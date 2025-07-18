Stocks
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Quarterly Results and Declares Cash Dividend

July 18, 2025 — 07:11 am EDT

Veritex Holdings reported Q2 2025 net income of $30.9 million and declared a $0.22 dividend per share.

Quiver AI Summary

Veritex Holdings, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a net income of $30.9 million, a slight increase from the previous quarter's $29.1 million, and a year-over-year rise from $27.2 million. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on August 21, 2025. Key financial metrics included a diluted earnings per share of $0.56 and a return on average assets of 1.00%. The company maintained strong credit quality, with nonperforming assets at 0.60% of total assets and a low annualized net charge-off rate of 0.05%. Additionally, Veritex announced a definitive merger agreement with Huntington Bancshares, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. As of June 30, 2025, total deposits decreased to $10.42 billion, and total loans held for investment amounted to $8.78 billion.

Potential Positives

  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Net income for Q2 2025 increased to $30,906, marking a 6.3% rise compared to Q1 2025 and a 13.7% increase compared to Q2 2024.
  • Return on average assets improved to 1.00%, up from 0.94% in Q1 2025, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.
  • Entered into a definitive merger agreement with Huntington Bancshares, expected to close in Q4 2025, indicating potential for growth and increased market presence.

Potential Negatives

  • Net charge-offs for the quarter increased to $1.3 million, indicating a rising trend in loan losses, which could concern investors regarding credit quality.
  • Total loans held for investment decreased by $44.7 million compared to the previous quarter, which may signal challenges in loan growth and portfolio management.
  • Noninterest income decreased by 5.5% compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to a drop in government guaranteed loan income, highlighting potential weaknesses in revenue diversification.

FAQ

What were Veritex's financial results for Q2 2025?

Veritex reported a net income of $30.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.56 for Q2 2025.

When is the next dividend payment from Veritex?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share will be paid on August 21, 2025.

What is the current book value per share for Veritex?

The book value per common share increased to $30.39 as of June 30, 2025.

How is Veritex performing in terms of credit quality?

Veritex reported a nonperforming assets ratio of 0.60% and annualized net charge-offs of 0.05% for the quarter.

What is the expected timeline for Veritex's merger with Huntington Bancshares?

The merger with Huntington is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


DALLAS, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.



The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2025.


Quarter to Date



Financial Highlights


Q2 2025


Q1 2025


Q2 2024




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




(unaudited)


GAAP






Net income

$
30,906


$
29,070


$
27,202

Diluted EPS


0.56



0.53



0.50

Book value per common share


30.39



30.08



28.49

Return on average assets

1


1.00
%


0.94
%


0.87
%

Return on average equity

1


7.56



7.27



7.10

Net interest margin


3.33



3.31



3.29

Efficiency ratio


61.15



60.91



59.11


Non-GAAP



2






Operating earnings

$
30,906


$
29,707


$
28,310

Diluted operating EPS


0.56



0.54



0.52

Tangible book value per common share


22.68



22.33



20.62

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings


42,672



43,413



44,420

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets

1


1.38
%


1.41
%


1.42
%

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans

1


1.82



1.89



1.83

Operating return on average assets

1


1.00



0.96



0.91

Return on average tangible common equity

1


10.79



10.49



10.54

Operating return on average tangible common equity

1


10.79



10.70



10.94

Operating efficiency ratio


61.15



60.62



58.41



1 Annualized ratio.




2 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.




Other


Second


Quarter Credit, Capital and Company Highlights




  • Credit quality remained strong with a nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio of 0.60% and annualized net charge-offs of 0.05% for the quarter and 0.11% year-to-date;


  • Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) to total loans held-for-investment ratio (excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”)) remained relatively unchanged at 1.28%;


  • Capital remains strong with common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.05% as of June 30, 2025;


  • Book value per share increased $0.31 to $30.39 and tangible book value per share increased $0.35 to $22.68;


  • We repurchased 286,291 and 663,637 shares of Company stock for $7.1 million and $16.6 million during the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively; and


  • On July 14, 2025, we announced entry into a definitive agreement to merge with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington"), which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.




Results of Operations for the


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025




Net Interest Income



For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $96.3 million and net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.33% compared to $95.4 million and 3.31%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $894 thousand increase, or 0.9%, in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in interest income on loans, a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits and a $768 thousand decrease in subordinated debentures and subordinated notes, partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in interest expense on transaction and savings deposits and a $1.2 million decrease in interest income on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The NIM increased two basis points (bps) compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to the decreased funding costs on certificates and other time deposits and subordinated debt due to the redemption of $75.0 million in subordinated debt during the three months ended March 31, 2025 as well as a mix shift from lower yielding to higher yielding assets for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was largely offset by higher deposits funding costs primarily driven by the expiration of favorable hedges on money market deposit accounts at the end of the first quarter 2025.



Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was relatively unchanged. Net interest income benefited from decreases in interest expense of $16.3 million on certificates and other time deposits, $1.4 million on advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and $1.1 million on subordinated debentures and subordinated notes, as well as an increase of $1.5 million in interest income on debt securities. These changes were substantially offset by a decrease of $17.6 million in interest income on loans and a $2.5 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits. The NIM increased four bps from 3.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 3.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to decreased funding costs on deposits, advances and subordinated debt resulting from interest rate cuts for the year over year period, partially offset by the related declines in rates earned on interest-earnings assets, primarily loans.




Noninterest Income



Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $13.5 million, a decrease of $790 thousand, or 5.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The change was primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, partially offset by an $850 thousand increase in customer swap income during the period.



Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $2.9 million, or 27.6%. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in customer swap income, a $728 thousand increase in service charges and fees on deposit accounts, a $528 thousand increase in loan fees and a $368 thousand increase in government guaranteed loan income for the year over year period.




Noninterest Expense



Noninterest expense was $67.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $66.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $328 thousand, or 0.5%. The increase was primarily due to a $920 thousand increase in other noninterest expense, a $627 thousand increase in professional and regulatory fees and a $580 thousand increase in marketing expenses compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was largely offset by a $1.7 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to $733 thousand in lower payroll taxes, which are historically higher in the first quarter, as well as decreases of $678 thousand in bonus expense, $370 thousand in employee insurance expense and $340 thousand in stock grant expenses, offset partially by a $1.0 million increase in salaries expense. In addition, deferred loan origination costs, which reduce salaries expense, were $399 thousand higher for the three months ended June 30, 2025.



Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $4.0 million, or 6.4%. The increase was primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by a $4.7 million increase in salaries expense and incentives accruals and a $521 thousand increase in payroll taxes, offset by decreases of $1.1 million in stock grant expense and $661 thousand in severance expense, as well as $1.6 million higher deferred loan origination costs, which reduces salaries and employee benefit expense. Additionally, there was a $1.1 million increase in other noninterest expense, driven primarily by higher OREO expenses, and a $636 thousand increase in marketing expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in the prior year.




Income Tax



Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $8.5 million, which is consistent with the amount recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 21.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 22.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, income tax expense increased by $295 thousand, or 3.6%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 23.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.




Financial Condition



Total loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding MW was $8.78 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $44.7 million compared to March 31, 2025.



Total deposits were $10.42 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $247.2 million compared to March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily the result of decreases of $185.4 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $171.4 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits, partially offset by an increase of $113.5 million in certificates and other time deposits.




Credit Quality



NPAs totaled $75.2 million, or 0.60% of total assets, of which $66.0 million represented LHI and $9.2 million represented OREO at June 30, 2025, compared to $96.9 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The Company had net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding were five bps for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 17 bps and 28 bps for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



ACL as a percentage of LHI was 1.19% at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 and 1.16% at June 30, 2024. ACL as a percentage of LHI (excluding MW) was 1.28% at June 30, 2025, 1.27% at March 31, 2025 and 1.23% at June 30, 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.8 million, $4.0 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to changes in economic factors for the period. The balance for unfunded commitments increased to $8.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $7.4 million at March 31, 2025, and we recorded a $1.5 million provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and no provision recorded for unfunded commitments for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the allowance for unfunded commitments was attributable to increases in unfunded balances and changes in economic factors for the period.




Dividend Information



On July 18, 2025, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 21, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2025.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share of the Company; operating earnings; tangible common equity to tangible assets; return on average tangible common equity; pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans; diluted operating earnings per share; operating return on average assets; operating return on average tangible common equity; and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.




About Veritex Holdings, Inc.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.







CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Veritex and Huntington, the expected timing of completion of the transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Veritex and Huntington. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, estimates, uncertainties and other important factors that change over time and could cause actual results to differ materially from any results, performance, or events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including as a result of the factors referenced below. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, continue, believe, intend, estimate, plan, trend, objective, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Veritex and Huntington caution that the forward-looking statements in this communication are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess and are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Veritex’s and Huntington’s control. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; deterioration in business and economic conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and other volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs, such as FDIC special assessments, long-term debt requirements and heightened capital requirements, and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions, which could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits which may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; changing interest rates which could negatively impact the value of our portfolio of investment securities; the loss of value of our investment portfolio which could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; cybersecurity risks; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; volatility and disruptions in global capital, foreign exchange and credit markets; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services including those implementing our “Fair Play” banking philosophy; changes in policies and standards for regulatory review of bank mergers; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the SEC, OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, CFPB and state-level regulators; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Veritex and Huntington; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Veritex and Huntington; delays in completing the transaction; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the failure to obtain Veritex shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Veritex and Huntington do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Veritex and Huntington successfully; the dilution caused by Huntington’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Veritex and Huntington. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each of which is on file with the SEC and available on Veritex’s investor relations website,

ir.veritexbank.com

, under the heading “Financials” and in other documents Veritex files with the SEC, and in Huntington’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available in the “Investor Relations” section of Huntington’s website, http://www.huntington.com, under the heading “Investor Relations” and in other documents Huntington files with the SEC.



All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Neither Veritex nor Huntington assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or other factors affecting forward-looking statements that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. If Veritex or Huntington update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Veritex or Huntington will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)




For the Quarter Ended


For the Six Months Ended




Jun 30,


2025


Mar 31,


2025


Dec 31,


2024


Sep 30,


2024


Jun 30,


2024


Jun 30,


2025


Jun 30,


2024




(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)


Per Share Data (Common Stock):














Basic EPS

$
0.57


$
0.53


$
0.46


$
0.57


$
0.50


$
1.10


$
0.94

Diluted EPS


0.56



0.53



0.45



0.56



0.50



1.09



0.94

Book value per common share


30.39



30.08



29.37



29.53



28.49



30.39



28.49

Tangible book value per common share

1


22.68



22.33



21.61



21.72



20.62



22.68



20.62

Dividends paid per common share outstanding

2


0.22



0.22



0.20



0.20



0.20



0.44



0.40

















Common Stock Data:














Shares outstanding at period end


54,265



54,297



54,517



54,446



54,350



54,265



54,350

Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period


54,251



54,486



54,489



54,409



54,457



54,368



54,451

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period


54,766



55,123



55,237



54,932



54,823



54,944



54,832

















Summary of Credit Ratios:














ACL to total LHI


1.19
%


1.19
%


1.18
%


1.21
%


1.16
%


1.19
%


1.16
%

NPAs to total assets


0.60



0.77



0.62



0.52



0.65



0.60



0.65

NPAs, excluding nonaccrual purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans, to total assets

3


0.60



0.77



0.62



0.52



0.65



0.60



0.65

NPAs to total loans and OREO


0.79



1.03



0.83



0.70



0.85



0.79



0.85

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

3


0.05



0.17



0.32



0.01



0.28



0.11



0.25

















Summary Performance Ratios:














Return on average assets

3


1.00
%


0.94
%


0.78
%


0.96
%


0.87
%


0.97
%


0.83
%

Return on average equity

3


7.56



7.27



6.17



7.79



7.10



7.42



6.72

Return on average tangible common equity

1, 3


10.79



10.49



9.04



11.33



10.54



10.64



10.03

Efficiency ratio


61.15



60.91



67.04



61.94



59.11



61.03



60.72

Net interest margin


3.33



3.31



3.20



3.30



3.29



3.32



3.27

















Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:












Diluted operating EPS

1

$
0.56


$
0.54


$
0.54


$
0.59


$
0.52


$
1.10


$
1.05

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets

1, 3


1.38
%


1.41
%


1.28
%


1.38
%


1.42
%


1.39
%


1.42
%

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans

1, 3


1.82



1.89



1.72



1.83



1.83



1.86



1.83

Operating return on average assets

1,3


1.00



0.96



0.93



1.00



0.91



0.98



0.93

Operating return on average tangible common equity

1,3


10.79



10.70



10.69



11.74



10.94



10.75



11.14

Operating efficiency ratio

1


61.15



60.62



62.98



60.63



58.41



60.88



58.57

















Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:












Average stockholders' equity to average total assets


13.19
%


12.96
%


12.58
%


12.31
%


12.26
%


13.07
%


12.34
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

1


10.16



9.95



9.54



9.37



9.14



10.16



9.14

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)

4


10.73



10.55



10.32



10.06



10.06



10.73



10.06

Common equity tier 1 capital

4


11.05



11.04



11.09



10.86



10.49



11.05



10.49

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

4


11.32



11.31



11.36



11.13



10.75



11.32



10.75

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

4


13.46



13.46



13.96



13.91



13.45



13.46



13.45

Risk-weighted assets

4

$
11,435,978


$
11,318,220


$
11,247,813


$
11,290,800


$
11,450,997


$
11,435,978


$
11,450,997



1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.




2 Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.




3 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.




4 June 30, 2025 ratios and risk-weighted assets are estimated.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Financial Highlights




(In thousands)




Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)

(unaudited)


ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$
66,696


$
81,088


$
52,486


$
54,165


$
53,462

Interest bearing deposits in other banks


703,869



768,702



802,714



1,046,625



598,375

Cash and cash equivalents


770,565



849,790



855,200



1,100,790



651,837

Debt securities, net


1,418,804



1,463,157



1,478,538



1,423,610



1,349,354

Other investments


73,986



69,452



69,638



71,257



75,885

Loans held for sale (“LHFS”)


69,480



69,236



89,309



48,496



57,046

LHI, MW


669,052



571,775



605,411



630,650



568,047

LHI, excluding MW


8,783,988



8,828,672



8,899,133



9,028,575



9,209,094

Total loans


9,522,520



9,469,683



9,593,853



9,707,721



9,834,187

ACL


(112,262
)


(111,773
)


(111,745
)


(117,162
)


(113,431
)

Bank-owned life insurance


86,048



85,424



85,324



84,776



84,233

Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net


116,642



112,801



113,480



114,202



105,222

Other real estate owned (“OREO”)


9,218



24,268



24,737



9,034



24,256

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization


25,006



27,974



28,664



32,825



35,817

Goodwill


404,452



404,452



404,452



404,452



404,452

Other assets


212,889



210,863



226,200



211,471



232,518


Total assets

$
12,527,868


$
12,606,091


$
12,768,341


$
13,042,976


$
12,684,330


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY










Deposits:










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$
2,133,294


$
2,318,645


$
2,191,457


$
2,643,894


$
2,416,727

Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits


5,009,137



5,180,495



5,061,157



4,204,708



3,979,454

Certificates and other time deposits


2,792,750



2,679,221



2,958,861



3,625,920



3,744,596

Correspondent money market deposits


482,739



486,762



541,117



561,489



584,067

Total deposits


10,417,920



10,665,123



10,752,592



11,036,011



10,724,844

Accounts payable and other liabilities


135,647



151,579



183,944



168,415



180,585

Advances from FHLB


169,000





















Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes


156,082



155,909



230,736



230,536



230,285


Total liabilities


10,878,649



10,972,611



11,167,272



11,434,962



11,135,714

Stockholders’ equity:










Common stock


617



615



613



613



612

Additional paid-in capital


1,329,803



1,329,626



1,328,748



1,324,929



1,321,995

Retained earnings


545,015



526,044



507,903



493,921



473,801

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(38,528
)


(42,170
)


(65,076
)


(40,330
)


(76,713
)

Treasury stock


(187,688
)


(180,635
)


(171,119
)


(171,119
)


(171,079
)


Total stockholders’ equity


1,649,219



1,633,480



1,601,069



1,608,014



1,548,616


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
12,527,868


$
12,606,091


$
12,768,341


$
13,042,976


$
12,684,330















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Financial Highlights




(In thousands, except per share data)




For the Quarter Ended


For the Six Months


Ended




Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Jun 30,


2025


Jun 30,


2024



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


Interest income:














Loans, including fees

$
149,354

$
146,505

$
154,998


$
167,261

$
166,979

$
295,859

$
328,921

Debt securities


16,883


17,106


16,893



15,830


15,408


33,989


29,103

Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold


8,039


9,244


11,888



12,571


7,722


17,283


15,772

Equity securities and other investments


847


870


940



1,001


1,138


1,717


2,038


Total interest income


175,123


173,725


184,719



196,663


191,247


348,848


375,834


Interest expense:














Transaction and savings deposits


48,080


45,165


44,841



47,208


45,619


93,245


92,403

Certificates and other time deposits


28,539


30,268


40,279



46,230


44,811


58,807


85,303

Advances from FHLB


113


27


130



47


1,468


140


2,859

Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes


2,056


2,824


3,328



3,116


3,113


4,880


6,227


Total interest expense


78,788


78,284


88,578



96,601


95,011


157,072


186,792


Net interest income


96,335


95,441


96,141



100,062


96,236


191,776


189,042

Provision for credit losses


1,750


4,000


2,300



4,000


8,250


5,750


15,750

Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments


1,500


1,300


(401
)










2,800


(1,541
)


Net interest income after provisions


93,085


90,141


94,242



96,062


87,986


183,226


174,833


Noninterest income:














Service charges and fees on deposit accounts


5,702


5,611


5,612



5,442


4,974


11,313


9,870

Loan fees


2,735


2,495


2,265



3,278


2,207


5,230


4,717

Loss on sales of debt securities










(4,397
)














(6,304
)

Government guaranteed loan income, net


1,688


3,301


5,368



780


1,320


4,989


3,934

Customer swap income


1,550


700


509



271


326


2,250


775

Other income


1,824


2,182


699



3,335


1,751


4,006


4,248


Total noninterest income


13,499


14,289


10,056



13,106


10,578


27,788


17,240


Noninterest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits


34,957


36,624


37,446



37,370


32,790


71,581


66,155

Occupancy and equipment


4,511


4,650


4,633



4,789


4,585


9,161


9,262

Professional and regulatory fees


5,558


4,931


5,564



4,903


5,617


10,489


11,670

Data processing and software expense


5,507


5,403


5,741



5,268


5,097


10,910


9,953

Marketing


2,612


2,032


2,896



2,781


1,976


4,644


3,522

Amortization of intangibles


2,438


2,438


2,437



2,438


2,438


4,876


4,876

Telephone and communications


233


330


323



335


365


563


626

Other


11,346


10,426


12,154



12,216


10,273


21,772


19,193


Total noninterest expense


67,162


66,834


71,194



70,100


63,141


133,996


125,257


Income before income tax expense


39,422


37,596


33,104



39,068


35,423


77,018


66,816

Income tax expense


8,516


8,526


8,222



8,067


8,221


17,042


15,458


Net income

$
30,906

$
29,070

$
24,882


$
31,001

$
27,202

$
59,976

$
51,358
















Basic EPS

$
0.57

$
0.53

$
0.46


$
0.57

$
0.50

$
1.10

$
0.94

Diluted EPS

$
0.56

$
0.53

$
0.45


$
0.56

$
0.50

$
1.09

$
0.94

Weighted average basic shares outstanding


54,251


54,486


54,489



54,409


54,457


54,368


54,451

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


54,766


55,123


55,237



54,932


54,823


54,944


54,832

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)




For the Quarter Ended




June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024




Average




Outstanding




Balance


Interest




Earned/




Interest




Paid


Average




Yield/




Rate



4


Average




Outstanding




Balance


Interest




Earned/




Interest




Paid


Average




Yield/




Rate



4


Average




Outstanding




Balance


Interest




Earned/




Interest




Paid


Average




Yield/




Rate



4




(Dollars in thousands)


Assets


















Interest-earning assets:


















Loans

1

$
8,875,970


$
141,688

6.40
%

$
8,886,905


$
140,329

6.40
%

$
9,344,482


$
160,323

6.90
%

LHI, MW


523,203



7,666

5.88



426,724



6,176

5.87



420,946



6,656

6.36

Debt securities


1,440,369



16,883

4.70



1,467,220



17,106

4.73



1,352,293



15,408

4.58

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


707,933



8,039

4.55



827,751



9,244

4.53



560,586



7,722

5.54

Equity securities and other investments


70,779



847

4.80



70,696



870

4.99



78,964



1,138

5.80

Total interest-earning assets


11,618,254



175,123

6.05



11,679,296



173,725

6.03



11,757,271



191,247

6.54

ACL


(112,369
)






(111,563
)






(115,978
)




Noninterest-earning assets


933,328







938,401







937,413





Total assets

$
12,439,213






$
12,506,134






$
12,578,706

























Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity


















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits

$
5,502,672


$
48,080

3.50
%

$
5,449,091


$
45,165

3.36
%

$
4,570,329


$
45,619

4.01
%

Certificates and other time deposits


2,742,655



28,539

4.17



2,726,309



30,268

4.50



3,591,035



44,811

5.02

Advances from FHLB and Other


9,813



113

4.62



2,333



27

4.69



106,648



1,468

5.54

Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes


155,985



2,056

5.29



191,638



2,824

5.98



230,141



3,113

5.44

Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,411,125



78,788

3.76



8,369,371



78,284

3.79



8,498,153



95,011

4.50




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Noninterest-bearing deposits


2,244,745







2,345,586







2,346,908





Other liabilities


142,925







170,389







192,036





Total liabilities


10,798,795







10,885,346







11,037,097





Stockholders’ equity


1,640,418







1,620,788







1,541,609





Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
12,439,213






$
12,506,134






$
12,578,706
























Net interest rate spread

2





2.29
%





2.24
%





2.04
%

Net interest income and margin

3



$
96,335

3.33
%



$
95,441

3.31
%



$
96,236

3.29
%



1 Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $62.2 million, $66.3 million and $58.5 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.




2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.




3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.




4 Yields and rates for the quarter are annualized
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Financial Highlights




(In thousands, except percentages)




For the Six Months Ended




June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024




Average


Outstanding


Balance


Interest


Earned/


Interest Paid


Average




Yield/




Rate



4


Average


Outstanding


Balance


Interest


Earned/


Interest Paid


Average




Yield/




Rate



4


Assets












Interest-earning assets:












Loans

1

$
8,881,407


$
282,017

6.40
%

$
9,314,148


$
317,908

6.86
%

LHI, MW


475,230



13,842

5.87



350,252



11,013

6.32

Debt securities


1,453,721



33,989

4.71



1,323,644



29,103

4.42

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


767,511



17,283

4.54



572,589



15,772

5.54

Equity securities and other investments


70,738



1,717

4.89



77,616



2,038

5.28

Total interest-earning assets


11,648,607



348,848

6.04



11,638,249



375,834

6.49

ACL


(111,969
)






(114,104
)




Noninterest-earning assets


935,850







933,229





Total assets

$
12,472,488






$
12,457,374



















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits

$
5,476,030


$
93,245

3.43
%

$
4,604,887


$
92,403

4.04
%

Certificates and other time deposits


2,734,527



58,807

4.34



3,437,385



85,303

4.99

Advances from FHLB and Other


6,094



140

4.63



103,819



2,859

5.54

Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes


173,713



4,880

5.67



230,011



6,227

5.44

Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,390,364



157,072

3.78



8,376,102



186,792

4.48














Noninterest-bearing liabilities:












Noninterest-bearing deposits


2,294,887







2,351,112





Other liabilities


156,580







192,422





Total liabilities


10,841,831







10,919,636





Stockholders’ equity


1,630,657







1,537,738





Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
12,472,488






$
12,457,374


















Net interest rate spread

2





2.26
%





2.01
%

Net interest income and margin

3



$
191,776

3.32
%



$
189,042

3.27
%



1


Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $64.2 million and $56.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.




2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.




3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.




4 Yields and rates for the six month periods are annualized



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)


Yield Trend




For the Quarter Ended


For the Six Months Ended




Jun 30,




2025


Mar 31,




2025


Dec 31,




2024


Sep 30,




2024


Jun 30,




2024


Jun 30,




2025


Jun 30,




2024

Average yield on interest-earning assets:














Loans

1

6.40
%

6.40
%

6.56
%

6.89
%

6.90
%

6.40
%

6.86
%

LHI, MW

5.88


5.87


5.83


6.75


6.36


5.87


6.32

Total Loans

6.37


6.38


6.53


6.89


6.88


6.38


6.84

Debt securities

4.70


4.73


4.61


4.55


4.58


4.71


4.42

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

4.55


4.53


4.87


5.41


5.54


4.54


5.54

Equity securities and other investments

4.80


4.99


5.18


5.25


5.80


4.89


5.28

Total interest-earning assets

6.05
%

6.03
%

6.15
%

6.49
%

6.54
%

6.04
%

6.49
%
















Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:














Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits

3.50
%

3.36
%

3.57
%

4.00
%

4.01
%

3.43
%

4.04
%

Certificates and other time deposits

4.17


4.50


4.83


5.00


5.02


4.34


4.99

Advances from FHLB and other

4.62


4.69


4.88


5.73


5.54


4.63


5.54

Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes

5.29


5.98


5.74


5.38


5.44


5.67


5.44

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3.76
%

3.79
%

4.12
%

4.46
%

4.50
%

3.78
%

4.48
%
















Net interest rate spread

2

2.29
%

2.24
%

2.03
%

2.03
%

2.04
%

2.26
%

2.01
%

Net interest margin

3

3.33
%

3.31
%

3.20
%

3.30
%

3.29
%

3.32
%

3.27
%





1Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $62.2 million, $66.3 million, $46.4 million, $54.3 million and $58.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively and $64.2 million and $56.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.


2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.




3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.




















































































Supplemental Yield Trend




For the Quarter Ended


For the Six Months Ended




Jun 30,




2025


Mar 31,




2025


Dec 31,




2024


Sep 30,




2024


Jun 30,




2024


Jun 30,




2025


Jun 30,




2024

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits

3.73
%

3.74
%

4.07
%

4.44
%

4.46
%

3.73
%

3.33
%

Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing

2.93


2.91


3.16


3.42


3.46


2.92


2.48




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)



LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition





Jun 30,




2025


Mar 31,




2025


Dec 31,




2024


Sep 30,




2024


Jun 30,




2024




(Dollars in thousands)


LHI



1




















Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”)

$
2,692,209


30.6
%

$
2,717,037


30.7
%

$
2,693,538


30.2
%

$
2,728,544


30.2
%

$
2,798,260


30.4
%

Real Estate:




















Owner occupied commercial (“OOCRE”)


800,881


9.1



795,808


9.0



780,003


8.8



807,223


8.9



806,285


8.7

Non-owner occupied commercial (“NOOCRE”)


2,311,466


26.3



2,266,526


25.6



2,382,499


26.7



2,338,094


25.9



2,369,848


25.7

Construction and land


1,142,457


13.0



1,214,260


13.7



1,303,711


14.7



1,436,540


15.8



1,536,580


16.7

Farmland


31,589


0.4



31,339


0.4



31,690


0.4



32,254


0.4



30,512


0.3

1-4 family residential


1,086,342


12.3



1,021,293


11.6



957,341


10.7



944,755


10.5



917,402


10.0

Multi-family residential


718,946


8.2



782,412


8.9



750,218


8.4



738,090


8.2



748,740


8.1

Consumer


8,796


0.1



8,597


0.1



9,115


0.1



11,292


0.1



9,245


0.1

Total LHI

1

$
8,792,686


100
%

$
8,837,272


100
%

$
8,908,115


100
%

$
9,036,792


100
%

$
9,216,872


100
%






















MW


669,052





571,775





605,411





630,650





568,047
























Total LHI

1

$
9,461,738




$
9,409,047




$
9,513,526




$
9,667,442




$
9,784,919
























Total LHFS


69,480





69,236





89,309





48,496





57,046
























Total loans

$
9,531,218




$
9,478,283




$
9,602,835




$
9,715,938




$
9,841,965

























Deposits




















Noninterest-bearing

$
2,133,294


20.5
%

$
2,318,645


21.7
%

$
2,191,457


20.4
%

$
2,643,894


24.0
%

$
2,416,727


22.5
%

Interest-bearing transaction


603,861


5.8



863,462


8.1



839,005


7.8



421,059


3.8



523,272


4.9

Money market


3,856,812


37.0



3,730,446


35.0



3,772,964


35.1



3,462,709


31.4



3,268,286


30.5

Savings


548,464


5.3



586,587


5.5



449,188


4.2



320,940


2.9



187,896


1.8

Certificates and other time deposits


2,792,750


26.8



2,679,221


25.1



2,958,861


27.5



3,625,920


32.8



3,744,596


34.9

Correspondent money market accounts


482,739


4.6



486,762


4.6



541,117


5.0



561,489


5.1



584,067


5.4

Total deposits

$
10,417,920


100
%

$
10,665,123


100
%

$
10,752,592


100
%

$
11,036,011


100
%

$
10,724,844


100
%






















Total loans to deposits ratio


91.5
%




88.9
%




89.3
%




88.0
%




91.8
%























Total loans to deposit ratio, excluding MW loans and LHFS


84.4
%




82.9
%




82.8
%




81.9
%




85.9
%




1


Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $8.7 million, $8.6 million, $9.0 million, $8.2 million and $7.8 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)


Asset Quality



For the Quarter Ended


For the Six Months Ended



Jun 30,


2025


Mar 31,


2025


Dec 31,


2024


Sep 30,


2024


Jun 30,


2024


Jun 30,


2025


Jun 30,


2024



(Dollars in thousands)




NPAs:













Nonaccrual loans
$
61,142


$
69,188


$
52,521


$
55,335


$
58,537


$
61,142


$
58,537

Nonaccrual PCD loans

1

196



196








70



73



196



73

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

2

4,641



3,249



1,914



2,860



143



4,641



143

Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”)

65,979



72,633



54,435



58,265



58,753



65,979



58,753

Other real estate owned (“OREO”)

9,218



24,268



24,737



9,034



24,256



9,218



24,256

Total NPAs
$
75,197


$
96,901


$
79,172


$
67,299


$
83,009


$
75,197


$
83,009















Charge-offs:













1-4 family residential
$




$




$




$




$
(31
)

$




$
(31
)

Multifamily





















(198
)







(198
)

OOCRE































(120
)

NOOCRE

(215
)


(3,090
)


(5,113
)







(1,969
)


(3,305
)


(6,262
)

C&I

(1,571
)


(918
)


(4,586
)


(2,259
)


(5,601
)


(2,489
)


(6,547
)

Consumer

(55
)


(212
)


(420
)


(54
)


(30
)


(267
)


(101
)

Total charge-offs
$
(1,841
)

$
(4,220
)

$
(10,119
)

$
(2,313
)

$
(7,829
)

$
(6,061
)

$
(13,259
)















Recoveries:













1-4 family residential
$
1


$
21


$
2


$
3


$




$
22


$
1

OOCRE

186


















120



186



120

NOOCRE











1,323





















C&I

131



32



1,047



1,962



361



163



457

MW
















46
















Consumer

262



195



30



33



497



457



546

Total recoveries
$
580


$
248


$
2,402


$
2,044


$
978


$
828


$
1,124















Net charge-offs
$
(1,261
)

$
(3,972
)

$
(7,717
)

$
(269
)

$
(6,851
)

$
(5,233
)

$
(12,135
)















Provision for credit losses
$
1,750


$
4,000


$
2,300


$
4,000


$
8,250


$
5,750


$
15,750















ACL
$
112,262


$
111,773


$
111,745


$
117,162


$
113,431


$
112,262


$
113,431















Asset Quality Ratios:













NPAs to total assets

0.60
%


0.77
%


0.62
%


0.52
%


0.65
%


0.60
%


0.65
%

NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets

0.60



0.77



0.62



0.52



0.65



0.60



0.65

NPAs to total LHI and OREO

0.79



1.03



0.83



0.70



0.85



0.79



0.85

NPLs to total LHI

0.70



0.77



0.57



0.60



0.60



0.70



0.60

NPLs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total LHI

0.70



0.77



0.57



0.60



0.60



0.70



0.60

ACL to total LHI

1.19



1.19



1.18



1.21



1.16



1.19



1.16

ACL to total LHI, excluding MW

1.28



1.27



1.25



1.30



1.23



1.28



1.23

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

3

0.05



0.17



0.32



0.01



0.28



0.11



0.25



1 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.




2 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.




3 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.




VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(Unaudited)



We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.



The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.




Tangible Book Value Per Common Share.

Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.



We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.



The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:


As of




Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Tangible Common Equity










Total stockholders' equity

$
1,649,219


$
1,633,480


$
1,601,069


$
1,608,014


$
1,548,616

Adjustments:










Goodwill


(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)

Core deposit intangibles


(13,868
)


(16,306
)


(18,744
)


(21,182
)


(23,619
)


Tangible common equity

$
1,230,899


$
1,212,722


$
1,177,873


$
1,182,380


$
1,120,545

Common shares outstanding


54,265