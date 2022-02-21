Verisk (VRSK) Announces Changes in Its Board of Directors

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK recently announced the retirement of Scott G. Stephenson from the position of chairman, president and chief executive officer (“CEO”). Stephenson will also be stepping down from the company’s board of directors following the 2022 Annual Meeting.

Following Stephenson’s retirement, the company’s board of directors has nominated Lee M. Shavel, the current chief financial officer (“CFO”) of Verisk and group president, to take upon the role of CEO. Mark V. Anquillare, chief operating officer ("COO") of Verisk and group president, will now become president of Verisk.

Stephenson had joined Verisk in 2001. Since his appointment as the COO in 2008, president in 2011 and CEO in 2013, Versik's operations have become more data analytic and software intensive, besides intensifying its customer-centric approach, expanding its business globally, and becoming more sustainable and responsible. During Stephenson’s tenure, the company almost doubled its annual revenues, more than tripled its market capitalization and nearly tripled the number of countries in which it operates.

Shavel had joined Verisk in 2017 and has worked as its CFO since then, boosting the company’s financial strategy and capital management. He has been monitoring the company’s businesses and portfolio composition. In 2021, he also became group president of the company’s energy and financial services segments. At that time, Shavel integrated the business for improved strategic and operating coordination, and accelerated investment in the company’s energy data analytic platform.

Anquillare has been working for Verisk for almost 30 years. He had served as CFO during the company’s IPO in 2009 and through 2016. Since 2016, Anquillare has worked as Verisk’s COO and supervised the company’s insurance vertical.

The aforementioned changes in the company’s board of directors are expected to boost Verisk’s operations and strengthen its competitive position in the market.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price

Verisk Analytics, Inc. price | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Verisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Accenture ACN and Clean Harbors CLH. While Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1, Accenture and Clean Harbors carry a Zacks Rank #2.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 447.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 112.3% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 27.1% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10%.

Clean Harbors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

Clean Harbors’ shares have surged 11.9% in the past year.

