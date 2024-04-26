Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Verisk Analytics VRSK is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 1, before market open.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 5%, on average.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Verisk Analytics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $699.9 million, indicating a 7.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Revenues are likely to have benefited from strong growth in underwriting and claim revenues. Also, subscription revenues, which comprise 80% of the total revenues, are likely to have grown. Continued improvements across auto solutions, driven by healthy consumer shopping activity, are likely to have added to top-line growth.

Our estimate for revenues from the United States is pegged at $569 million, indicating a rise of 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. We anticipate revenues from the United Kingdom to be $49.5 million, implying a 5.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Revenues from Other countries are expected to grow 50.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual to $79.8 million.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.5 per share, suggesting a 17.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from strong revenue growth and cost discipline.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk Analytics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Maximus MMS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 6% from the year-ago actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.3 per share, suggesting a 63.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. GFL surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed on two instances, with an average beat of 7%.

MMS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stantec STN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $999.8 billion, indicating an increase of 10% from the year-ago actual. For the bottom line, the consensus mark is pegged at 65 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of more than 20.4%. STN beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed on one. It has an earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average.

STN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stantec Inc. (STN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.