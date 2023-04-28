Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, before the market open.

The company has a decent earnings surprise history with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, missing on one and matching the same on the remaining one occasion. The average earnings surprise is 6.6%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $631.9 million, down 18.5% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected decline can be associated with the disposal of 3E, the company’s environmental health and safety business, Verisk Financial services and Wood Mackenzie over the past year. Our estimate indicates a 2% decrease from the year-ago figure.

Revenues from the Insurance segment, which constitute a substantial portion of the company’s revenues are likely to have increased 7.7% on a year-over-year basis, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of which is currently pegged at $631 million. This might have been the result of efforts to make the company insurance-focused.

An increase in costs is likely to have weighed on the bottom line of the company. The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at $1.18 per share which indicates a decline of 11.9% from the year-ago figure. Our estimate indicates a decline of 12.7% from the year-ago figure.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Verisk Analytics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of -5.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Charles River Associates CRAI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CRAI is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.33 per share, down 13.1% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, up 2.8% from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI had an average surprise of 19.8% in the previous four quarters.

Avis Budget CAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 1, after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.42 per share, down 65.8% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, up 2.9% from the prior-year figure. CAR had an average surprise of 78% in the previous four quarters.

Aptiv APTV currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. APTV is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, up 41.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.53 billion, up 8.4% from the prior-year figure. APTV has an average negative earnings surprise of 6.6% in the previous four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.