VBTX

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 per Share

April 22, 2025 — 04:44 pm EDT

Veritex Holdings has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on May 22, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Veritex Holdings, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its common stock, with plans to pay it on or after May 22, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 8, 2025. The company, based in Dallas, is the parent of Veritex Community Bank, which operates in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's projected plans, emphasizing that these statements carry inherent risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

  • Veritex Holdings, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, demonstrating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • The dividend payment reflects positively on the company's performance and may enhance investor confidence in Veritex Holdings.
  • The scheduled payment date and shareholder record date provide clarity and transparency for investors regarding dividend distributions.

Potential Negatives

  • None

FAQ

What is the amount of Veritex's quarterly cash dividend?

Veritex has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its outstanding common stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on or after May 22, 2025.

Who qualifies for the dividend payment?

Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2025, will qualify for the dividend payment.

Where is Veritex Holdings, Inc. headquartered?

Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

What services does Veritex Community Bank offer?

Veritex Community Bank conducts various banking activities and has locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.

$VBTX Insider Trading Activity

$VBTX insiders have traded $VBTX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VBTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN SUGHRUE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,173 shares for an estimated $732,305.
  • C MALCOLM III HOLLAND (Chairman, CEO, President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,777 shares for an estimated $353,781.

$VBTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $VBTX stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VBTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VBTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

DALLAS, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after May 22, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2025.





Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit

www.veritexbank.com

This press release includes “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding Veritex’s projected plans and objectives, including the expected payment date of its common stock dividend. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “estimate,” “seek,” “plan,” “outlook,” “continue,” “positions,” “prospects” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may”, or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time and are beyond Veritex’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Veritex assumes no duty to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



