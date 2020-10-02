Verisk (VRSK) Adds a New Member to Its Board of Directors

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK recently announced a new appointment to its board of directors. General Vincent Brooks has joined the company’s board, effective Oct 1.

Brooks has 42 years of experience in the U.S. Army, from his joining at West Point till his retirement in 2019 as a four-star general. Brooks was in command of all U.S. Forces in Korea, where he simultaneously led the United Nations Command, and the Republic of Korea – U.S. Combined Forces Command, which was a combination of more than 650,000 Korean and American soldiers.

Brooks serves on the boards of Jacobs, Diamondback Energy, the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Korea Defense Veterans Association. He’s a visiting senior fellow of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He is also an executive fellow of the Institute for Defense and Business.

He’s principal of WestExec Advisors, a D.C.-based advisory firm that provides geopolitical expertise to businesses navigating high-risk and volatile international environments. Brooks is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Scott G. Stephenson, chairman, president and CEO of Verisk, stated, “Verisk ensures our customers in more than 30 countries are equipped to mitigate risks ranging from geopolitical matters to natural disasters to cyber threats. As a member of our board, General Brooks will reinforce Verisk’s culture of innovation and ensure we continue to develop leading-edge advancements that solve our customers’ toughest challenges–wherever they are in the world.”

Considering his over four decades of leadership expertise, Brooks’ appointment is expected to boost Verisk’s business operations and strengthen its competitive position against names like S&P Global SPGI, TransUnion TRU and FactSet Research Systems FDS.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.