VERITAS INVESTMENT RESEARCH Maintains Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, VERITAS INVESTMENT RESEARCH maintained coverage of Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST II - MFS Global Tactical Allocation Portfolio Initial Class holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBR.B by 9.88% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Total International ex U.S. Index Master Portfolio holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBR.B by 24.65% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 142K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quebecor. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBR.B is 0.14%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.06% to 8,460K shares.

