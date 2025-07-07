Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 22, 2025, with Conference Call Scheduled for July 23

Veritex Holdings, Inc. will release Q2 2025 results on July 22, 2025, with an investor call on July 23.

Quiver AI Summary

Veritex Holdings, Inc. announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 22, 2025, after market close. An investor conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time, with access available via webcast and teleconference registration. Participants should register in advance and dial in 15 minutes before the call. A replay of the call will be accessible within two hours and available for one week. Veritex, headquartered in Dallas, operates Veritex Community Bank, which serves the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.

Potential Positives

The scheduled earnings release and investor conference call indicate transparency and proactive communication with stakeholders, which can enhance investor confidence.



By hosting an investor conference call shortly after the earnings release, Veritex demonstrates its commitment to engaging with analysts and investors, facilitating informed discussions.



The availability of a replay for the conference call allows for broader access to important information, catering to investors who may not be able to attend the live session.



The announcement underscores Veritex's operational presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas, highlighting the company's regional significance and potential growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Veritex announce its second quarter 2025 results?

Veritex will announce its second quarter 2025 results after the market closes on July 22, 2025.

How can I access Veritex's earnings release?

The earnings release will be available on Veritex's website at https://ir.veritexbank.com/.

What is the date and time for the investor conference call?

The investor conference call is scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

How do I participate in the Veritex conference call?

You can participate via live webcast or register for teleconference using a provided link.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available within two hours after the call and accessible for one week.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VBTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $VBTX stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VBTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VBTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VBTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VBTX forecast page.

Full Release



DALLAS, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or "the Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 results after the close of the market on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The earnings release will be available on the Company's website, https://ir.veritexbank.com/. The Company will also host an investor conference call to review the results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.





Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website, or the hosting website at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jgbuv92c



. Participants may also register via teleconference at:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb89ce5a5b5dd41f3bb84e30e37241d2f



. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.





A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call and made accessible for one week. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website.









About Veritex Holdings, Inc.









Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state-chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.





Source: Veritex Holdings, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.