VERITEX HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $VBTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERITEX HOLDINGS ($VBTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $109,730,000, missing estimates of $112,939,163 by $-3,209,163.

VERITEX HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

VERITEX HOLDINGS insiders have traded $VBTX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VBTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SUGHRUE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,173 shares for an estimated $732,305 .

. C MALCOLM III HOLLAND (Chairman, CEO, President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,777 shares for an estimated $353,781.

VERITEX HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of VERITEX HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VERITEX HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VBTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

