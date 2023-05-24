Veritas Research Downgrades Textron (TXT)

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Veritas Research downgraded their outlook for Textron (NYSE:TXT) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.15% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Textron is 83.90. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 31.15% from its latest reported closing price of 63.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Textron is 13,847MM, an increase of 7.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Textron. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXT is 0.21%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 211,799K shares. The put/call ratio of TXT is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,229K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,673K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 9.00% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 9,239K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,975K shares, representing a decrease of 18.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 3.11% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,985K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,895K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 60.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,765K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,102K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 91.62% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,446K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,432K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXT by 39.24% over the last quarter.

Textron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.