
70,100
63,141
133,996
125,257
Income before income tax expense
39,422
37,596
33,104
39,068
35,423
77,018
66,816
Income tax expense
8,516
8,526
8,222
8,067
8,221
17,042
15,458
Net income
$
30,906
$
29,070
$
24,882
$
31,001
$
27,202
$
59,976
$
51,358
Basic EPS
$
0.57
$
0.53
$
0.46
$
0.57
$
0.50
$
1.10
$
0.94
Diluted EPS
$
0.56
$
0.53
$
0.45
$
0.56
$
0.50
$
1.09
$
0.94
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
54,251
54,486
54,489
54,409
54,457
54,368
54,451
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
54,766
55,123
55,237
54,932
54,823
54,944
54,832
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
4
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
4
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
4
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
1
$
8,875,970
$
141,688
6.40
%
$
8,886,905
$
140,329
6.40
%
$
9,344,482
$
160,323
6.90
%
LHI, MW
523,203
7,666
5.88
426,724
6,176
5.87
420,946
6,656
6.36
Debt securities
1,440,369
16,883
4.70
1,467,220
17,106
4.73
1,352,293
15,408
4.58
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
707,933
8,039
4.55
827,751
9,244
4.53
560,586
7,722
5.54
Equity securities and other investments
70,779
847
4.80
70,696
870
4.99
78,964
1,138
5.80
Total interest-earning assets
11,618,254
175,123
6.05
11,679,296
173,725
6.03
11,757,271
191,247
6.54
ACL
(112,369
)
(111,563
)
(115,978
)
Noninterest-earning assets
933,328
938,401
937,413
Total assets
$
12,439,213
$
12,506,134
$
12,578,706
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits
$
5,502,672
$
48,080
3.50
%
$
5,449,091
$
45,165
3.36
%
$
4,570,329
$
45,619
4.01
%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,742,655
28,539
4.17
2,726,309
30,268
4.50
3,591,035
44,811
5.02
Advances from FHLB and Other
9,813
113
4.62
2,333
27
4.69
106,648
1,468
5.54
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes
155,985
2,056
5.29
191,638
2,824
5.98
230,141
3,113
5.44
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,411,125
78,788
3.76
8,369,371
78,284
3.79
8,498,153
95,011
4.50
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,244,745
2,345,586
2,346,908
Other liabilities
142,925
170,389
192,036
Total liabilities
10,798,795
10,885,346
11,037,097
Stockholders’ equity
1,640,418
1,620,788
1,541,609
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
12,439,213
$
12,506,134
$
12,578,706
Net interest rate spread
2
2.29
%
2.24
%
2.04
%
Net interest income and margin
3
$
96,335
3.33
%
$
95,441
3.31
%
$
96,236
3.29
%
1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $62.2 million, $66.3 million and $58.5 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
4 Yields and rates for the quarter are annualized
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except percentages)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
4
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
4
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
1
$
8,881,407
$
282,017
6.40
%
$
9,314,148
$
317,908
6.86
%
LHI, MW
475,230
13,842
5.87
350,252
11,013
6.32
Debt securities
1,453,721
33,989
4.71
1,323,644
29,103
4.42
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
767,511
17,283
4.54
572,589
15,772
5.54
Equity securities and other investments
70,738
1,717
4.89
77,616
2,038
5.28
Total interest-earning assets
11,648,607
348,848
6.04
11,638,249
375,834
6.49
ACL
(111,969
)
(114,104
)
Noninterest-earning assets
935,850
933,229
Total assets
$
12,472,488
$
12,457,374
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits
$
5,476,030
$
93,245
3.43
%
$
4,604,887
$
92,403
4.04
%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,734,527
58,807
4.34
3,437,385
85,303
4.99
Advances from FHLB and Other
6,094
140
4.63
103,819
2,859
5.54
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes
173,713
4,880
5.67
230,011
6,227
5.44
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,390,364
157,072
3.78
8,376,102
186,792
4.48
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,294,887
2,351,112
Other liabilities
156,580
192,422
Total liabilities
10,841,831
10,919,636
Stockholders’ equity
1,630,657
1,537,738
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
12,472,488
$
12,457,374
Net interest rate spread
2
2.26
%
2.01
%
Net interest income and margin
3
$
191,776
3.32
%
$
189,042
3.27
%
1
Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $64.2 million and $56.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
4 Yields and rates for the six month periods are annualized
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Yield Trend
For the Quarter Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Average yield on interest-earning assets:
Loans
1
6.40
%
6.40
%
6.56
%
6.89
%
6.90
%
6.40
%
6.86
%
LHI, MW
5.88
5.87
5.83
6.75
6.36
5.87
6.32
Total Loans
6.37
6.38
6.53
6.89
6.88
6.38
6.84
Debt securities
4.70
4.73
4.61
4.55
4.58
4.71
4.42
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
4.55
4.53
4.87
5.41
5.54
4.54
5.54
Equity securities and other investments
4.80
4.99
5.18
5.25
5.80
4.89
5.28
Total interest-earning assets
6.05
%
6.03
%
6.15
%
6.49
%
6.54
%
6.04
%
6.49
%
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits
3.50
%
3.36
%
3.57
%
4.00
%
4.01
%
3.43
%
4.04
%
Certificates and other time deposits
4.17
4.50
4.83
5.00
5.02
4.34
4.99
Advances from FHLB and other
4.62
4.69
4.88
5.73
5.54
4.63
5.54
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes
5.29
5.98
5.74
5.38
5.44
5.67
5.44
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.76
%
3.79
%
4.12
%
4.46
%
4.50
%
3.78
%
4.48
%
Net interest rate spread
2
2.29
%
2.24
%
2.03
%
2.03
%
2.04
%
2.26
%
2.01
%
Net interest margin
3
3.33
%
3.31
%
3.20
%
3.30
%
3.29
%
3.32
%
3.27
%
1Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $62.2 million, $66.3 million, $46.4 million, $54.3 million and $58.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively and $64.2 million and $56.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Supplemental Yield Trend
For the Quarter Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits
3.73
%
3.74
%
4.07
%
4.44
%
4.46
%
3.73
%
3.33
%
Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing
2.93
2.91
3.16
3.42
3.46
2.92
2.48
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
LHI
1
Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”)
$
2,692,209
30.6
%
$
2,717,037
30.7
%
$
2,693,538
30.2
%
$
2,728,544
30.2
%
$
2,798,260
30.4
%
Real Estate:
Owner occupied commercial (“OOCRE”)
800,881
9.1
795,808
9.0
780,003
8.8
807,223
8.9
806,285
8.7
Non-owner occupied commercial (“NOOCRE”)
2,311,466
26.3
2,266,526
25.6
2,382,499
26.7
2,338,094
25.9
2,369,848
25.7
Construction and land
1,142,457
13.0
1,214,260
13.7
1,303,711
14.7
1,436,540
15.8
1,536,580
16.7
Farmland
31,589
0.4
31,339
0.4
31,690
0.4
32,254
0.4
30,512
0.3
1-4 family residential
1,086,342
12.3
1,021,293
11.6
957,341
10.7
944,755
10.5
917,402
10.0
Multi-family residential
718,946
8.2
782,412
8.9
750,218
8.4
738,090
8.2
748,740
8.1
Consumer
8,796
0.1
8,597
0.1
9,115
0.1
11,292
0.1
9,245
0.1
Total LHI
1
$
8,792,686
100
%
$
8,837,272
100
%
$
8,908,115
100
%
$
9,036,792
100
%
$
9,216,872
100
%
MW
669,052
571,775
605,411
630,650
568,047
Total LHI
1
$
9,461,738
$
9,409,047
$
9,513,526
$
9,667,442
$
9,784,919
Total LHFS
69,480
69,236
89,309
48,496
57,046
Total loans
$
9,531,218
$
9,478,283
$
9,602,835
$
9,715,938
$
9,841,965
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
2,133,294
20.5
%
$
2,318,645
21.7
%
$
2,191,457
20.4
%
$
2,643,894
24.0
%
$
2,416,727
22.5
%
Interest-bearing transaction
603,861
5.8
863,462
8.1
839,005
7.8
421,059
3.8
523,272
4.9
Money market
3,856,812
37.0
3,730,446
35.0
3,772,964
35.1
3,462,709
31.4
3,268,286
30.5
Savings
548,464
5.3
586,587
5.5
449,188
4.2
320,940
2.9
187,896
1.8
Certificates and other time deposits
2,792,750
26.8
2,679,221
25.1
2,958,861
27.5
3,625,920
32.8
3,744,596
34.9
Correspondent money market accounts
482,739
4.6
486,762
4.6
541,117
5.0
561,489
5.1
584,067
5.4
Total deposits
$
10,417,920
100
%
$
10,665,123
100
%
$
10,752,592
100
%
$
11,036,011
100
%
$
10,724,844
100
%
Total loans to deposits ratio
91.5
%
88.9
%
89.3
%
88.0
%
91.8
%
Total loans to deposit ratio, excluding MW loans and LHFS
84.4
%
82.9
%
82.8
%
81.9
%
85.9
%
1
Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $8.7 million, $8.6 million, $9.0 million, $8.2 million and $7.8 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Asset Quality
For the Quarter Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Sep 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
NPAs:
Nonaccrual loans
$
61,142
$
69,188
$
52,521
$
55,335
$
58,537
$
61,142
$
58,537
Nonaccrual PCD loans
1
196
196
—
70
73
196
73
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
2
4,641
3,249
1,914
2,860
143
4,641
143
Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”)
65,979
72,633
54,435
58,265
58,753
65,979
58,753
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)
9,218
24,268
24,737
9,034
24,256
9,218
24,256
Total NPAs
$
75,197
$
96,901
$
79,172
$
67,299
$
83,009
$
75,197
$
83,009
Charge-offs:
1-4 family residential
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(31
)
$
—
$
(31
)
Multifamily
—
—
—
—
(198
)
—
(198
)
OOCRE
—
—
—
—
—
—
(120
)
NOOCRE
(215
)
(3,090
)
(5,113
)
—
(1,969
)
(3,305
)
(6,262
)
C&I
(1,571
)
(918
)
(4,586
)
(2,259
)
(5,601
)
(2,489
)
(6,547
)
Consumer
(55
)
(212
)
(420
)
(54
)
(30
)
(267
)
(101
)
Total charge-offs
$
(1,841
)
$
(4,220
)
$
(10,119
)
$
(2,313
)
$
(7,829
)
$
(6,061
)
$
(13,259
)
Recoveries:
1-4 family residential
$
1
$
21
$
2
$
3
$
—
$
22
$
1
OOCRE
186
—
—
—
120
186
120
NOOCRE
—
—
1,323
—
—
—
—
C&I
131
32
1,047
1,962
361
163
457
MW
—
—
—
46
—
—
—
Consumer
262
195
30
33
497
457
546
Total recoveries
$
580
$
248
$
2,402
$
2,044
$
978
$
828
$
1,124
Net charge-offs
$
(1,261
)
$
(3,972
)
$
(7,717
)
$
(269
)
$
(6,851
)
$
(5,233
)
$
(12,135
)
Provision for credit losses
$
1,750
$
4,000
$
2,300
$
4,000
$
8,250
$
5,750
$
15,750
ACL
$
112,262
$
111,773
$
111,745
$
117,162
$
113,431
$
112,262
$
113,431
Asset Quality Ratios:
NPAs to total assets
0.60
%
0.77
%
0.62
%
0.52
%
0.65
%
0.60
%
0.65
%
NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets
0.60
0.77
0.62
0.52
0.65
0.60
0.65
NPAs to total LHI and OREO
0.79
1.03
0.83
0.70
0.85
0.79
0.85
NPLs to total LHI
0.70
0.77
0.57
0.60
0.60
0.70
0.60
NPLs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total LHI
0.70
0.77
0.57
0.60
0.60
0.70
0.60
ACL to total LHI
1.19
1.19
1.18
1.21
1.16
1.19
1.16
ACL to total LHI, excluding MW
1.28
1.27
1.25
1.30
1.23
1.28
1.23
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
3
0.05
0.17
0.32
0.01
0.28
0.11
0.25
1 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.
2 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.
3 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.
The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share.
Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.
We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:
As of
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible Common Equity
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,649,219
$
1,633,480
$
1,601,069
$
1,608,014
$
1,548,616
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(404,452
)
(404,452
)
(404,452
)
(404,452
)
(404,452
)
Core deposit intangibles
(13,868
)
(16,306
)
(18,744
)
(21,182
)
(23,619
)
Tangible common equity
$
1,230,899
$
1,212,722
$
1,177,873
$
1,182,380
$
1,120,545
Common shares outstanding
54,265