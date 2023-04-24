Veritex Holdings (FRA:47Y) Price Target Decreased by 18.27% to 24.90

The average one-year price target for Veritex Holdings (FRA:47Y) has been revised to 24.90 / share. This is an decrease of 18.27% from the prior estimate of 30.46 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.76 to a high of 32.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.90% from the latest reported closing price of 16.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritex Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 47Y is 0.17%, a decrease of 19.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 55,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,748K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,561K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,508K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 47Y by 2.95% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,267K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares, representing a decrease of 14.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 47Y by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,006K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 47Y by 17.48% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,815K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 47Y by 6.08% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.