Stocks
VBTX

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Dividend

April 22, 2025 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Veritex Holdings reports improved Q1 2025 financial results, with increased net income and book value per share, alongside disciplined loan growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Veritex Holdings, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing continued growth and improvement in key metrics. The company achieved a net income of $29.07 million and a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53, up from $24.88 million and $0.45 in the previous quarter. The return on average assets (ROAA) increased to 0.94% from 0.78%, and the return on average equity rose to 7.27%. The net interest margin improved to 3.31%, reflecting better funding costs and disciplined loan growth amid industry challenges. Veritex also reduced criticized assets and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. However, total loans and total deposits both saw slight declines compared to the previous quarter, highlighting ongoing adjustments in their balance sheet management.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for Q1 2025 increased to $29.1 million, a significant rise from $24.9 million in Q4 2024, demonstrating improved financial performance.
  • Declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, showing a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Book value per common share rose to $30.08, up from $29.37 in the previous quarter, indicating enhanced shareholder equity.
  • Noninterest income increased by 42.1% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting strong growth in diverse income streams.

Potential Negatives

  • Net interest income decreased by approximately $700 thousand or 0.7% compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation despite a marginal increase in net interest margin.
  • Total loans decreased by $70.5 million compared to the previous quarter, suggesting difficulties in loan growth, which the company acknowledged as an industry-wide challenge.
  • Nonperforming assets were reported at $96.9 million, or 0.77% of total assets, an increase from 0.62% in the previous quarter, indicating a potential deterioration in credit quality.

FAQ

What were Veritex’s Q1 2025 earnings results?

Veritex reported a net income of $29.1 million with a diluted EPS of $0.53 for Q1 2025.

How did Veritex perform in terms of net interest margin?

Veritex's net interest margin increased to 3.31% for Q1 2025, up from 3.20% in Q4 2024.

What is Veritex's dividend information for 2025?

Veritex declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on May 22, 2025.

What improvements were noted in Veritex's credit quality?

Criticized assets decreased by approximately $17.7 million during the quarter, improving credit quality metrics.

When is Veritex's investor conference call scheduled?

The investor conference call will take place on April 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$VBTX Insider Trading Activity

$VBTX insiders have traded $VBTX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VBTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN SUGHRUE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,173 shares for an estimated $732,305.
  • C MALCOLM III HOLLAND (Chairman, CEO, President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,777 shares for an estimated $353,781.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VBTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $VBTX stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VBTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VBTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VBTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VBTX forecast page.

Full Release



DALLAS, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.



“We continue to strengthen our balance sheet in support of our clients during a time of change and uncertainty,” said C. Malcolm Holland, III, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Key operating financial and credit performance metrics continue to improve and we remain focused on producing previously communicated 2025 goals, including a ROAA that exceeds 1%. Our focus also remains on disciplined loan growth, which is an industry wide challenge in the current environment.”

Quarter to Date



Financial Highlights

Q1 2025


Q4 2024


Q1 2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




(unaudited)


GAAP





Net income
$
29,070


$
24,882


$
24,156

Diluted EPS

0.53



0.45



0.44

Book value per common share

30.08



29.37



28.23

Return on average assets

1

0.94
%


0.78
%


0.79
%

Return on average equity

1

7.27



6.17



6.33

Net interest margin

3.31



3.20



3.24

Efficiency ratio

60.91



67.04



62.45


Non-GAAP



2





Operating earnings
$
29,707


$
29,769


$
29,137

Diluted operating EPS

0.54



0.54



0.53

Tangible book value per common share

22.33



21.61



20.33

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings

43,413



40,945



43,656

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets

1

1.41
%


1.28
%


1.42
%

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans

1

1.89



1.72



1.84

Operating return on average assets

1

0.96



0.93



0.95

Return on average tangible common equity

1

10.49



9.04



9.52

Operating return on average tangible common equity

1

10.70



10.69



11.34

Operating efficiency ratio

60.62



62.98



58.73



1

Annualized ratio.



2

Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.




Other


First


Quarter Financial, Credit and Company Highlights




  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased by 11 bps to 3.31%;


  • Criticized assets decreased approximately $17.7 million during the quarter;


  • Redeemed $75.0 million in subordinated notes on February 18, 2025, the associated rate of which switched from fixed to floating, SOFR + 347 bps, on November 15, 2024;


  • Total loan to deposit ratio declined to 88.9% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 89.3% as of December 31, 2024 and 91.7% as of March 31, 2024;


  • Repurchased 377,346 shares of our common stock, for approximately $9.5 million, during the quarter, which amounts to 555,016 total shares repurchased, for approximately $13.1 million, under the current Stock Buyback Program;


  • Announced the extension of the Stock Buyback Program through March 31, 2026;


  • Book value per share increased $0.71 to $30.08 and tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased $0.72 to $22.33;


  • Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans held for investment (“LHI”) increased to 1.19%, compared to 1.18% as of December 31, 2024 and 1.15% as of March 31, 2024; and


  • Declared and increased our quarterly cash dividend to $0.22 per share of outstanding common stock payable on May 22, 2025.




Results of Operations for the


Three Months Ended March 31, 2025




Net Interest Income



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $95.4 million and NIM was 3.31% compared to $96.1 million and 3.20%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The approximately $700 thousand decrease, or 0.7%, in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $8.5 million decrease in interest income on loans and a $2.6 million decrease in interest income on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold partially offset by a $10.0 million decrease in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits during the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. NIM increased 11 bps compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in funding costs on deposits and the redemption of $75.0 million of subordinated notes during the three months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by a decrease in loan yields and average balances.



Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased by $2.6 million, or 2.8%. The increase was primarily due to decreases in interest expense including $10.2 million on certificates and other time deposits, $1.6 million on transaction and savings deposits and $1.4 million on advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), as well as increases in interest income of $1.2 million on deposits in financial institutions and fed funds sold and $3.4 million on debt securities. The increase was partially offset by a $15.4 million decrease in interest income on loans. NIM increased 7 bps from 3.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 3.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to decreased funding costs on deposits and advances resulting from interest rate cuts for the year over year period, partially offset by the related declines in rates earned on interest-earnings assets, primarily loans and interest-bearing deposits in other banks.




Noninterest Income



Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $14.3 million, an increase of $4.2 million, or 42.1%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The change was primarily due to the $4.4 million loss on sales of debt securities recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2024 with no corresponding loss recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2025. In addition, there was a $1.5 million increase in other noninterest income, driven by a $1.2 million increase in loan servicing income and a $492 thousand increase in equity securities income recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net, as well as lower BOLI income during the period due to $517 thousand in charges on BOLI policies exchanged under a 1035 exchange which is tax-free under the Internal Revenue Code.



Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased by $7.6 million, or 114.5%. The increase was primarily due to a $6.3 million loss on sales of debt securities recognized in the three months ended March 31, 2024 with no corresponding loss recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2025. In addition, there was a $715 thousand increase in service charge and fee income and a $687 thousand increase in government guaranteed loan income for the year over year period.




Noninterest Expense



Noninterest expense was $66.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $71.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 6.1%. The decrease was primarily due to an $822 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to lower severance costs, offset by an increase in payroll taxes, which are historically higher in the first quarter, a $1.7 million decrease in other noninterest expense primarily driven by lower earnings credit rebates, a $864 thousand decrease in marketing expenses, a $633 thousand decrease in professional and regulatory fees and a $338 thousand decrease in data processing and software costs compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024.



Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased by $4.7 million, or 7.6%. The increase was primarily due to a $3.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits primarily due a $4.1 million increase in salaries expense and incentives accruals, offset by $1.4 million in higher deferred loan origination costs, which reduce salaries and employee benefit expenses. In addition, there was a $1.5 million increase in other noninterest expense, driven primarily by higher OREO expenses, a $547 thousand increase in data processing and software expense and a $486 thousand increase in marketing expenses. The increase was partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in professional and regulatory fees compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024.




Income Tax



Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $8.5 million, an increase of $304 thousand, or 3.7%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 22.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and was due to the recognition of an excess tax expense realized on share-based payment awards.




Financial Condition



Total LHI was $8.83 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $70.5 million compared to December 31, 2024.



Total deposits were $10.67 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $87.5 million, or 3.3% linked quarter annualized. The decrease was primarily the result of decreases of $279.6 million in certificates and other time deposits and $54.4 million in correspondent money market accounts, partially offset by increases of $127.2 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $119.3 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits.




Credit Quality



Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $96.9 million, or 0.77% of total assets, of which $72.6 million represents LHI and $24.3 million represents OREO at March 31, 2025, compared to $79.2 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The Company had net charge-offs of $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding were 17 bps for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 32 bps and 22 bps for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



ACL as a percentage of LHI was 1.19%, 1.18% and 1.15% at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $4.0 million, $2.3 million and $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, was primarily attributable to an increase in general reserves as a result of changes in economic factors which now represents 95% of the total ACL. The balance for unfunded commitments increased to $7.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $6.1 million at December 31, 2024 and we recorded a $1.3 million provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $401 thousand benefit for unfunded commitments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and a $1.5 million benefit for unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2024.




Dividend Information



After the close of the market on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after May 22, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2025.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share of the Company; operating earnings; tangible common equity to tangible assets; return on average tangible common equity; pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets; pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans; diluted operating earnings per share; operating return on average assets; operating return on average tangible common equity; and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.




Conference Call



The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review the results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7qpcarsr/ and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call.



Participants may also register via teleconference: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcb9226ec9df94b1bbbc063029950af5d. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.



A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call, and made accessible for one week thereafter. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website.




About Veritex Holdings, Inc.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.




Forward-Looking Statements




This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.


Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment of Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s (“Veritex”) quarterly cash dividend; the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations; turmoil in the banking industry, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such turmoil and related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs; and Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material.


Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,”


“seeks,” “targets,” “outlooks,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended


December 31, 2024


, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates.


Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.


Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made.


Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024



(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)


Per Share Data (Common Stock):









Basic EPS
$
0.53


$
0.46


$
0.57


$
0.50


$
0.44

Diluted EPS

0.53



0.45



0.56



0.50



0.44

Book value per common share

30.08



29.37



29.53



28.49



28.23

Tangible book value per common share

1

22.33



21.61



21.72



20.62



20.33

Dividends paid per common share outstanding

2

0.22



0.20



0.20



0.20



0.20












Common Stock Data:









Shares outstanding at period end

54,297



54,517



54,446



54,350



54,496

Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period

54,486



54,489



54,409



54,457



54,444

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period

55,123



55,237



54,932



54,823



54,842












Summary of Credit Ratios:









ACL to total LHI

1.19
%


1.18
%


1.21
%


1.16
%


1.15
%

NPAs to total assets

0.77



0.62



0.52



0.65



0.82

NPAs to total loans and OREO

1.03



0.83



0.70



0.85



1.06

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

3

0.17



0.32



0.01



0.28



0.22












Summary Performance Ratios:









Return on average assets

3

0.94
%


0.78
%


0.96
%


0.87
%


0.79
%

Return on average equity

3

7.27



6.17



7.79



7.10



6.33

Return on average tangible common equity

1, 3

10.49



9.04



11.33



10.54



9.52

Efficiency ratio

60.91



67.04



61.94



59.11



62.45

Net interest margin

3.31



3.20



3.30



3.29



3.24












Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:









Diluted operating EPS

1
$
0.54


$
0.54


$
0.59


$
0.52


$
0.53

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets

1, 3

1.41
%


1.28
%


1.38
%


1.42
%


1.42
%

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans

1, 3

1.89



1.72



1.83



1.83



1.84

Operating return on average assets

1,3

0.96



0.93



1.00



0.91



0.95

Operating return on average tangible common equity

1,3

10.70



10.69



11.74



10.94



11.34

Operating efficiency ratio

1

60.62



62.98



60.63



58.41



58.73












Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:









Average stockholders' equity to average total assets

12.96
%


12.58
%


12.31
%


12.26
%


12.43
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

1

9.95



9.54



9.37



9.14



9.02

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)

10.55



10.32



10.06



10.06



10.12

Common equity tier 1 capital

11.04



11.09



10.86



10.49



10.37

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

11.31



11.36



11.13



10.75



10.63

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

13.46



13.96



13.91



13.45



13.33

Risk weighted assets
$
11,318,220


$
11,247,813


$
11,290,800


$
11,450,997


$
11,407,446



1

Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.



2

Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.



3

Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Financial Highlights




(In thousands)




Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


(unaudited)



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks
$
81,088


$
52,486


$
54,165


$
53,462


$
41,884

Interest bearing deposits in other banks

768,702



802,714



1,046,625



598,375



698,885

Cash and cash equivalents

849,790



855,200



1,100,790



651,837



740,769

Debt securities, net

1,463,157



1,478,538



1,423,610



1,349,354



1,344,930

Other investments

69,452



69,638



71,257



75,885



76,788

Loans held for sale (“LHFS”)

69,236



89,309



48,496



57,046



64,762

LHI, mortgage warehouse (“MW”)

571,775



605,411



630,650



568,047



449,531

LHI, excluding MW

8,828,672



8,899,133



9,028,575



9,209,094



9,249,551

Total loans

9,469,683



9,593,853



9,707,721



9,834,187



9,763,844

ACL

(111,773
)


(111,745
)


(117,162
)


(113,431
)


(112,032
)

Bank-owned life insurance

85,424



85,324



84,776



84,233



85,359

Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net

112,801



113,480



114,202



105,222



105,299

Other real estate owned (“OREO”)

24,268



24,737



9,034



24,256



18,445

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

27,974



28,664



32,825



35,817



38,679

Goodwill

404,452



404,452



404,452



404,452



404,452

Other assets

210,863



226,200



211,471



232,518



241,863


Total assets
$
12,606,091


$
12,768,341


$
13,042,976


$
12,684,330


$
12,708,396


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
2,318,645


$
2,191,457


$
2,643,894


$
2,416,727


$
2,349,211

Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits

5,180,495



5,061,157



4,204,708



3,979,454



4,220,114

Certificates and other time deposits

2,679,221



2,958,861



3,625,920



3,744,596



3,486,805

Correspondent money market deposits

486,762



541,117



561,489



584,067



597,690

Total deposits

10,665,123



10,752,592



11,036,011



10,724,844



10,653,820

Accounts payable and other liabilities

151,579



183,944



168,415



180,585



186,027

Advances from FHLB





















100,000

Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes

155,909



230,736



230,536



230,285



230,034


Total liabilities

10,972,611



11,167,272



11,434,962



11,135,714



11,169,881

Stockholders’ equity:









Common stock

615



613



613



612



611

Additional paid-in capital

1,329,626



1,328,748



1,324,929



1,321,995



1,319,144

Retained earnings

526,044



507,903



493,921



473,801



457,499

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(42,170
)


(65,076
)


(40,330
)


(76,713
)


(71,157
)

Treasury stock

(180,635
)


(171,119
)


(171,119
)


(171,079
)


(167,582
)


Total stockholders’ equity

1,633,480



1,601,069



1,608,014



1,548,616



1,538,515


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
12,606,091


$
12,768,341


$
13,042,976


$
12,684,330


$
12,708,396
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Financial Highlights




(In thousands, except per share data)




For the Quarter Ended



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


Interest income:









Loans, including fees
$
146,505


$
154,998


$
167,261


$
166,979


$
161,942

Debt securities

17,106



16,893



15,830



15,408



13,695

Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold

9,244



11,888



12,571



7,722



8,050

Equity securities and other investments

870



940



1,001



1,138



900


Total interest income

173,725



184,719



196,663



191,247



184,587


Interest expense:









Transaction and savings deposits

45,165



44,841



47,208



45,619



46,784

Certificates and other time deposits

30,268



40,279



46,230



44,811



40,492

Advances from FHLB

27



130



47



1,468



1,391

Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes

2,824



3,328



3,116



3,113



3,114


Total interest expense

78,284



88,578



96,601



95,011



91,781


Net interest income

95,441



96,141



100,062



96,236



92,806

Provision for credit losses

4,000



2,300



4,000



8,250



7,500

Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments

1,300



(401
)












(1,541
)


Net interest income after provisions

90,141



94,242



96,062



87,986



86,847


Noninterest income:









Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

5,611



5,612



5,442



4,974



4,896

Loan fees

2,495



2,265



3,278



2,207



2,510

Loss on sales of debt securities






(4,397
)












(6,304
)

Government guaranteed loan income, net

3,301



5,368



780



1,320



2,614

Customer swap income

700



509



271



326



449

Other income

2,182



699



3,335



1,751



2,497


Total noninterest income

14,289



10,056



13,106



10,578



6,662


Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

36,624



37,446



37,370



32,790



33,365

Occupancy and equipment

4,650



4,633



4,789



4,585



4,677

Professional and regulatory fees

4,931



5,564



4,903



5,617



6,053

Data processing and software expense

5,403



5,741



5,268



5,097



4,856

Marketing

2,032



2,896



2,781



1,976



1,546

Amortization of intangibles

2,438



2,437



2,438



2,438



2,438

Telephone and communications

330



323



335



365



261

Other

10,426



12,154



12,216



10,273



8,920


Total noninterest expense

66,834



71,194



70,100



63,141



62,116


Income before income tax expense

37,596



33,104



39,068



35,423



31,393

Income tax expense

8,526



8,222



8,067



8,221



7,237


Net income
$
29,070


$
24,882


$
31,001


$
27,202


$
24,156











Basic EPS
$
0.53


$
0.46


$
0.57


$
0.50


$
0.44

Diluted EPS
$
0.53


$
0.45


$
0.56


$
0.50


$
0.44

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

54,486



54,489



54,409



54,457



54,444

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

55,123



55,237



54,932



54,823



54,842








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)




For the Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024



Average




Outstanding




Balance


Interest




Earned/




Interest




Paid


Average




Yield/




Rate


Average




Outstanding




Balance


Interest




Earned/




Interest




Paid


Average




Yield/




Rate


Average




Outstanding




Balance


Interest




Earned/




Interest




Paid


Average




Yield/




Rate



(Dollars in thousands)


Assets

















Interest-earning assets:

















Loans

1
$
8,886,905


$
140,329


6.40
%

$
8,957,193


$
147,782


6.56
%

$
9,283,815


$
157,585



6.83
%

LHI, MW

426,724



6,176


5.87



492,372



7,216


5.83



279,557



4,357



6.27

Debt securities

1,467,220



17,106


4.73



1,458,057



16,893


4.61



1,294,994



13,695



4.25

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

827,751



9,244


4.53



971,451



11,888


4.87



584,593



8,050



5.54

Equity securities and other investments

70,696



870


4.99



72,223



940


5.18



76,269



900



4.75

Total interest-earning assets

11,679,296



173,725


6.03



11,951,296



184,719


6.15



11,519,228



184,587



6.44

ACL

(111,563
)






(117,293
)






(112,229
)




Noninterest-earning assets

938,401







916,969







929,043





Total assets
$
12,506,134






$
12,750,972






$
12,336,042
























Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits
$
5,449,091


$
45,165


3.36
%

$
5,001,159


$
44,841


3.57
%

$
4,639,445


$
46,784



4.06
%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,726,309



30,268


4.50



3,319,628



40,279


4.83



3,283,735



40,492



4.96

Advances from FHLB and Other

2,333



27


4.69



10,598



130


4.88



100,989



1,391



5.54

Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes

191,638



2,824


5.98



230,633



3,328


5.74



229,881



3,114



5.45

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,369,371



78,284


3.79



8,562,018



88,578


4.12



8,254,050



91,781



4.47



















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,345,586







2,400,809







2,355,315





Other liabilities

170,389







183,810







192,809





Total liabilities

10,885,346







11,146,637







10,802,174





Stockholders’ equity

1,620,788







1,604,335







1,533,868





Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
12,506,134






$
12,750,972






$
12,336,042























Net interest rate spread

2




2.24
%





2.03
%






1.97
%

Net interest income and margin

3


$
95,441


3.31
%



$
96,141


3.20
%



$
92,806



3.24
%



1

Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $66.3 million, $46.4 million and $53.9 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.



2

Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.



3

Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.







































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)




Yield Trend




For the Quarter Ended



Mar 31,




2025


Dec 31,




2024


Sep 30,




2024


Jun 30,




2024


Mar 31,




2024

Average yield on interest-earning assets:









Loans

1

6.40
%


6.56
%


6.89
%


6.90
%


6.83
%

LHI, MW

5.87



5.83



6.75



6.36



6.27

Total Loans

6.38



6.53



6.89



6.88



6.81

Debt securities

4.73



4.61



4.55



4.58



4.25

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

4.53



4.87



5.41



5.54



5.54

Equity securities and other investments

4.99



5.18



5.25



5.80



4.75

Total interest-earning assets

6.03
%


6.15
%


6.49
%


6.54
%


6.44
%











Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:









Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits

3.36
%


3.57
%


4.00
%


4.01
%


4.06
%

Certificates and other time deposits

4.50



4.83



5.00



5.02



4.96

Advances from FHLB and other

4.69



4.88



5.73



5.54



5.54

Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes

5.98



5.74



5.38



5.44



5.45

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3.79
%


4.12
%


4.46
%


4.50
%


4.47
%











Net interest rate spread

2

2.24
%


2.03
%


2.03
%


2.04
%


1.97
%

Net interest margin

3

3.31
%


3.20
%


3.30
%


3.29
%


3.24
%



1

Includes average outstanding balances of LHFS of $66.3 million, $46.4 million, $54.3 million, $58.5 million and $53.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.



2

Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.



3

Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.




Supplemental Yield Trend

For the Quarter Ended



Mar 31,




2025


Dec 31,




2024


Sep 30,




2024


Jun 30,




2024


Mar 31,




2024

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits

3.74
%


4.07
%


4.44
%


4.46
%


4.43
%

Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing

2.91



3.16



3.42



3.46



3.42




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)



LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition




Mar 31,




2025


Dec 31,




2024


Sep 30,




2024


Jun 30,




2024


Mar 31,




2024



(Dollars in thousands)


LHI



1



















Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”)
$
2,717,037



30.7
%

$
2,693,538



30.2
%

$
2,728,544



30.2
%

$
2,798,260



30.4
%

$
2,785,987



30.1
%

Real Estate:



















Owner occupied commercial (“OOCRE”)

795,808



9.0



780,003



8.8



807,223



8.9



806,285



8.7



788,376



8.5

Non-owner occupied commercial (“NOOCRE”)

2,266,526



25.6



2,382,499



26.7



2,338,094



25.9



2,369,848



25.7



2,352,993



25.5

Construction and land

1,214,260



13.7



1,303,711



14.7



1,436,540



15.8



1,536,580



16.7



1,568,257



16.9

Farmland

31,339



0.4



31,690



0.4



32,254



0.4



30,512



0.3



30,979



0.3

1-4 family residential

1,021,293



11.6



957,341



10.7



944,755



10.5



917,402



10.0



969,401



10.5

Multi-family residential

782,412



8.9



750,218



8.4



738,090



8.2



748,740



8.1



751,607



8.1

Consumer

8,597



0.1



9,115



0.1



11,292



0.1



9,245



0.1



8,882



0.1

Total LHI

1
$
8,837,272



100
%

$
8,908,115



100
%

$
9,036,792



100
%

$
9,216,872



100
%

$
9,256,482



100
%





















MW

571,775





605,411





630,650





568,047





449,531























Total LHI

1
$
9,409,047




$
9,513,526




$
9,667,442




$
9,784,919




$
9,706,013























Total LHFS

69,236





89,309





48,496





57,046





64,762























Total loans
$
9,478,283




$
9,602,835




$
9,715,938




$
9,841,965




$
9,770,775
























Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing
$
2,318,645



21.7
%

$
2,191,457



20.4
%

$
2,643,894



24.0
%

$
2,416,727



22.5
%

$
2,349,211



22.1
%

Interest-bearing transaction

863,462



8.1



839,005



7.8



421,059



3.8



523,272



4.9



724,171



6.8

Money market

3,730,446



35.0



3,772,964



35.1



3,462,709



31.4



3,268,286



30.5



3,326,742



31.2

Savings

586,587



5.5



449,188



4.2



320,940



2.9



187,896



1.8



169,201



1.6

Certificates and other time deposits

2,679,221



25.1



2,958,861



27.5



3,625,920



32.8



3,744,596



34.9



3,486,805



32.7

Correspondent money market accounts

486,762



4.6



541,117



5.0



561,489



5.1



584,067



5.4



597,690



5.6

Total deposits
$
10,665,123



100
%

$
10,752,592



100
%

$
11,036,011



100
%

$
10,724,844



100
%

$
10,653,820



100
%





















Total loans to deposits ratio

88.9
%




89.3
%




88.0
%




91.8
%




91.7
%






















Total loans to deposit ratio, excluding MW loans and LHFS

82.9
%




82.8
%




81.9
%




85.9
%




86.9
%




1

Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $8.6 million, $9.0 million, $8.2 million, $7.8 million and $6.9 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Financial Highlights




(Unaudited)




Asset Quality




For the Quarter Ended



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024



(Dollars in thousands)

NPAs:









Nonaccrual loans
$
69,188


$
52,521


$
55,335


$
58,537


$
75,721

Nonaccrual PCD loans

1

196








70



73



9,419

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

2

3,249



1,914



2,860



143



220

Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”)

72,633



54,435



58,265



58,753



85,360

Other real estate owned (“OREO”)

24,268



24,737



9,034



24,256



18,445

Total NPAs
$
96,901


$
79,172


$
67,299


$
83,009


$
103,805











Charge-offs:









1-4 family residential
$




$




$




$
(31
)

$



Multifamily
















(198
)





OOCRE





















(120
)

NOOCRE

(3,090
)


(5,113
)







(1,969
)


(4,293
)

C&I

(918
)


(4,586
)


(2,259
)


(5,601
)


(946
)

Consumer

(212
)


(420
)


(54
)


(30
)


(71
)

Total charge-offs
$
(4,220
)

$
(10,119
)

$
(2,313
)

$
(7,829
)

$
(5,430
)











Recoveries:









1-4 family residential
$
21


$
2


$
3


$




$
1

OOCRE
















120






NOOCRE






1,323
















C&I

32



1,047



1,962



361



96

MW











46











Consumer

195



30



33



497



49

Total recoveries
$
248


$
2,402


$
2,044


$
978


$
146











Net charge-offs
$
(3,972
)

$
(7,717
)

$
(269
)

$
(6,851
)

$
(5,284
)











Provision for credit losses
$
4,000


$
2,300


$
4,000


$
8,250


$
7,500











ACL
$
111,773


$
111,745


$
117,162


$
113,431


$
112,032











Asset Quality Ratios:









NPAs to total assets

0.77
%


0.62
%


0.52
%


0.65
%


0.82
%

NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets

0.77



0.62



0.52



0.65



0.74

NPAs to total LHI and OREO

1.03



0.83



0.70



0.85



1.06

NPLs to total LHI

0.77



0.57



0.60



0.60



0.88

NPLs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total LHI

0.77



0.57



0.60



0.60



0.78

ACL to total LHI

1.19



1.18



1.21



1.16



1.15

ACL to total loans, excluding MW and LHFS

1.27



1.25



1.30



1.23



1.21

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

3

0.17



0.32



0.01



0.28



0.22



1

Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.



2

Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.



3

Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.















VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(Unaudited)



We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.



The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.




Tangible Book Value Per Common Share.

Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.



We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.



The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

As of



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Tangible Common Equity









Total stockholders' equity
$
1,633,480


$
1,601,069


$
1,608,014


$
1,548,616


$
1,538,515

Adjustments:









Goodwill

(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)

Core deposit intangibles

(16,306
)


(18,744
)


(21,182
)


(23,619
)


(26,057
)


Tangible common equity
$
1,212,722


$
1,177,873


$
1,182,380


$
1,120,545


$
1,108,006

Common shares outstanding

54,297



54,517



54,446



54,350



54,496











Book value per common share
$
30.08


$
29.37


$
29.53


$
28.49


$
28.23

Tangible book value per common share
$
22.33


$
21.61


$
21.72


$
20.62


$
20.33






















VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(Unaudited)




Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.



We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.



The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

As of



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024



(Dollars in thousands)


Tangible Common Equity









Total stockholders' equity
$
1,633,480


$
1,601,069


$
1,608,014


$
1,548,616


$
1,538,515

Adjustments:









Goodwill

(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)

Core deposit intangibles

(16,306
)


(18,744
)


(21,182
)


(23,619
)


(26,057
)


Tangible common equity
$
1,212,722


$
1,177,873


$
1,182,380


$
1,120,545


$
1,108,006


Tangible Assets









Total assets
$
12,606,091


$
12,768,341


$
13,042,976


$
12,684,330


$
12,708,396

Adjustments:









Goodwill

(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)

Core deposit intangibles

(16,306
)


(18,744
)


(21,182
)


(23,619
)


(26,057
)


Tangible Assets
$
12,185,333


$
12,345,145


$
12,617,342


$
12,256,259


$
12,277,887


Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

9.95
%


9.54
%


9.37
%


9.14
%


9.02
%






















VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(Unaudited)




Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as “return”) as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.



We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.



The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

For the Quarter Ended



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024



(Dollars in thousands)


Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles









Net income
$
29,070


$
24,882


$
31,001


$
27,202


$
24,156

Adjustments:









Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles

2,438



2,437



2,438



2,438



2,438

Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate

512



512



512



512



512


Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles
$
30,996


$
26,807


$
32,927


$
29,128


$
26,082












Average Tangible Common Equity









Total average stockholders' equity
$
1,620,788


$
1,604,335


$
1,583,401


$
1,541,609


$
1,533,868

Adjustments:









Average goodwill

(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)


(404,452
)

Average core deposit intangibles

(17,904
)


(20,342
)


(22,789
)


(25,218
)


(27,656
)


Average tangible common equity
$
1,198,432


$
1,179,541


$
1,156,160


$
1,111,939


$
1,101,760


Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized)

10.49
%


9.04
%


11.33
%


10.54
%


9.52
%




















VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(Unaudited)




Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Loans, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio.

Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus BOLI 1035 exchange charges, plus severance payments, plus loss on sales of debt securities available for sale (“AFS”), net, plus FDIC special assessment, less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision (benefit) for credit losses and unfunded commitments. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as noninterest expense plus adjustments to operating noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus adjustments to operating noninterest income, plus net interest income.



We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.



The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

For the Quarter Ended



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Operating Earnings









Net income
$
29,070


$
24,882


$
31,001


$
27,202


$
24,156

Plus: BOLI 1035 exchange charges

1

517





















Plus: Severance payments

2






1,545



1,487



613






Plus: Loss on sales of AFS securities, net






4,397













6,304

Plus: FDIC special assessment
















134






Operating pre-tax income

29,587



30,824



32,488



27,949



30,460

Less: Tax impact of adjustments

109



1,248



307



166



1,323

Plus: Nonrecurring tax adjustments

229



193








527






Operating earnings
$
29,707


$
29,769


$
32,181


$
28,310


$
29,137












Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

55,123



55,237



54,932



54,823



54,842


Diluted EPS
$
0.53


$
0.45


$
0.56


$
0.50


$
0.44


Diluted operating EPS
$
0.54


$
0.54


$
0.59


$
0.52


$
0.53



1

Represents non-recurring charges for the completion of a 1035 exchange of BOLI contracts.



2

Severance payments relate to certain restructurings made during the periods disclosed.

For the Quarter Ended



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024



(Dollars in thousands)


Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings









Net income
$
29,070


$
24,882


$
31,001


$
27,202


$
24,156

Plus: Provision for income taxes

8,526



8,222



8,067



8,221



7,237

Plus: Provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments

5,300



1,899



4,000



8,250



5,959

Plus: Severance payments






1,545



1,487



613






Plus: Loss on sale of AFS securities, net






4,397













6,304

Plus: BOLI 1035 exchange charges

517





















Plus: FDIC special assessment
















134







Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings
$
43,413


$
40,945


$
44,555