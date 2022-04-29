Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 3, after market close.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for Verisk prior to the announcement:

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Verisk’s first-quarter 2022 revenues stands at $770.35 million, indicating growth of 6.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for Insurance segment revenues is pegged at $577 million, indicating growth of 7.6% from the prior-year reported figure. Within the segment, underwriting and rating revenues are likely to have benefited from an annual increase in prices derived from continued enhancements of the solutions’ contents within the industry-standard insurance programs, sale of expanded solutions to existing customers in commercial and personal lines, and contributions from catastrophe-modeling services and international software solutions. Claims revenues are likely to have been aided by repair cost estimating solutions revenues and claims analytics revenues.

The consensus mark for Energy and Specialized Markets segment revenues is pegged at $147 million, indicating a 5.8% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for Financial Services segment revenues is pegged at $34.45 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.4%. The segment is expected to have been aided by growth in the company’s spend informed analytics revenues.

Verisk’s bottom line is likely to have benefited from organic growth within the business, lower interest expenses, lower effective tax rate and a lower average share count. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.39 per share, indicating growth of 13% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Verisk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk has an Earnings ESP of -0.90% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.4% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 62.6% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.5%.

Opendoor Technologies ( OPEN ) has an Earnings ESP of +45.46% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Opendoor Technologies has a long-term earnings growth of 5.2%.

Opendoor Technologies has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75.54%, on average.

FLEETCOR FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCOR hasan expected earnings growth rate of 17.3% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.

FLEETCOR has a long-term earnings growth of 16%.

