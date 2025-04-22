Veritex Holdings Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $29.07 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $24.16 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veritex Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.71 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Veritex Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.07 Mln. vs. $24.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.44 last year.

