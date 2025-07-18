Veritex Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $30.91 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $27.20 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veritex Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.91 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Veritex Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.91 Mln. vs. $27.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.50 last year.

