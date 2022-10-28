Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 1, after market close.

VRSK’s earnings surprise history has been impressing so far. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 3.8% in the last four quarters (three beats and one miss), on average.

Against this backdrop, let's check out how things have shaped up for Verisk prior to the announcement:

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Verisk’s third-quarter 2022 revenues stands at $757.8 million, indicating a fall of 0.2% from the year-ago fiscal period’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for the Insurance segment’s revenues is pegged at $623 million, indicating growth of 11.6% from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure. Within the segment, underwriting and ratings revenues are likely to have been driven by an annual increase in prices derived from the continued enhancements of the content of solutions within the industry-standard insurance programs as well as the sale of expanded solutions to the existing customers in commercial and personal lines.

The consensus mark for Energy and Specialized Markets segment’s revenues is pegged at $138 million, indicating a 16.8% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Verisk’s bottom line is likely to have benefited from organic growth, lower provision for income taxes, decreased interest expenses and a fall in average share count. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at $1.46 per share, indicating growth of 1.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Verisk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IT has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.7% and 10.3% for the current and next fiscal year, respectively. Gartner has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.49% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



