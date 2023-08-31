VERITAS INVESTMENT RESEARCH Maintains Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, VERITAS INVESTMENT RESEARCH maintained coverage of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) with a Sell recommendation.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Maintains 6.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CM is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.78% to 37,830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,016K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,960K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CM by 2.66% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,954K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 3,057K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 5.15% over the last quarter.

SVAAX - Federated Strategic Value Dividend Fund Shares holds 2,296K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,131K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,667K shares, representing a decrease of 212.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 70.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.