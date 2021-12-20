Veritex Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VBTX

In trading on Monday, shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.29, changing hands as low as $36.14 per share. Veritex Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.105 per share, with $45.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.42.

