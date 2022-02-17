Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 22, after market close.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for Verisk prior to the announcement:

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Verisk’s fourth-quarter 2021 revenues stands at $772.78 million, indicating growth of 8.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for Insurance segment revenues is pegged at $566 million, indicating growth of 10.5% from the prior-year reported figure. Within the segment, underwriting and rating revenues are likely to have benefited from an annual increase in prices derived from continued enhancements of the solutions’ contents within the industry-standard insurance programs, sale of expanded solutions to existing customers in commercial and personal lines, and contributions from catastrophe-modeling services and international software solutions. Claims revenues are likely to have been aided by repair cost estimating solutions revenues and claims analytics revenues.

The consensus mark for Energy and Specialized Markets segment revenues is pegged at $174 million, indicating 6.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The segment is expected to have benefited from contributions from consulting, and environmental health and safety service revenues.

The consensus estimate for Financial Services segment revenues is pegged at $37.81 million, indicating year-over-year decline of 0.8%. The segment is expected to have been weighed down by certain contract transitions, projects that did not reoccur and lower bankruptcy volumes.

Verisk’s bottom line is likely to have benefited from organic growth within the business, lower interest expenses and lower average share count. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.39 per share, indicating growth of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Verisk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Verisk Analytics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

