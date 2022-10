Verisk to sell Wood Mackenzie unit to PE firm for $3.1 bln

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Data analytics firm Verisk Analytics Inc VRSK.O said on Monday it had agreed to sell its energy research and consulting unit Wood Mackenzie to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $3.1 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.