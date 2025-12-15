VERITAS INVESTMENT RESEARCH Maintains Air Canada (ACDVF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, VERITAS INVESTMENT RESEARCH maintained coverage of Air Canada (OTCPK:ACDVF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.96% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Air Canada is $18.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.04 to a high of $24.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.96% from its latest reported closing price of $12.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Air Canada is 21,250MM, a decrease of 3.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Canada. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 20.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACDVF is 0.14%, an increase of 13.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.27% to 14,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,330K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACDVF by 19.96% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 2,258K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 1,774K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,111K shares , representing a decrease of 19.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACDVF by 19.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,455K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares , representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACDVF by 30.27% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 772K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACDVF by 9.17% over the last quarter.

