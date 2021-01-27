Veritas To Combine Perspecta With Affiliate Peraton - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) has agreed to be acquired by Peraton, a portfolio company of private investment firm Veritas Capital, in an all-cash deal valued at $7.1 billion. Perspecta stockholders will receive $29.35 per share in cash. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of calendar 2021. Perspecta will be combined with Peraton to create a government technology provider that delivers end-to-end capabilities in IT and mission support.

Veritas is a Perspecta stockholder, holding approximately 14.5% of the company's shares outstanding.

