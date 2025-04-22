Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Dividend

Veritex Holdings reports improved Q1 2025 financial results, with increased net income and book value per share, alongside disciplined loan growth.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing continued growth and improvement in key metrics. The company achieved a net income of $29.07 million and a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53, up from $24.88 million and $0.45 in the previous quarter. The return on average assets (ROAA) increased to 0.94% from 0.78%, and the return on average equity rose to 7.27%. The net interest margin improved to 3.31%, reflecting better funding costs and disciplined loan growth amid industry challenges. Veritex also reduced criticized assets and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. However, total loans and total deposits both saw slight declines compared to the previous quarter, highlighting ongoing adjustments in their balance sheet management.

Net income for Q1 2025 increased to $29.1 million, a significant rise from $24.9 million in Q4 2024, demonstrating improved financial performance.

Declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, showing a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Book value per common share rose to $30.08, up from $29.37 in the previous quarter, indicating enhanced shareholder equity.

Noninterest income increased by 42.1% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting strong growth in diverse income streams.

Net interest income decreased by approximately $700 thousand or 0.7% compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation despite a marginal increase in net interest margin.

Total loans decreased by $70.5 million compared to the previous quarter, suggesting difficulties in loan growth, which the company acknowledged as an industry-wide challenge.

Nonperforming assets were reported at $96.9 million, or 0.77% of total assets, an increase from 0.62% in the previous quarter, indicating a potential deterioration in credit quality.

What were Veritex’s Q1 2025 earnings results?

Veritex reported a net income of $29.1 million with a diluted EPS of $0.53 for Q1 2025.

How did Veritex perform in terms of net interest margin?

Veritex's net interest margin increased to 3.31% for Q1 2025, up from 3.20% in Q4 2024.

What is Veritex's dividend information for 2025?

Veritex declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on May 22, 2025.

What improvements were noted in Veritex's credit quality?

Criticized assets decreased by approximately $17.7 million during the quarter, improving credit quality metrics.

When is Veritex's investor conference call scheduled?

The investor conference call will take place on April 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

DALLAS, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We continue to strengthen our balance sheet in support of our clients during a time of change and uncertainty,” said C. Malcolm Holland, III, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Key operating financial and credit performance metrics continue to improve and we remain focused on producing previously communicated 2025 goals, including a ROAA that exceeds 1%. Our focus also remains on disciplined loan growth, which is an industry wide challenge in the current environment.”















Quarter to Date















Financial Highlights











Q1 2025













Q4 2024













Q1 2024

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)













GAAP































Net income





$





29,070













$





24,882













$





24,156













Diluted EPS









0.53

















0.45

















0.44













Book value per common share









30.08

















29.37

















28.23













Return on average assets



1











0.94





%













0.78





%













0.79





%









Return on average equity



1











7.27

















6.17

















6.33













Net interest margin









3.31

















3.20

















3.24













Efficiency ratio









60.91

















67.04

















62.45















Non-GAAP







2

































Operating earnings





$





29,707













$





29,769













$





29,137













Diluted operating EPS









0.54

















0.54

















0.53













Tangible book value per common share









22.33

















21.61

















20.33













Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings









43,413

















40,945

















43,656













Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets



1











1.41





%













1.28





%













1.42





%









Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans



1











1.89

















1.72

















1.84













Operating return on average assets



1











0.96

















0.93

















0.95













Return on average tangible common equity



1











10.49

















9.04

















9.52













Operating return on average tangible common equity



1











10.70

















10.69

















11.34













Operating efficiency ratio









60.62

















62.98

















58.73















1



Annualized ratio.







2



Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.







Other





First





Quarter Financial, Credit and Company Highlights









Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased by 11 bps to 3.31%;



Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased by 11 bps to 3.31%;



Criticized assets decreased approximately $17.7 million during the quarter;



Criticized assets decreased approximately $17.7 million during the quarter;



Redeemed $75.0 million in subordinated notes on February 18, 2025, the associated rate of which switched from fixed to floating, SOFR + 347 bps, on November 15, 2024;



Redeemed $75.0 million in subordinated notes on February 18, 2025, the associated rate of which switched from fixed to floating, SOFR + 347 bps, on November 15, 2024;



Total loan to deposit ratio declined to 88.9% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 89.3% as of December 31, 2024 and 91.7% as of March 31, 2024;



Total loan to deposit ratio declined to 88.9% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 89.3% as of December 31, 2024 and 91.7% as of March 31, 2024;



Repurchased 377,346 shares of our common stock, for approximately $9.5 million, during the quarter, which amounts to 555,016 total shares repurchased, for approximately $13.1 million, under the current Stock Buyback Program;



Repurchased 377,346 shares of our common stock, for approximately $9.5 million, during the quarter, which amounts to 555,016 total shares repurchased, for approximately $13.1 million, under the current Stock Buyback Program;



Announced the extension of the Stock Buyback Program through March 31, 2026;



Announced the extension of the Stock Buyback Program through March 31, 2026;



Book value per share increased $0.71 to $30.08 and tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased $0.72 to $22.33;



Book value per share increased $0.71 to $30.08 and tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased $0.72 to $22.33;



Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans held for investment (“LHI”) increased to 1.19%, compared to 1.18% as of December 31, 2024 and 1.15% as of March 31, 2024; and



Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans held for investment (“LHI”) increased to 1.19%, compared to 1.18% as of December 31, 2024 and 1.15% as of March 31, 2024; and



Declared and increased our quarterly cash dividend to $0.22 per share of outstanding common stock payable on May 22, 2025.









Results of Operations for the





Three Months Ended March 31, 2025









Net Interest Income







For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $95.4 million and NIM was 3.31% compared to $96.1 million and 3.20%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The approximately $700 thousand decrease, or 0.7%, in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $8.5 million decrease in interest income on loans and a $2.6 million decrease in interest income on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold partially offset by a $10.0 million decrease in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. NIM increased 11 bps compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in funding costs on deposits and the redemption of $75.0 million of subordinated notes during the three months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by a decrease in loan yields and average balances.





Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased by $2.6 million, or 2.8%. The increase was primarily due to decreases in interest expense including $10.2 million on certificates and other time deposits, $1.6 million on transaction and savings deposits and $1.4 million on advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), as well as increases in interest income of $1.2 million on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold and $3.4 million on debt securities. The increase was partially offset by a $15.4 million decrease in interest income on loans. NIM increased 7 bps from 3.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 3.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to decreased funding costs on deposits and advances resulting from interest rate cuts for the year over year period, partially offset by the related declines in rates earned on interest-earnings assets, primarily loans and interest-bearing deposits in other banks.







Noninterest Income







Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $14.3 million, an increase of $4.2 million, or 42.1%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The change was primarily due to the $4.4 million loss on sales of debt securities recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2024 with no corresponding loss recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2025. In addition, there was a $1.5 million increase in other noninterest income, driven by a $1.2 million increase in loan servicing income and a $492 thousand increase in equity securities income recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net, as well as lower BOLI income during the period due to $517 thousand in charges on BOLI policies exchanged under a 1035 exchange which is tax-free under the Internal Revenue Code.





Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased by $7.6 million, or 114.5%. The increase was primarily due to a $6.3 million loss on sales of debt securities recognized in the three months ended March 31, 2024 with no corresponding loss recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2025. In addition, there was a $715 thousand increase in service charge and fee income and a $687 thousand increase in government guaranteed loan income for the year over year period.







Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense was $66.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $71.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 6.1%. The decrease was primarily due to an $822 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to lower severance costs, offset by an increase in payroll taxes, which are historically higher in the first quarter, a $1.7 million decrease in other noninterest expense primarily driven by lower earnings credit rebates, a $864 thousand decrease in marketing expenses, a $633 thousand decrease in professional and regulatory fees and a $338 thousand decrease in data processing and software costs compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased by $4.7 million, or 7.6%. The increase was primarily due to a $3.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits primarily due a $4.1 million increase in salaries expense and incentives accruals, offset by $1.4 million in higher deferred loan origination costs, which reduce salaries and employee benefit expenses. In addition, there was a $1.5 million increase in other noninterest expense, driven primarily by higher OREO expenses, a $547 thousand increase in data processing and software expense and a $486 thousand increase in marketing expenses. The increase was partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in professional and regulatory fees compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Income Tax







Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $8.5 million, an increase of $304 thousand, or 3.7%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 22.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and was due to the recognition of an excess tax expense realized on share-based payment awards.







Financial Condition







Total LHI was $8.83 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $70.5 million compared to December 31, 2024.





Total deposits were $10.67 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $87.5 million, or 3.3% linked quarter annualized. The decrease was primarily the result of decreases of $279.6 million in certificates and other time deposits and $54.4 million in correspondent money market accounts, partially offset by increases of $127.2 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $119.3 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits.







Credit Quality







Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $96.9 million, or 0.77% of total assets, of which $72.6 million represents LHI and $24.3 million represents OREO at March 31, 2025, compared to $79.2 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The Company had net charge-offs of $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding were 17 bps for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 32 bps and 22 bps for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.





ACL as a percentage of LHI was 1.19%, 1.18% and 1.15% at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $4.0 million, $2.3 million and $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, was primarily attributable to an increase in general reserves as a result of changes in economic factors which now represents 95% of the total ACL. The balance for unfunded commitments increased to $7.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $6.1 million at December 31, 2024 and we recorded a $1.3 million provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $401 thousand benefit for unfunded commitments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and a $1.5 million benefit for unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Dividend Information







After the close of the market on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after May 22, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2025.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share of the Company; operating earnings; tangible common equity to tangible assets; return on average tangible common equity; pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans; diluted operating earnings per share; operating return on average assets; operating return on average tangible common equity; and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.







Conference Call







The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review the results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7qpcarsr/ and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call.





Participants may also register via teleconference: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcb9226ec9df94b1bbbc063029950af5d. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.





A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call, and made accessible for one week thereafter. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website.







About Veritex Holdings, Inc.







Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.







Forward-Looking Statements









This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment of Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s (“Veritex”) quarterly cash dividend; the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations; turmoil in the banking industry, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such turmoil and related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs; and Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material.





Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,”





“seeks,” “targets,” “outlooks,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended





December 31, 2024





, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates.





Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.





Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made.





Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.





















VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)





























For the Quarter Ended

















Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Sep 30, 2024













Jun 30, 2024













Mar 31, 2024

















(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)













Per Share Data (Common Stock):















































Basic EPS





$





0.53













$





0.46













$





0.57













$





0.50













$





0.44













Diluted EPS









0.53

















0.45

















0.56

















0.50

















0.44













Book value per common share









30.08

















29.37

















29.53

















28.49

















28.23













Tangible book value per common share



1











22.33

















21.61

















21.72

















20.62

















20.33













Dividends paid per common share outstanding



2











0.22

















0.20

















0.20

















0.20

















0.20



























































Common Stock Data:















































Shares outstanding at period end









54,297

















54,517

















54,446

















54,350

















54,496













Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period









54,486

















54,489

















54,409

















54,457

















54,444













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period









55,123

















55,237

















54,932

















54,823

















54,842



























































Summary of Credit Ratios:















































ACL to total LHI









1.19





%













1.18





%













1.21





%













1.16





%













1.15





%









NPAs to total assets









0.77

















0.62

















0.52

















0.65

















0.82













NPAs to total loans and OREO









1.03

















0.83

















0.70

















0.85

















1.06













Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding



3











0.17

















0.32

















0.01

















0.28

















0.22



























































Summary Performance Ratios:















































Return on average assets



3











0.94





%













0.78





%













0.96





%













0.87





%













0.79





%









Return on average equity



3











7.27

















6.17

















7.79

















7.10

















6.33













Return on average tangible common equity



1, 3











10.49

















9.04

















11.33

















10.54

















9.52













Efficiency ratio









60.91

















67.04

















61.94

















59.11

















62.45













Net interest margin









3.31

















3.20

















3.30

















3.29

















3.24



























































Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:















































Diluted operating EPS



1







$





0.54













$





0.54













$





0.59













$





0.52













$





0.53













Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets



1, 3











1.41





%













1.28





%













1.38





%













1.42





%













1.42





%









Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans



1, 3











1.89

















1.72

















1.83

















1.83

















1.84













Operating return on average assets



1,3











0.96

















0.93

















1.00

















0.91

















0.95













Operating return on average tangible common equity



1,3











10.70

















10.69

















11.74

















10.94

















11.34













Operating efficiency ratio



1











60.62

















62.98

















60.63

















58.41

















58.73



























































Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:















































Average stockholders' equity to average total assets









12.96





%













12.58





%













12.31





%













12.26





%













12.43





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



1











9.95

















9.54

















9.37

















9.14

















9.02













Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)









10.55

















10.32

















10.06

















10.06

















10.12













Common equity tier 1 capital









11.04

















11.09

















10.86

















10.49

















10.37













Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets









11.31

















11.36

















11.13

















10.75

















10.63













Total capital to risk-weighted assets









13.46

















13.96

















13.91

















13.45

















13.33













Risk weighted assets





$





11,318,220













$





11,247,813













$





11,290,800













$





11,450,997













$





11,407,446















1



Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.







2



Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.







3



Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.



























VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Financial Highlights









(In thousands)

























Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Sep 30, 2024













Jun 30, 2024













Mar 31, 2024















(unaudited)

















(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)











ASSETS















































Cash and due from banks





$





81,088













$





52,486













$





54,165













$





53,462













$





41,884













Interest bearing deposits in other banks









768,702

















802,714

















1,046,625

















598,375

















698,885













Cash and cash equivalents









849,790

















855,200

















1,100,790

















651,837

















740,769













Debt securities, net









1,463,157

















1,478,538

















1,423,610

















1,349,354

















1,344,930













Other investments









69,452

















69,638

















71,257

















75,885

















76,788













Loans held for sale (“LHFS”)









69,236

















89,309

















48,496

















57,046

















64,762













LHI, mortgage warehouse (“MW”)









571,775

















605,411

















630,650

















568,047

















449,531













LHI, excluding MW









8,828,672

















8,899,133

















9,028,575

















9,209,094

















9,249,551













Total loans









9,469,683

















9,593,853

















9,707,721

















9,834,187

















9,763,844













ACL









(111,773





)













(111,745





)













(117,162





)













(113,431





)













(112,032





)









Bank-owned life insurance









85,424

















85,324

















84,776

















84,233

















85,359













Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net









112,801

















113,480

















114,202

















105,222

















105,299













Other real estate owned (“OREO”)









24,268

















24,737

















9,034

















24,256

















18,445













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization









27,974

















28,664

















32,825

















35,817

















38,679













Goodwill









404,452

















404,452

















404,452

















404,452

















404,452













Other assets









210,863

















226,200

















211,471

















232,518

















241,863















Total assets







$





12,606,091













$





12,768,341













$





13,042,976













$





12,684,330













$





12,708,396















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY















































Deposits:













































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





2,318,645













$





2,191,457













$





2,643,894













$





2,416,727













$





2,349,211













Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits









5,180,495

















5,061,157

















4,204,708

















3,979,454

















4,220,114













Certificates and other time deposits









2,679,221

















2,958,861

















3,625,920

















3,744,596

















3,486,805













Correspondent money market deposits









486,762

















541,117

















561,489

















584,067

















597,690













Total deposits









10,665,123

















10,752,592

















11,036,011

















10,724,844

















10,653,820













Accounts payable and other liabilities









151,579

















183,944

















168,415

















180,585

















186,027













Advances from FHLB









—

















—

















—

















—

















100,000













Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes









155,909

















230,736

















230,536

















230,285

















230,034















Total liabilities











10,972,611

















11,167,272

















11,434,962

















11,135,714

















11,169,881













Stockholders’ equity:













































Common stock









615

















613

















613

















612

















611













Additional paid-in capital









1,329,626

















1,328,748

















1,324,929

















1,321,995

















1,319,144













Retained earnings









526,044

















507,903

















493,921

















473,801

















457,499













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(42,170





)













(65,076





)













(40,330





)













(76,713





)













(71,157





)









Treasury stock









(180,635





)













(171,119





)













(171,119





)













(171,079





)













(167,582





)











Total stockholders’ equity











1,633,480

















1,601,069

















1,608,014

















1,548,616

















1,538,515















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





12,606,091













$





12,768,341













$





13,042,976













$





12,684,330













$





12,708,396



































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Financial Highlights









(In thousands, except per share data)

























For the Quarter Ended

















Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Sep 30, 2024













Jun 30, 2024













Mar 31, 2024















(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)











Interest income:















































Loans, including fees





$





146,505













$





154,998













$





167,261













$





166,979













$





161,942













Debt securities









17,106

















16,893

















15,830

















15,408

















13,695













Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold









9,244

















11,888

















12,571

















7,722

















8,050













Equity securities and other investments









870

















940

















1,001

















1,138

















900















Total interest income











173,725

















184,719

















196,663

















191,247

















184,587















Interest expense:















































Transaction and savings deposits









45,165

















44,841

















47,208

















45,619

















46,784













Certificates and other time deposits









30,268

















40,279

















46,230

















44,811

















40,492













Advances from FHLB









27

















130

















47

















1,468

















1,391













Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes









2,824

















3,328

















3,116

















3,113

















3,114















Total interest expense











78,284

















88,578

















96,601

















95,011

















91,781















Net interest income











95,441

















96,141

















100,062

















96,236

















92,806













Provision for credit losses









4,000

















2,300

















4,000

















8,250

















7,500













Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments









1,300

















(401





)













—

















—

















(1,541





)











Net interest income after provisions











90,141

















94,242

















96,062

















87,986

















86,847















Noninterest income:















































Service charges and fees on deposit accounts









5,611

















5,612

















5,442

















4,974

















4,896













Loan fees









2,495

















2,265

















3,278

















2,207

















2,510













Loss on sales of debt securities









—

















(4,397





)













—

















—

















(6,304





)









Government guaranteed loan income, net









3,301

















5,368

















780

















1,320

















2,614













Customer swap income









700

















509

















271

















326

















449













Other income









2,182

















699

















3,335

















1,751

















2,497















Total noninterest income











14,289

















10,056

















13,106

















10,578

















6,662















Noninterest expense:















































Salaries and employee benefits









36,624

















37,446

















37,370

















32,790

















33,365













Occupancy and equipment









4,650

















4,633

















4,789

















4,585

















4,677













Professional and regulatory fees









4,931

















5,564

















4,903

















5,617

















6,053













Data processing and software expense









5,403

















5,741

















5,268

















5,097

















4,856













Marketing









2,032

















2,896

















2,781

















1,976

















1,546













Amortization of intangibles









2,438

















2,437

















2,438

















2,438

















2,438













Telephone and communications









330

















323

















335

















365

















261













Other









10,426

















12,154

















12,216

















10,273

















8,920















Total noninterest expense











66,834

















71,194

















70,100

















63,141

















62,116















Income before income tax expense











37,596

















33,104

















39,068

















35,423

















31,393













Income tax expense









8,526

















8,222

















8,067

















8,221

















7,237















Net income







$





29,070













$





24,882













$





31,001













$





27,202













$





24,156

























































Basic EPS





$





0.53













$





0.46













$





0.57













$





0.50













$





0.44













Diluted EPS





$





0.53













$





0.45













$





0.56













$





0.50













$





0.44













Weighted average basic shares outstanding









54,486

















54,489

















54,409

















54,457

















54,444













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding









55,123

















55,237

















54,932

















54,823

















54,842



































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)

























For the Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















Average









Outstanding









Balance













Interest









Earned/









Interest









Paid













Average









Yield/









Rate













Average









Outstanding









Balance













Interest









Earned/









Interest









Paid













Average









Yield/









Rate













Average









Outstanding









Balance













Interest









Earned/









Interest









Paid













Average









Yield/









Rate

















(Dollars in thousands)













Assets















































































Interest-earning assets:













































































Loans



1







$





8,886,905













$





140,329













6.40





%









$





8,957,193













$





147,782













6.56





%









$





9,283,815













$





157,585

















6.83





%









LHI, MW









426,724

















6,176













5.87

















492,372

















7,216













5.83

















279,557

















4,357

















6.27













Debt securities









1,467,220

















17,106













4.73

















1,458,057

















16,893













4.61

















1,294,994

















13,695

















4.25













Interest-bearing deposits in other banks









827,751

















9,244













4.53

















971,451

















11,888













4.87

















584,593

















8,050

















5.54













Equity securities and other investments









70,696

















870













4.99

















72,223

















940













5.18

















76,269

















900

















4.75













Total interest-earning assets









11,679,296

















173,725













6.03

















11,951,296

















184,719













6.15

















11,519,228

















184,587

















6.44













ACL









(111,563





)





























(117,293





)





























(112,229





)

























Noninterest-earning assets









938,401

































916,969

































929,043





























Total assets





$





12,506,134





























$





12,750,972





























$





12,336,042











































































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































































Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits





$





5,449,091













$





45,165













3.36





%









$





5,001,159













$





44,841













3.57





%









$





4,639,445













$





46,784

















4.06





%









Certificates and other time deposits









2,726,309

















30,268













4.50

















3,319,628

















40,279













4.83

















3,283,735

















40,492

















4.96













Advances from FHLB and Other









2,333

















27













4.69

















10,598

















130













4.88

















100,989

















1,391

















5.54













Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes









191,638

















2,824













5.98

















230,633

















3,328













5.74

















229,881

















3,114

















5.45













Total interest-bearing liabilities









8,369,371

















78,284













3.79

















8,562,018

















88,578













4.12

















8,254,050

















91,781

















4.47

























































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













































































Noninterest-bearing deposits









2,345,586

































2,400,809

































2,355,315





























Other liabilities









170,389

































183,810

































192,809





























Total liabilities









10,885,346

































11,146,637

































10,802,174





























Stockholders’ equity









1,620,788

































1,604,335

































1,533,868





























Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





12,506,134





























$





12,750,972





























$





12,336,042









































































































Net interest rate spread



2























2.24





%

























2.03





%





























1.97





%









Net interest income and margin



3















$





95,441













3.31





%

















$





96,141













3.20





%

















$





92,806

















3.24





%











1



Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $66.3 million, $46.4 million and $53.9 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.







2



Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.







3



Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



























VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)









Yield Trend

























For the Quarter Ended

















Mar 31,









2025













Dec 31,









2024













Sep 30,









2024













Jun 30,









2024













Mar 31,









2024











Average yield on interest-earning assets:













































Loans



1











6.40





%













6.56





%













6.89





%













6.90





%













6.83





%









LHI, MW









5.87

















5.83

















6.75

















6.36

















6.27













Total Loans









6.38

















6.53

















6.89

















6.88

















6.81













Debt securities









4.73

















4.61

















4.55

















4.58

















4.25













Interest-bearing deposits in other banks









4.53

















4.87

















5.41

















5.54

















5.54













Equity securities and other investments









4.99

















5.18

















5.25

















5.80

















4.75













Total interest-earning assets









6.03





%













6.15





%













6.49





%













6.54





%













6.44





%





















































Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:













































Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits









3.36





%













3.57





%













4.00





%













4.01





%













4.06





%









Certificates and other time deposits









4.50

















4.83

















5.00

















5.02

















4.96













Advances from FHLB and other









4.69

















4.88

















5.73

















5.54

















5.54













Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes









5.98

















5.74

















5.38

















5.44

















5.45













Total interest-bearing liabilities









3.79





%













4.12





%













4.46





%













4.50





%













4.47





%





















































Net interest rate spread



2











2.24





%













2.03





%













2.03





%













2.04





%













1.97





%









Net interest margin



3











3.31





%













3.20





%













3.30





%













3.29





%













3.24





%











1



Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $66.3 million, $46.4 million, $54.3 million, $58.5 million and $53.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.







2



Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.







3



Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.







Supplemental Yield Trend

















For the Quarter Ended

















Mar 31,









2025













Dec 31,









2024













Sep 30,









2024













Jun 30,









2024













Mar 31,









2024











Average cost of interest-bearing deposits









3.74





%













4.07





%













4.44





%













4.46





%













4.43





%









Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing









2.91

















3.16

















3.42

















3.46

















3.42



































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)





















LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition

























Mar 31,









2025













Dec 31,









2024













Sep 30,









2024













Jun 30,









2024













Mar 31,









2024

















(Dollars in thousands)













LHI







1

























































































Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”)





$





2,717,037

















30.7





%









$





2,693,538

















30.2





%









$





2,728,544

















30.2





%









$





2,798,260

















30.4





%









$





2,785,987

















30.1





%









Real Estate:





















































































Owner occupied commercial (“OOCRE”)









795,808

















9.0

















780,003

















8.8

















807,223

















8.9

















806,285

















8.7

















788,376

















8.5













Non-owner occupied commercial (“NOOCRE”)









2,266,526

















25.6

















2,382,499

















26.7

















2,338,094

















25.9

















2,369,848

















25.7

















2,352,993

















25.5













Construction and land









1,214,260

















13.7

















1,303,711

















14.7

















1,436,540

















15.8

















1,536,580

















16.7

















1,568,257

















16.9













Farmland









31,339

















0.4

















31,690

















0.4

















32,254

















0.4

















30,512

















0.3

















30,979

















0.3













1-4 family residential









1,021,293

















11.6

















957,341

















10.7

















944,755

















10.5

















917,402

















10.0

















969,401

















10.5













Multi-family residential









782,412

















8.9

















750,218

















8.4

















738,090

















8.2

















748,740

















8.1

















751,607

















8.1













Consumer









8,597

















0.1

















9,115

















0.1

















11,292

















0.1

















9,245

















0.1

















8,882

















0.1













Total LHI



1







$





8,837,272

















100





%









$





8,908,115

















100





%









$





9,036,792

















100





%









$





9,216,872

















100





%









$





9,256,482

















100





%





























































































MW









571,775

























605,411

























630,650

























568,047

























449,531









































































































Total LHI



1







$





9,409,047





















$





9,513,526





















$





9,667,442





















$





9,784,919





















$





9,706,013









































































































Total LHFS









69,236

























89,309

























48,496

























57,046

























64,762









































































































Total loans





$





9,478,283





















$





9,602,835





















$





9,715,938





















$





9,841,965





















$





9,770,775











































































































Deposits























































































Noninterest-bearing





$





2,318,645

















21.7





%









$





2,191,457

















20.4





%









$





2,643,894

















24.0





%









$





2,416,727

















22.5





%









$





2,349,211

















22.1





%









Interest-bearing transaction









863,462

















8.1

















839,005

















7.8

















421,059

















3.8

















523,272

















4.9

















724,171

















6.8













Money market









3,730,446

















35.0

















3,772,964

















35.1

















3,462,709

















31.4

















3,268,286

















30.5

















3,326,742

















31.2













Savings









586,587

















5.5

















449,188

















4.2

















320,940

















2.9

















187,896

















1.8

















169,201

















1.6













Certificates and other time deposits









2,679,221

















25.1

















2,958,861

















27.5

















3,625,920

















32.8

















3,744,596

















34.9

















3,486,805

















32.7













Correspondent money market accounts









486,762

















4.6

















541,117

















5.0

















561,489

















5.1

















584,067

















5.4

















597,690

















5.6













Total deposits





$





10,665,123

















100





%









$





10,752,592

















100





%









$





11,036,011

















100





%









$





10,724,844

















100





%









$





10,653,820

















100





%





























































































Total loans to deposits ratio









88.9





%





















89.3





%





















88.0





%





















91.8





%





















91.7





%





































































































Total loans to deposit ratio, excluding MW loans and LHFS









82.9





%





















82.8





%





















81.9





%





















85.9





%





















86.9





%



















1



Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $8.6 million, $9.0 million, $8.2 million, $7.8 million and $6.9 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



























VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Financial Highlights









(Unaudited)









Asset Quality

























For the Quarter Ended

















Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Sep 30, 2024













Jun 30, 2024













Mar 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands)











NPAs:













































Nonaccrual loans





$





69,188













$





52,521













$





55,335













$





58,537













$





75,721













Nonaccrual PCD loans



1











196

















—

















70

















73

















9,419













Accruing loans 90 or more days past due



2











3,249

















1,914

















2,860

















143

















220













Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”)









72,633

















54,435

















58,265

















58,753

















85,360













Other real estate owned (“OREO”)









24,268

















24,737

















9,034

















24,256

















18,445













Total NPAs





$





96,901













$





79,172













$





67,299













$





83,009













$





103,805

























































Charge-offs:













































1-4 family residential





$





—













$





—













$





—













$





(31





)









$





—













Multifamily









—

















—

















—

















(198





)













—













OOCRE









—

















—

















—

















—

















(120





)









NOOCRE









(3,090





)













(5,113





)













—

















(1,969





)













(4,293





)









C&I









(918





)













(4,586





)













(2,259





)













(5,601





)













(946





)









Consumer









(212





)













(420





)













(54





)













(30





)













(71





)









Total charge-offs





$





(4,220





)









$





(10,119





)









$





(2,313





)









$





(7,829





)









$





(5,430





)





















































Recoveries:













































1-4 family residential





$





21













$





2













$





3













$





—













$





1













OOCRE









—

















—

















—

















120

















—













NOOCRE









—

















1,323

















—

















—

















—













C&I









32

















1,047

















1,962

















361

















96













MW









—

















—

















46

















—

















—













Consumer









195

















30

















33

















497

















49













Total recoveries





$





248













$





2,402













$





2,044













$





978













$





146

























































Net charge-offs





$





(3,972





)









$





(7,717





)









$





(269





)









$





(6,851





)









$





(5,284





)





















































Provision for credit losses





$





4,000













$





2,300













$





4,000













$





8,250













$





7,500

























































ACL





$





111,773













$





111,745













$





117,162













$





113,431













$





112,032

























































Asset Quality Ratios:













































NPAs to total assets









0.77





%













0.62





%













0.52





%













0.65





%













0.82





%









NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets









0.77

















0.62

















0.52

















0.65

















0.74













NPAs to total LHI and OREO









1.03

















0.83

















0.70

















0.85

















1.06













NPLs to total LHI









0.77

















0.57

















0.60

















0.60

















0.88













NPLs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total LHI









0.77

















0.57

















0.60

















0.60

















0.78













ACL to total LHI









1.19

















1.18

















1.21

















1.16

















1.15













ACL to total loans, excluding MW and LHFS









1.27

















1.25

















1.30

















1.23

















1.21













Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding



3











0.17

















0.32

















0.01

















0.28

















0.22















1



Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.







2



Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.







3



Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.



















VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Unaudited)



















We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.





The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.







Tangible Book Value Per Common Share.



Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.





We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.





The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:















As of

















Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Sep 30, 2024













Jun 30, 2024













Mar 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Tangible Common Equity















































Total stockholders' equity





$





1,633,480













$





1,601,069













$





1,608,014













$





1,548,616













$





1,538,515













Adjustments:













































Goodwill









(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)









Core deposit intangibles









(16,306





)













(18,744





)













(21,182





)













(23,619





)













(26,057





)











Tangible common equity







$





1,212,722













$





1,177,873













$





1,182,380













$





1,120,545













$





1,108,006













Common shares outstanding









54,297

















54,517

















54,446

















54,350

















54,496

























































Book value per common share





$





30.08













$





29.37













$





29.53













$





28.49













$





28.23













Tangible book value per common share





$





22.33













$





21.61













$





21.72













$





20.62













$





20.33











































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Unaudited)





















Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.





We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.





The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:















As of

















Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Sep 30, 2024













Jun 30, 2024













Mar 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands)













Tangible Common Equity















































Total stockholders' equity





$





1,633,480













$





1,601,069













$





1,608,014













$





1,548,616













$





1,538,515













Adjustments:













































Goodwill









(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)









Core deposit intangibles









(16,306





)













(18,744





)













(21,182





)













(23,619





)













(26,057





)











Tangible common equity







$





1,212,722













$





1,177,873













$





1,182,380













$





1,120,545













$





1,108,006















Tangible Assets















































Total assets





$





12,606,091













$





12,768,341













$





13,042,976













$





12,684,330













$





12,708,396













Adjustments:













































Goodwill









(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)









Core deposit intangibles









(16,306





)













(18,744





)













(21,182





)













(23,619





)













(26,057





)











Tangible Assets







$





12,185,333













$





12,345,145













$





12,617,342













$





12,256,259













$





12,277,887















Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets











9.95





%













9.54





%













9.37





%













9.14





%













9.02





%







































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Unaudited)





















Return on Average Tangible Common Equity



. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as “return”) as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.





We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.





The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:















For the Quarter Ended

















Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Sep 30, 2024













Jun 30, 2024













Mar 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands)













Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles















































Net income





$





29,070













$





24,882













$





31,001













$





27,202













$





24,156













Adjustments:













































Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles









2,438

















2,437

















2,438

















2,438

















2,438













Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate









512

















512

















512

















512

















512















Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles







$





30,996













$





26,807













$





32,927













$





29,128













$





26,082



























































Average Tangible Common Equity















































Total average stockholders' equity





$





1,620,788













$





1,604,335













$





1,583,401













$





1,541,609













$





1,533,868













Adjustments:













































Average goodwill









(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)













(404,452





)









Average core deposit intangibles









(17,904





)













(20,342





)













(22,789





)













(25,218





)













(27,656





)











Average tangible common equity







$





1,198,432













$





1,179,541













$





1,156,160













$





1,111,939













$





1,101,760















Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized)











10.49





%













9.04





%













11.33





%













10.54





%













9.52





%



































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Unaudited)





















Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Loans, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio.



Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus BOLI 1035 exchange charges, plus severance payments, plus loss on sales of debt securities available for sale (“AFS”), net, plus FDIC special assessment, less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision (benefit) for credit losses and unfunded commitments. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as noninterest expense plus adjustments to operating noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus adjustments to operating noninterest income, plus net interest income.





We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.





The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:















For the Quarter Ended

















Mar 31, 2025













Dec 31, 2024













Sep 30, 2024













Jun 30, 2024













Mar 31, 2024

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Operating Earnings















































Net income





$





29,070













$





24,882













$





31,001













$





27,202













$





24,156













Plus: BOLI 1035 exchange charges



1











517

















—

















—

















—

















—













Plus: Severance payments



2











—

















1,545

















1,487

















613

















—













Plus: Loss on sales of AFS securities, net









—

















4,397

















—

















—

















6,304













Plus: FDIC special assessment









—

















—

















—

















134

















—













Operating pre-tax income









29,587

















30,824

















32,488

















27,949

















30,460













Less: Tax impact of adjustments









109

















1,248

















307

















166

















1,323













Plus: Nonrecurring tax adjustments









229

















193

















—

















527

















—













Operating earnings





$





29,707













$





29,769













$





32,181













$





28,310













$





29,137



























































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding











55,123

















55,237

















54,932

















54,823

















54,842















Diluted EPS







$





0.53













$





0.45













$





0.56













$





0.50













$





0.44















Diluted operating EPS







$





0.54













$





0.54













$





0.59













$





0.52













$





0.53















1



Represents non-recurring charges for the completion of a 1035 exchange of BOLI contracts.







2



Severance payments relate to certain restructurings made during the periods disclosed.









