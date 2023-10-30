Verisk (VRSK) to Report its Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Verisk Analytics VRSK is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 1, before the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and matched once, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.9% on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $662.6 million, indicating an 11.1% decline from the year-ago actual figure. Verisk Analytics’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been negatively impacted by the disposition of Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services segments, despite the Insurance segment remaining in good shape.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.46 per share, which matches the year-ago figure. The bottom line is expected to be unmoved even after a strong cost and operational discipline, and cost-reduction programs, the effects of which are likely to have been offset by the negative margin impact from recent acquisitions and higher Travel and Entertainment expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk Analytics has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Aptiv APTV currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company’s revenues are expected to increase 8.2% from the year-ago figure and the bottom line is expected to indicate a 6.3% decline from the prior-year figure.

APTV has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.4%. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.94%. APTV is expected to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 2.

Gartner IT holds a Zacks Rank of 3 and has beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four quarters, with an average surprise of 32.6%. The company’s revenues are expected to increase 4.5% from the year-ago figure while the bottom line is expected to decline 22.8% from the prior- year figure.

IT has an Earnings ESP of +4.30%. The company is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 1.

Trane Technologies TT: The company’s revenues and bottom line are expected to indicate growth of 9.4% and 17.2%, respectively, from the year-ago figure.

TT has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.3%. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 2. TT is expected to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 1.

