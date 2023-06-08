VERITAS INVESTMENT RESEARCH Upgrades National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, VERITAS INVESTMENT RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) from Sell to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,426K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,475K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NA by 7.04% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,713K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NA by 7.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,576K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NA by 0.96% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,053K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 1,982K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

