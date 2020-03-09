Verisk to Benefit From OneXperience Expansion: Here's How

Verisk Analytics, Inc.VRSK recently announced that it has expanded its new InsurTech solution — OneXperience — into commercial insurance, aimed at helping insurers conduct underwriting process of commercial properties quickly and more accurately with the help of digitalization.

Launched last year for home inspections, OneXperience is built on proven virtual technology. With the help of digital technology, it allows insurers conduct real-time virtual surveys of commercial buildings, obtain critical insights, and share photos, forms, and documents with all stakeholders, thereby speeding up the underwriting process. It helps insurers in eliminating the gaps between actual conditions at the property and the coverage being provided by focusing on potential risks.

How Will Verisk Benefit?

We believe the move will help Verisk strengthen its Insurance segment, which serves property and casualty ("P&C") insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk and compliance with their reporting requirements in each U.S. state in which they operate. Its customers include most of the P&C insurance providers in the United States and to some extent in the non-U.S. markets. It has two sub-segments, Underwriting & rating and Claims. Revenues from the segment increased 7.5% year over year on a reported basis and 5.2% in organic constant currency in fourth-quarter 2019.

Maroun Mourad, president of global underwriting at Verisk, stated, “OneXperience provides agents and policyholders with the ability to conduct live-feed video surveys of commercial properties in collaboration with insurers. Insurers can improve digital engagement with customers and make quicker underwriting decisions with confidence.”

The latest move should strengthen Verisk’s competitive position in the insurance industry against names like Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.BR, Equifax, Inc. EFX and FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.