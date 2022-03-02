Verisk (VRSK) to Benefit From Opta Acquisition: Here's How

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK yesterday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Opta, a provider of property intelligence and innovative technology solutions.

Opta has been serving the Canadian insurance industry for more than 100 years. Opta provides data-driven insights and risk assessment solutions to insurance and financial services customers.

Over the past year, shares of Verisk have gained 8.8% against the 6.6% decline of the industry it belongs to. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 14.7% in the same time frame.



How Will Verisk Benefit?

The acquisition expands Verisk’s position in the Canadian market. Opta is joining Verisk’s insurance ecosystem, which has a wide range of solutions for rating, underwriting, policy administration, claims, exposure management and reinsurance.

Their combined domain expertise, advanced technology and unique data assets should help their diverse range of clients in the insurance industry, ranging from insurers, brokers and other financial services companies to governments and risk managers. The consoliodation will thus enhance their decision making and operational efficiency.

Mark Anquillare, Verisk’s chief operating officer and group president, stated, “Verisk and Opta share similar roots, an intense focus on our customers’ needs, and a passion to serve as key partners that anticipate the needs of a critical industry.” He further added, “Together, we’ll accelerate our customers’ innovation agendas and create news ways to add value to their business and the insurance ecosystem. We are pleased to welcome the Opta team to the Verisk family.”

Verisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

