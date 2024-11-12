Veritas In Silico Announces Key Reforms and Appointments

Veritas In Silico Inc. (JP:130A) has released an update.

Veritas In Silico Inc. announced organizational reforms and key personnel changes effective January 1, 2025, aimed at enhancing business operations and research capabilities. These include creating new divisions for corporate planning and research strategy, and appointing a Chief Scientific Officer to focus on scientific advancements.

