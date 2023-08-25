News & Insights

Veritas is said to consider a takeover offer for BlackBerry - source

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

August 25, 2023 — 11:56 am EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta and Greg Roumeliotis for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Veritas Capital is considering a takeover offer for Canadian software company BlackBerry BB.NBB.TO, according to a person familiar with the matter.

U.S-listed shares of BlackBerry rose about 17%.

Details of the offer could not be learned. Veritas and Blackberry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

BlackBerry had said in May it would conduct a review of strategic alternatives, which includes the possible separation of one or more of its businesses.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

