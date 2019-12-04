Verisk To Buy Software Company FAST For $193.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Verisk (VRSK) said it agreed to acquire FAST, a software company for the life insurance and annuity industry, for $193.5 million.

The transaction is subject to the completion of customary closing conditions.

FAST offers a policy administration system that helps insurers accelerate underwriting and claims to enhance the customer experience and support profitable growth.

