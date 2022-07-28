Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 2, after market close.

VRSK’s earnings surprise history has been disappointing so far. It witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 1.4% in the last four quarters (two beats and two misses), on average.

Against this backdrop, let's check out how things have shaped up for Verisk prior to the announcement:

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Verisk Analytics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Verisk’s second-quarter 2022 revenues stands at $745.3 million, indicating a fall of 0.3% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for the Insurance segment’s revenues is pegged at $608 million, indicating growth of 10.5% from the prior-year period’s reported figure. Within the underwriting and claims solutions segment, growth is likely to have been driven by strong renewal cycles with the existing customers as well as from customer additions and expanded use cases for Claim Solutions. In the insurance segment, strong results are expected from both commercial and personal lines as well as contributions from the newly-acquired businesses like Marketing and Life Insurance Solutions.

The consensus mark for Energy and Specialized Markets segment’s revenues is pegged at $138 million, indicating a 14.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Verisk’s bottom line is likely to have benefited from organic growth and the synergies drawn from acquisitions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, indicating growth of 21.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Verisk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LUMN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP has an Earnings ESP of +7.18% and a Zacks Rank #3.

TuSimple has an expected earnings growth rate of 43.6% for the current year. TSP has an expected revenue growth rate of 135.8% for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR has an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 74.4% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



