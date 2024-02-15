Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Verisk Analytics VRSK is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21 before the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.9% on average.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $670.2 million, indicating a 6.3% increase from the year-ago actual figure. We expect subscription revenues, which contribute 80% of the company’s revenues, to have been in good shape. Lower levels of attrition and consolidation, and strong net premium growth are likely to have benefited the company.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.42 per share, slightly below the year-ago figure. The bottom line is expected to have been impacted by increased costs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk Analytics has an Earnings ESP of -1.82% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

GFL Environmental GFL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, indicating growth of 2% from the year-ago figure. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 18 cents per share, suggesting a more than 100% rise from the year-ago quarter. GFL beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed on one instance, with an average surprise of 51.45%.

GFL currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21.

Nu NU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.39 billion, indicating an increase of 64.8% from the year-ago figure. For the bottom line, the consensus mark is pegged at 9 cents per share, indicating an increase of more than 100%. NU beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters. It has an earnings surprise of 125%, on average.

Nu currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22.

