Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Quarterly Results and Declares Cash Dividend

Veritex Holdings reported Q2 2025 net income of $30.9 million and declared a $0.22 dividend per share.

Quiver AI Summary

Veritex Holdings, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a net income of $30.9 million, a slight increase from the previous quarter's $29.1 million, and a year-over-year rise from $27.2 million. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on August 21, 2025. Key financial metrics included a diluted earnings per share of $0.56 and a return on average assets of 1.00%. The company maintained strong credit quality, with nonperforming assets at 0.60% of total assets and a low annualized net charge-off rate of 0.05%. Additionally, Veritex announced a definitive merger agreement with Huntington Bancshares, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. As of June 30, 2025, total deposits decreased to $10.42 billion, and total loans held for investment amounted to $8.78 billion.

Potential Positives

Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Net income for Q2 2025 increased to $30,906, marking a 6.3% rise compared to Q1 2025 and a 13.7% increase compared to Q2 2024.

Return on average assets improved to 1.00%, up from 0.94% in Q1 2025, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.

Entered into a definitive merger agreement with Huntington Bancshares, expected to close in Q4 2025, indicating potential for growth and increased market presence.

Potential Negatives

Net charge-offs for the quarter increased to $1.3 million, indicating a rising trend in loan losses, which could concern investors regarding credit quality.

Total loans held for investment decreased by $44.7 million compared to the previous quarter, which may signal challenges in loan growth and portfolio management.

Noninterest income decreased by 5.5% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to a drop in government guaranteed loan income, highlighting potential weaknesses in revenue diversification.

FAQ

What were Veritex's financial results for Q2 2025?

Veritex reported a net income of $30.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.56 for Q2 2025.

When is the next dividend payment from Veritex?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share will be paid on August 21, 2025.

What is the current book value per share for Veritex?

The book value per common share increased to $30.39 as of June 30, 2025.

How is Veritex performing in terms of credit quality?

Veritex reported a nonperforming assets ratio of 0.60% and annualized net charge-offs of 0.05% for the quarter.

What is the expected timeline for Veritex's merger with Huntington Bancshares?

The merger with Huntington is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VBTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $VBTX stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VBTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VBTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VBTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VBTX forecast page.

$VBTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VBTX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VBTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $30.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $32.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $28.0 on 04/02/2025

Full Release



DALLAS, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.





The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2025.



















Quarter to Date















Financial Highlights















Q2 2025













Q1 2025













Q2 2024





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)













GAAP



































Net income









$





30,906













$





29,070













$





27,202













Diluted EPS













0.56

















0.53

















0.50













Book value per common share













30.39

















30.08

















28.49













Return on average assets



1















1.00





%













0.94





%













0.87





%









Return on average equity



1















7.56

















7.27

















7.10













Net interest margin













3.33

















3.31

















3.29













Efficiency ratio













61.15

















60.91

















59.11















Non-GAAP







2





































Operating earnings









$





30,906













$





29,707













$





28,310













Diluted operating EPS













0.56

















0.54

















0.52













Tangible book value per common share













22.68

















22.33

















20.62













Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings













42,672

















43,413

















44,420













Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets



1















1.38





%













1.41





%













1.42





%









Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans



1















1.82

















1.89

















1.83













Operating return on average assets



1















1.00

















0.96

















0.91













Return on average tangible common equity



1















10.79

















10.49

















10.54













Operating return on average tangible common equity



1















10.79

















10.70

















10.94













Operating efficiency ratio













61.15

















60.62

















58.41















1 Annualized ratio.









2 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.









Other





Second





Quarter Credit, Capital and Company Highlights









Credit quality remained strong with a nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio of 0.60% and annualized net charge-offs of 0.05% for the quarter and 0.11% year-to-date;



Credit quality remained strong with a nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio of 0.60% and annualized net charge-offs of 0.05% for the quarter and 0.11% year-to-date;



Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) to total loans held-for-investment ratio (excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”)) remained relatively unchanged at 1.28%;



Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) to total loans held-for-investment ratio (excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”)) remained relatively unchanged at 1.28%;



Capital remains strong with common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.05% as of June 30, 2025;



Capital remains strong with common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.05% as of June 30, 2025;



Book value per share increased $0.31 to $30.39 and tangible book value per share increased $0.35 to $22.68;



Book value per share increased $0.31 to $30.39 and tangible book value per share increased $0.35 to $22.68;



We repurchased 286,291 and 663,637 shares of Company stock for $7.1 million and $16.6 million during the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively; and



We repurchased 286,291 and 663,637 shares of Company stock for $7.1 million and $16.6 million during the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively; and



On July 14, 2025, we announced entry into a definitive agreement to merge with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington"), which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.









Results of Operations for the





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025









Net Interest Income







For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $96.3 million and net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.33% compared to $95.4 million and 3.31%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $894 thousand increase, or 0.9%, in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in interest income on loans, a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits and a $768 thousand decrease in subordinated debentures and subordinated notes, partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in interest expense on transaction and savings deposits and a $1.2 million decrease in interest income on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The NIM increased two basis points (bps) compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to the decreased funding costs on certificates and other time deposits and subordinated debt due to the redemption of $75.0 million in subordinated debt during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as well as a mix shift from lower yielding to higher yielding assets for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was largely offset by higher deposits funding costs primarily driven by the expiration of favorable hedges on money market deposit accounts at the end of the first quarter 2025.





Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was relatively unchanged. Net interest income benefited from decreases in interest expense of $16.3 million on certificates and other time deposits, $1.4 million on advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and $1.1 million on subordinated debentures and subordinated notes, as well as an increase of $1.5 million in interest income on debt securities. These changes were substantially offset by a decrease of $17.6 million in interest income on loans and a $2.5 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits. The NIM increased four bps from 3.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to decreased funding costs on deposits, advances and subordinated debt resulting from interest rate cuts for the year over year period, partially offset by the related declines in rates earned on interest-earnings assets, primarily loans.







Noninterest Income







Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $13.5 million, a decrease of $790 thousand, or 5.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The change was primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, partially offset by an $850 thousand increase in customer swap income during the period.





Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $2.9 million, or 27.6%. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in customer swap income, a $728 thousand increase in service charges and fees on deposit accounts, a $528 thousand increase in loan fees and a $368 thousand increase in government guaranteed loan income for the year over year period.







Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense was $67.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $66.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $328 thousand, or 0.5%. The increase was primarily due to a $920 thousand increase in other noninterest expense, a $627 thousand increase in professional and regulatory fees and a $580 thousand increase in marketing expenses compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was largely offset by a $1.7 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to $733 thousand in lower payroll taxes, which are historically higher in the first quarter, as well as decreases of $678 thousand in bonus expense, $370 thousand in employee insurance expense and $340 thousand in stock grant expenses, offset partially by a $1.0 million increase in salaries expense. In addition, deferred loan origination costs, which reduce salaries expense, were $399 thousand higher for the three months ended June 30, 2025.





Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $4.0 million, or 6.4%. The increase was primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by a $4.7 million increase in salaries expense and incentives accruals and a $521 thousand increase in payroll taxes, offset by decreases of $1.1 million in stock grant expense and $661 thousand in severance expense, as well as $1.6 million higher deferred loan origination costs, which reduces salaries and employee benefit expense. Additionally, there was a $1.1 million increase in other noninterest expense, driven primarily by higher OREO expenses, and a $636 thousand increase in marketing expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in the prior year.







Income Tax







Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $8.5 million, which is consistent with the amount recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 21.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 22.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, income tax expense increased by $295 thousand, or 3.6%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 23.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.







Financial Condition







Total loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding MW was $8.78 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $44.7 million compared to March 31, 2025.





Total deposits were $10.42 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $247.2 million compared to March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily the result of decreases of $185.4 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $171.4 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits, partially offset by an increase of $113.5 million in certificates and other time deposits.







Credit Quality







NPAs totaled $75.2 million, or 0.60% of total assets, of which $66.0 million represented LHI and $9.2 million represented OREO at June 30, 2025, compared to $96.9 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The Company had net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding were five bps for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 17 bps and 28 bps for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.





ACL as a percentage of LHI was 1.19% at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 and 1.16% at June 30, 2024. ACL as a percentage of LHI (excluding MW) was 1.28% at June 30, 2025, 1.27% at March 31, 2025 and 1.23% at June 30, 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.8 million, $4.0 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to changes in economic factors for the period. The balance for unfunded commitments increased to $8.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $7.4 million at March 31, 2025, and we recorded a $1.5 million provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and no provision recorded for unfunded commitments for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the allowance for unfunded commitments was attributable to increases in unfunded balances and changes in economic factors for the period.







Dividend Information







On July 18, 2025, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 21, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2025.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share of the Company; operating earnings; tangible common equity to tangible assets; return on average tangible common equity; pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans; diluted operating earnings per share; operating return on average assets; operating return on average tangible common equity; and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.







About Veritex Holdings, Inc.







Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.



























CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Veritex and Huntington, the expected timing of completion of the transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Veritex and Huntington. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, estimates, uncertainties and other important factors that change over time and could cause actual results to differ materially from any results, performance, or events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including as a result of the factors referenced below. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, continue, believe, intend, estimate, plan, trend, objective, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





Veritex and Huntington caution that the forward-looking statements in this communication are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess and are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Veritex’s and Huntington’s control. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; deterioration in business and economic conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and other volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs, such as FDIC special assessments, long-term debt requirements and heightened capital requirements, and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions, which could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits which may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; changing interest rates which could negatively impact the value of our portfolio of investment securities; the loss of value of our investment portfolio which could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; cybersecurity risks; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; volatility and disruptions in global capital, foreign exchange and credit markets; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services including those implementing our “Fair Play” banking philosophy; changes in policies and standards for regulatory review of bank mergers; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the SEC, OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, CFPB and state-level regulators; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Veritex and Huntington; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Veritex and Huntington; delays in completing the transaction; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the failure to obtain Veritex shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Veritex and Huntington do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Veritex and Huntington successfully; the dilution caused by Huntington’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Veritex and Huntington. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each of which is on file with the SEC and available on Veritex’s investor relations website,



ir.veritexbank.com



, under the heading “Financials” and in other documents Veritex files with the SEC, and in Huntington’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available in the “Investor Relations” section of Huntington’s website, http://www.huntington.com, under the heading “Investor Relations” and in other documents Huntington files with the SEC.





All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Neither Veritex nor Huntington assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or other factors affecting forward-looking statements that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. If Veritex or Huntington update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Veritex or Huntington will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.



















VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)







































For the Quarter Ended













For the Six Months Ended





















Jun 30,





2025













Mar 31,





2025













Dec 31,





2024













Sep 30,





2024













Jun 30,





2024













Jun 30,





2025













Jun 30,





2024





















(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)













Per Share Data (Common Stock):



































































Basic EPS









$





0.57













$





0.53













$





0.46













$





0.57













$





0.50













$





1.10













$





0.94













Diluted EPS













0.56

















0.53

















0.45

















0.56

















0.50

















1.09

















0.94













Book value per common share













30.39

















30.08

















29.37

















29.53

















28.49

















30.39

















28.49













Tangible book value per common share



1















22.68

















22.33

















21.61

















21.72

















20.62

















22.68

















20.62













Dividends paid per common share outstanding



2















0.22

















0.22

















0.20

















0.20

















0.20

















0.44

















0.40















































































Common Stock Data:



































































Shares outstanding at period end













54,265

















54,297

















54,517

















54,446

















54,350

















54,265

















54,350













Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period













54,251

















54,486

















54,489

















54,409

















54,457

















54,368

















54,451













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period













54,766

















55,123

















55,237

















54,932

















54,823

















54,944

















54,832















































































Summary of Credit Ratios:



































































ACL to total LHI













1.19





%













1.19





%













1.18





%













1.21





%













1.16





%













1.19





%













1.16





%









NPAs to total assets













0.60

















0.77

















0.62

















0.52

















0.65

















0.60

















0.65













NPAs, excluding nonaccrual purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans, to total assets



3















0.60

















0.77

















0.62

















0.52

















0.65

















0.60

















0.65













NPAs to total loans and OREO













0.79

















1.03

















0.83

















0.70

















0.85

















0.79

















0.85













Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding



3















0.05

















0.17

















0.32

















0.01

















0.28

















0.11

















0.25















































































Summary Performance Ratios:



































































Return on average assets



3















1.00





%













0.94





%













0.78





%













0.96





%













0.87





%













0.97





%













0.83





%









Return on average equity



3















7.56

















7.27

















6.17

















7.79

















7.10

















7.42

















6.72













Return on average tangible common equity



1, 3















10.79

















10.49

















9.04

















11.33

















10.54

















10.64

















10.03













Efficiency ratio













61.15

















60.91

















67.04

















61.94

















59.11

















61.03

















60.72













Net interest margin













3.33

















3.31

















3.20

















3.30

















3.29

















3.32

















3.27















































































Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:



























































Diluted operating EPS



1











$





0.56













$





0.54













$





0.54













$





0.59













$





0.52













$





1.10













$





1.05













Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets



1, 3















1.38





%













1.41





%













1.28





%













1.38





%













1.42





%













1.39





%













1.42





%









Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans



1, 3















1.82

















1.89

















1.72

















1.83

















1.83

















1.86

















1.83













Operating return on average assets



1,3















1.00

















0.96

















0.93

















1.00

















0.91

















0.98

















0.93













Operating return on average tangible common equity



1,3















10.79

















10.70

















10.69

















11.74

















10.94

















10.75

















11.14













Operating efficiency ratio



1















61.15

















60.62

















62.98

















60.63

















58.41

















60.88

















58.57















































































Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:



























































Average stockholders' equity to average total assets













13.19





%













12.96





%













12.58





%













12.31





%













12.26





%













13.07





%













12.34





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



1















10.16

















9.95

















9.54

















9.37

















9.14

















10.16

















9.14













Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)



4















10.73

















10.55

















10.32

















10.06

















10.06

















10.73

















10.06













Common equity tier 1 capital



4















11.05

















11.04

















11.09

















10.86

















10.49

















11.05

















10.49













Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



4















11.32

















11.31

















11.36

















11.13

















10.75

















11.32

















10.75













Total capital to risk-weighted assets



4















13.46

















13.46

















13.96

















13.91

















13.45

















13.46

















13.45













Risk-weighted assets



4











$





11,435,978













$





11,318,220













$





11,247,813













$





11,290,800













$





11,450,997













$





11,435,978













$





11,450,997















1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.









2 Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.









3 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.









4 June 30, 2025 ratios and risk-weighted assets are estimated.





















VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Financial Highlights









(In thousands)







































Jun 30, 2025













Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Sep 30, 2024













Jun 30, 2024



















(unaudited)









(unaudited)

















(unaudited)









(unaudited)











ASSETS



















































Cash and due from banks









$





66,696













$





81,088













$





52,486













$





54,165













$





53,462













Interest bearing deposits in other banks













703,869

















768,702

















802,714

















1,046,625

















598,375













Cash and cash equivalents













770,565

















849,790

















855,200

















1,100,790

















651,837













Debt securities, net













1,418,804

















1,463,157

















1,478,538

















1,423,610

















1,349,354













Other investments













73,986

















69,452

















69,638

















71,257

















75,885













Loans held for sale (“LHFS”)













69,480

















69,236

















89,309

















48,496

















57,046













LHI, MW













669,052

















571,775

















605,411

















630,650

















568,047













LHI, excluding MW













8,783,988

















8,828,672

















8,899,133

















9,028,575

















9,209,094













Total loans













9,522,520

















9,469,683

















9,593,853

















9,707,721

















9,834,187













ACL













(112,262





)













(111,773





)













(111,745





)













(117,162





)













(113,431





)









Bank-owned life insurance













86,048

















85,424

















85,324

















84,776

















84,233













Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net













116,642

















112,801

















113,480

















114,202

















105,222













Other real estate owned (“OREO”)













9,218

















24,268

















24,737

















9,034

















24,256













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization













25,006

















27,974

















28,664

















32,825

















35,817













Goodwill













404,452

















404,452

















404,452

















404,452

















404,452













Other assets













212,889

















210,863

















226,200

















211,471

















232,518















Total assets











$





12,527,868













$





12,606,091













$





12,768,341













$





13,042,976













$





12,684,330















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















































Deposits:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits









$





2,133,294













$





2,318,645













$





2,191,457













$





2,643,894













$





2,416,727













Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits













5,009,137

















5,180,495

















5,061,157

















4,204,708

















3,979,454













Certificates and other time deposits













2,792,750

















2,679,221

















2,958,861

















3,625,920

















3,744,596













Correspondent money market deposits













482,739

















486,762

















541,117

















561,489

















584,067













Total deposits













10,417,920

















10,665,123

















10,752,592

















11,036,011

















10,724,844













Accounts payable and other liabilities













135,647

















151,579

















183,944

















168,415

















180,585













Advances from FHLB













169,000

















—

















—

















—

















—













Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes













156,082

















155,909

















230,736

















230,536

















230,285















Total liabilities















10,878,649

















10,972,611

















11,167,272

















11,434,962

















11,135,714













Stockholders’ equity:

















































Common stock













617

















615

















613

















613

















612













Additional paid-in capital













1,329,803

















1,329,626

















1,328,748

















1,324,929

















1,321,995













Retained earnings













545,015

















526,044

















507,903

















493,921

















473,801













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(38,528





)













(42,170





)













(65,076





)













(40,330





)













(76,713





)









Treasury stock













(187,688





)













(180,635





)













(171,119





)













(171,119





)













(171,079





)











Total stockholders’ equity















1,649,219

















1,633,480

















1,601,069

















1,608,014

















1,548,616















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





12,527,868













$





12,606,091













$





12,768,341













$





13,042,976













$





12,684,330



































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Financial Highlights









(In thousands, except per share data)































For the Quarter Ended













For the Six Months





Ended





















Jun 30, 2025













Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Sep 30, 2024













Jun 30, 2024













Jun 30,





2025













Jun 30,





2024



















(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)











Interest income:



































































Loans, including fees









$





149,354









$





146,505









$





154,998













$





167,261









$





166,979









$





295,859









$





328,921













Debt securities













16,883













17,106













16,893

















15,830













15,408













33,989













29,103













Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold













8,039













9,244













11,888

















12,571













7,722













17,283













15,772













Equity securities and other investments













847













870













940

















1,001













1,138













1,717













2,038















Total interest income















175,123













173,725













184,719

















196,663













191,247













348,848













375,834















Interest expense:



































































Transaction and savings deposits













48,080













45,165













44,841

















47,208













45,619













93,245













92,403













Certificates and other time deposits













28,539













30,268













40,279

















46,230













44,811













58,807













85,303













Advances from FHLB













113













27













130

















47













1,468













140













2,859













Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes













2,056













2,824













3,328

















3,116













3,113













4,880













6,227















Total interest expense















78,788













78,284













88,578

















96,601













95,011













157,072













186,792















Net interest income















96,335













95,441













96,141

















100,062













96,236













191,776













189,042













Provision for credit losses













1,750













4,000













2,300

















4,000













8,250













5,750













15,750













Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments













1,500













1,300













(401





)













—













—













2,800













(1,541





)











Net interest income after provisions















93,085













90,141













94,242

















96,062













87,986













183,226













174,833















Noninterest income:



































































Service charges and fees on deposit accounts













5,702













5,611













5,612

















5,442













4,974













11,313













9,870













Loan fees













2,735













2,495













2,265

















3,278













2,207













5,230













4,717













Loss on sales of debt securities













—













—













(4,397





)













—













—













—













(6,304





)









Government guaranteed loan income, net













1,688













3,301













5,368

















780













1,320













4,989













3,934













Customer swap income













1,550













700













509

















271













326













2,250













775













Other income













1,824













2,182













699

















3,335













1,751













4,006













4,248















Total noninterest income















13,499













14,289













10,056

















13,106













10,578













27,788













17,240















Noninterest expense:



































































Salaries and employee benefits













34,957













36,624













37,446

















37,370













32,790













71,581













66,155













Occupancy and equipment













4,511













4,650













4,633

















4,789













4,585













9,161













9,262













Professional and regulatory fees













5,558













4,931













5,564

















4,903













5,617













10,489













11,670













Data processing and software expense













5,507













5,403













5,741

















5,268













5,097













10,910













9,953













Marketing













2,612













2,032













2,896

















2,781













1,976













4,644













3,522













Amortization of intangibles













2,438













2,438













2,437

















2,438













2,438













4,876













4,876













Telephone and communications













233













330













323

















335













365













563













626













Other













11,346













10,426













12,154

















12,216













10,273













21,772













19,193















Total noninterest expense















67,162













66,834













71,194

















70,100













63,141













133,996













125,257















Income before income tax expense















39,422













37,596













33,104

















39,068













35,423













77,018













66,816













Income tax expense













8,516













8,526













8,222

















8,067













8,221













17,042













15,458















Net income











$





30,906









$





29,070









$





24,882













$





31,001









$





27,202









$





59,976









$





51,358













































































Basic EPS









$





0.57









$





0.53









$





0.46













$





0.57









$





0.50









$





1.10









$





0.94













Diluted EPS









$





0.56









$





0.53









$





0.45













$





0.56









$





0.50









$





1.09









$





0.94













Weighted average basic shares outstanding













54,251













54,486













54,489

















54,409













54,457













54,368













54,451













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding













54,766













55,123













55,237

















54,932













54,823













54,944













54,832



























VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)































For the Quarter Ended





















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024





















Average









Outstanding









Balance













Interest









Earned/









Interest









Paid













Average









Yield/









Rate







4















Average









Outstanding









Balance













Interest









Earned/









Interest









Paid













Average









Yield/









Rate







4















Average









Outstanding









Balance













Interest









Earned/









Interest









Paid













Average









Yield/









Rate







4























(Dollars in thousands)













Assets



















































































Interest-earning assets:

















































































Loans



1











$





8,875,970













$





141,688









6.40





%









$





8,886,905













$





140,329









6.40





%









$





9,344,482













$





160,323









6.90





%









LHI, MW













523,203

















7,666









5.88

















426,724

















6,176









5.87

















420,946

















6,656









6.36













Debt securities













1,440,369

















16,883









4.70

















1,467,220

















17,106









4.73

















1,352,293

















15,408









4.58













Interest-bearing deposits in other banks













707,933

















8,039









4.55

















827,751

















9,244









4.53

















560,586

















7,722









5.54













Equity securities and other investments













70,779

















847









4.80

















70,696

















870









4.99

















78,964

















1,138









5.80













Total interest-earning assets













11,618,254

















175,123









6.05

















11,679,296

















173,725









6.03

















11,757,271

















191,247









6.54













ACL













(112,369





)





























(111,563





)





























(115,978





)

























Noninterest-earning assets













933,328

































938,401

































937,413





























Total assets









$





12,439,213





























$





12,506,134





























$





12,578,706















































































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































































Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits









$





5,502,672













$





48,080









3.50





%









$





5,449,091













$





45,165









3.36





%









$





4,570,329













$





45,619









4.01





%









Certificates and other time deposits













2,742,655

















28,539









4.17

















2,726,309

















30,268









4.50

















3,591,035

















44,811









5.02













Advances from FHLB and Other













9,813

















113









4.62

















2,333

















27









4.69

















106,648

















1,468









5.54













Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes













155,985

















2,056









5.29

















191,638

















2,824









5.98

















230,141

















3,113









5.44













Total interest-bearing liabilities













8,411,125

















78,788









3.76

















8,369,371

















78,284









3.79

















8,498,153

















95,011









4.50





























































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































































Noninterest-bearing deposits













2,244,745

































2,345,586

































2,346,908





























Other liabilities













142,925

































170,389

































192,036





























Total liabilities













10,798,795

































10,885,346

































11,037,097





























Stockholders’ equity













1,640,418

































1,620,788

































1,541,609





























Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





12,439,213





























$





12,506,134





























$





12,578,706













































































































Net interest rate spread



2



























2.29





%

























2.24





%

























2.04





%









Net interest income and margin



3



















$





96,335









3.33





%

















$





95,441









3.31





%

















$





96,236









3.29





%











1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $62.2 million, $66.3 million and $58.5 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.









2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.









3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









4 Yields and rates for the quarter are annualized





















VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Financial Highlights









(In thousands, except percentages)











































For the Six Months Ended





















June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024





















Average





Outstanding





Balance













Interest





Earned/





Interest Paid













Average









Yield/









Rate







4















Average





Outstanding





Balance













Interest





Earned/





Interest Paid













Average









Yield/









Rate







4















Assets



























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Loans



1











$





8,881,407













$





282,017









6.40





%









$





9,314,148













$





317,908









6.86





%









LHI, MW













475,230

















13,842









5.87

















350,252

















11,013









6.32













Debt securities













1,453,721

















33,989









4.71

















1,323,644

















29,103









4.42













Interest-bearing deposits in other banks













767,511

















17,283









4.54

















572,589

















15,772









5.54













Equity securities and other investments













70,738

















1,717









4.89

















77,616

















2,038









5.28













Total interest-earning assets













11,648,607

















348,848









6.04

















11,638,249

















375,834









6.49













ACL













(111,969





)





























(114,104





)

























Noninterest-earning assets













935,850

































933,229





























Total assets









$





12,472,488





























$





12,457,374























































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits









$





5,476,030













$





93,245









3.43





%









$





4,604,887













$





92,403









4.04





%









Certificates and other time deposits













2,734,527

















58,807









4.34

















3,437,385

















85,303









4.99













Advances from FHLB and Other













6,094

















140









4.63

















103,819

















2,859









5.54













Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes













173,713

















4,880









5.67

















230,011

















6,227









5.44













Total interest-bearing liabilities













8,390,364

















157,072









3.78

















8,376,102

















186,792









4.48





































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























































Noninterest-bearing deposits













2,294,887

































2,351,112





























Other liabilities













156,580

































192,422





























Total liabilities













10,841,831

































10,919,636





























Stockholders’ equity













1,630,657

































1,537,738





























Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





12,472,488





























$





12,457,374





















































































Net interest rate spread



2



























2.26





%

























2.01





%









Net interest income and margin



3



















$





191,776









3.32





%

















$





189,042









3.27





%











1





Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $64.2 million and $56.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.









2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.









3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









4 Yields and rates for the six month periods are annualized





















VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)



































Yield Trend





























For the Quarter Ended













For the Six Months Ended





















Jun 30,









2025













Mar 31,









2025













Dec 31,









2024













Sep 30,









2024













Jun 30,









2024













Jun 30,









2025













Jun 30,









2024











Average yield on interest-earning assets:

































































Loans



1











6.40





%









6.40





%









6.56





%









6.89





%









6.90





%









6.40





%









6.86





%









LHI, MW









5.88













5.87













5.83













6.75













6.36













5.87













6.32













Total Loans









6.37













6.38













6.53













6.89













6.88













6.38













6.84













Debt securities









4.70













4.73













4.61













4.55













4.58













4.71













4.42













Interest-bearing deposits in other banks









4.55













4.53













4.87













5.41













5.54













4.54













5.54













Equity securities and other investments









4.80













4.99













5.18













5.25













5.80













4.89













5.28













Total interest-earning assets









6.05





%









6.03





%









6.15





%









6.49





%









6.54





%









6.04





%









6.49





%









































































Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:

































































Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits









3.50





%









3.36





%









3.57





%









4.00





%









4.01





%









3.43





%









4.04





%









Certificates and other time deposits









4.17













4.50













4.83













5.00













5.02













4.34













4.99













Advances from FHLB and other









4.62













4.69













4.88













5.73













5.54













4.63













5.54













Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes









5.29













5.98













5.74













5.38













5.44













5.67













5.44













Total interest-bearing liabilities









3.76





%









3.79





%









4.12





%









4.46





%









4.50





%









3.78





%









4.48





%









































































Net interest rate spread



2











2.29





%









2.24





%









2.03





%









2.03





%









2.04





%









2.26





%









2.01





%









Net interest margin



3











3.33





%









3.31





%









3.20





%









3.30





%









3.29





%









3.32





%









3.27





%















1Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $62.2 million, $66.3 million, $46.4 million, $54.3 million and $58.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively and $64.2 million and $56.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.





2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.









3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





















Supplemental Yield Trend





































For the Quarter Ended













For the Six Months Ended





















Jun 30,









2025













Mar 31,









2025













Dec 31,









2024













Sep 30,









2024













Jun 30,









2024













Jun 30,









2025













Jun 30,









2024











Average cost of interest-bearing deposits









3.73





%









3.74





%









4.07





%









4.44





%









4.46





%









3.73





%









3.33





%









Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing









2.93













2.91













3.16













3.42













3.46













2.92













2.48



































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)







































LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition





























Jun 30,









2025













Mar 31,









2025













Dec 31,









2024













Sep 30,









2024













Jun 30,









2024





















(Dollars in thousands)













LHI







1





























































































Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”)









$





2,692,209













30.6





%









$





2,717,037













30.7





%









$





2,693,538













30.2





%









$





2,728,544













30.2





%









$





2,798,260













30.4





%









Real Estate:

























































































Owner occupied commercial (“OOCRE”)













800,881













9.1

















795,808













9.0

















780,003













8.8

















807,223













8.9

















806,285













8.7













Non-owner occupied commercial (“NOOCRE”)













2,311,466













26.3

















2,266,526













25.6

















2,382,499













26.7

















2,338,094













25.9

















2,369,848













25.7













Construction and land













1,142,457













13.0

















1,214,260













13.7

















1,303,711













14.7

















1,436,540













15.8

















1,536,580













16.7













Farmland













31,589













0.4

















31,339













0.4

















31,690













0.4

















32,254













0.4

















30,512













0.3













1-4 family residential













1,086,342













12.3

















1,021,293













11.6

















957,341













10.7

















944,755













10.5

















917,402













10.0













Multi-family residential













718,946













8.2

















782,412













8.9

















750,218













8.4

















738,090













8.2

















748,740













8.1













Consumer













8,796













0.1

















8,597













0.1

















9,115













0.1

















11,292













0.1

















9,245













0.1













Total LHI



1











$





8,792,686













100





%









$





8,837,272













100





%









$





8,908,115













100





%









$





9,036,792













100





%









$





9,216,872













100





%

































































































MW













669,052

























571,775

























605,411

























630,650

























568,047













































































































Total LHI



1











$





9,461,738





















$





9,409,047





















$





9,513,526





















$





9,667,442





















$





9,784,919













































































































Total LHFS













69,480

























69,236

























89,309

























48,496

























57,046













































































































Total loans









$





9,531,218





















$





9,478,283





















$





9,602,835





















$





9,715,938





















$





9,841,965















































































































Deposits



























































































Noninterest-bearing









$





2,133,294













20.5





%









$





2,318,645













21.7





%









$





2,191,457













20.4





%









$





2,643,894













24.0





%









$





2,416,727













22.5





%









Interest-bearing transaction













603,861













5.8

















863,462













8.1

















839,005













7.8

















421,059













3.8

















523,272













4.9













Money market













3,856,812













37.0

















3,730,446













35.0

















3,772,964













35.1

















3,462,709













31.4

















3,268,286













30.5













Savings













548,464













5.3

















586,587













5.5

















449,188













4.2

















320,940













2.9

















187,896













1.8













Certificates and other time deposits













2,792,750













26.8

















2,679,221













25.1

















2,958,861













27.5

















3,625,920













32.8

















3,744,596













34.9













Correspondent money market accounts













482,739













4.6

















486,762













4.6

















541,117













5.0

















561,489













5.1

















584,067













5.4













Total deposits









$





10,417,920













100





%









$





10,665,123













100





%









$





10,752,592













100





%









$





11,036,011













100





%









$





10,724,844













100





%

































































































Total loans to deposits ratio













91.5





%





















88.9





%





















89.3





%





















88.0





%





















91.8





%









































































































Total loans to deposit ratio, excluding MW loans and LHFS













84.4





%





















82.9





%





















82.8





%





















81.9





%





















85.9





%



















1





Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $8.7 million, $8.6 million, $9.0 million, $8.2 million and $7.8 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.





























VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)



























Asset Quality

















For the Quarter Ended













For the Six Months Ended

















Jun 30,





2025













Mar 31,





2025













Dec 31,





2024













Sep 30,





2024













Jun 30,





2024













Jun 30,





2025













Jun 30,





2024

















(Dollars in thousands)



























NPAs:





























































Nonaccrual loans





$





61,142













$





69,188













$





52,521













$





55,335













$





58,537













$





61,142













$





58,537













Nonaccrual PCD loans



1











196

















196

















—

















70

















73

















196

















73













Accruing loans 90 or more days past due



2











4,641

















3,249

















1,914

















2,860

















143

















4,641

















143













Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”)









65,979

















72,633

















54,435

















58,265

















58,753

















65,979

















58,753













Other real estate owned (“OREO”)









9,218

















24,268

















24,737

















9,034

















24,256

















9,218

















24,256













Total NPAs





$





75,197













$





96,901













$





79,172













$





67,299













$





83,009













$





75,197













$





83,009









































































Charge-offs:





























































1-4 family residential





$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





(31





)









$





—













$





(31





)









Multifamily









—

















—

















—

















—

















(198





)













—

















(198





)









OOCRE









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















(120





)









NOOCRE









(215





)













(3,090





)













(5,113





)













—

















(1,969





)













(3,305





)













(6,262





)









C&I









(1,571





)













(918





)













(4,586





)













(2,259





)













(5,601





)













(2,489





)













(6,547





)









Consumer









(55





)













(212





)













(420





)













(54





)













(30





)













(267





)













(101





)









Total charge-offs





$





(1,841





)









$





(4,220





)









$





(10,119





)









$





(2,313





)









$





(7,829





)









$





(6,061





)









$





(13,259





)





































































Recoveries:





























































1-4 family residential





$





1













$





21













$





2













$





3













$





—













$





22













$





1













OOCRE









186

















—

















—

















—

















120

















186

















120













NOOCRE









—

















—

















1,323

















—

















—

















—

















—













C&I









131

















32

















1,047

















1,962

















361

















163

















457













MW









—

















—

















—

















46

















—

















—

















—













Consumer









262

















195

















30

















33

















497

















457

















546













Total recoveries





$





580













$





248













$





2,402













$





2,044













$





978













$





828













$





1,124









































































Net charge-offs





$





(1,261





)









$





(3,972





)









$





(7,717





)









$





(269





)









$





(6,851





)









$





(5,233





)









$





(12,135





)





































































Provision for credit losses





$





1,750













$





4,000













$





2,300













$





4,000













$





8,250













$





5,750













$





15,750









































































ACL





$





112,262













$





111,773













$





111,745













$





117,162













$





113,431













$





112,262













$





113,431









































































Asset Quality Ratios:





























































NPAs to total assets









0.60





%













0.77





%













0.62





%













0.52





%













0.65





%













0.60





%













0.65





%









NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets









0.60

















0.77

















0.62

















0.52

















0.65

















0.60

















0.65













NPAs to total LHI and OREO









0.79

















1.03

















0.83

















0.70

















0.85

















0.79

















0.85













NPLs to total LHI









0.70

















0.77

















0.57

















0.60

















0.60

















0.70

















0.60













NPLs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total LHI









0.70

















0.77

















0.57

















0.60

















0.60

















0.70

















0.60













ACL to total LHI









1.19

















1.19

















1.18

















1.21

















1.16

















1.19

















1.16













ACL to total LHI, excluding MW









1.28

















1.27

















1.25

















1.30

















1.23

















1.28

















1.23













Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding



3











0.05

















0.17

















0.32

















0.01

















0.28

















0.11

















0.25















1 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.









2 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.









3 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.









VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Unaudited)







We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.





The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.







Tangible Book Value Per Common Share.



Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.





We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.





The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

