Veritas bidding to take Houghton Mifflin private - Bloomberg News

Adds, Houghton Mifflin, Veritas' response

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Veritas Capital is bidding to take educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co HMHC.O private, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm could merge Houghton Mifflin with its portfolio company Cambium Learning Group, the report added citing one of the people. (https://bloom.bg/3BBylg7)

Veritas Capital and Houghton Mifflin declined to comment. Cambium Learning did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of Friday's close, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's market capitalization was $2.3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Founded in 1832, Boston-based Houghton Mifflin caters to more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.