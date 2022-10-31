Markets
VRSK

Veritas To Acquire Verisk's Wood Mackenzie - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Verisk (VRSK) and Veritas Capital announced an agreement under which an affiliate of Veritas has agreed to acquire Verisk's Energy business, Wood Mackenzie, for $3.1 billion in cash consideration payable at closing plus future additional contingent consideration of up to $200 million.

"This transaction best positions Verisk to expand our role as a strategic data, analytics, and technology partner to the global insurance industry, and as a result, drive growth and returns that will create long-term shareholder value," said Lee Shavel, Verisk CEO.

Verisk plans to use the after-tax proceeds to pay down debt and return value to shareholders through share repurchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRSK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular