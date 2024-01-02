Verisk (VRSK) Rises 35% in a Year: What You Should Know

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 35.4%, significantly outperforming the 27% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 24.8% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

What’s Behind the Rally

Verisk posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the past four quarters, driven by strong growth in underwriting & rating and claims.

The company focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. Verisk continues to invest in people, data sets, analytic solutions, technology and complementary businesses to keep itself updated with changing requirements in the markets it serves. The company is maintaining its focus on increasing solution penetration with customers, developing new proprietary databases and predictive analytics, and expanding into new customer sectors.

Verisk has been continuously acquiring and investing in companies globally to expand data and analytics capabilities across industries. The recent acquisition of SV Krug in Europe strengthened the company’s claims and casualty offerings, aligning with its commitment to enhancing global data and analytics capabilities.

Another acquisition, Morning Data, has improved and expanded Verisk’s solutions for straight-through processing and distribution to the underserved, coverholders, SME brokers, MGAs, captives and insurers.

Commitment to shareholder returns makes Verisk a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. The company paid $195.2 million, $188.2 million and $175.2 million in dividends in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. It repurchased shares worth 1.7 billion, $475 million and $348.8 million, respectively, in 2022, 2021 and 2020.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Verisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following better-ranked stocks:

Rollins ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.

FTI Consulting FCN also carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.

FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.

