VERITAS INVESTMENT RESEARCH Maintains Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, VERITAS INVESTMENT RESEARCH maintained coverage of Loblaw Companies (OTCPK:LBLCF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.49% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Loblaw Companies is $47.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.97 to a high of $51.28. The average price target represents a decrease of 59.49% from its latest reported closing price of $118.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Loblaw Companies is 60,971MM, a decrease of 3.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loblaw Companies. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBLCF is 0.28%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.00% to 11,294K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,044K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBLCF by 7.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,270K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBLCF by 5.48% over the last quarter.

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 691K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares , representing a decrease of 109.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBLCF by 49.61% over the last quarter.

LGGAX - ClearBridge International Growth Fund holds 623K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBLCF by 14.20% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 499K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBLCF by 7.04% over the last quarter.

