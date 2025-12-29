Markets
Verisk Terminates Deal To Buy AccuLynx Due To FTC Review Delay

December 29, 2025 — 09:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Verisk (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider, announced Monday that it has terminated its agreement to acquire AccuLynx due to a delay in review by the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC has not yet completed its review of the transaction by the December 26, 2025, termination date outlined in the agreement.

The company also announced that it will redeem the $1.50 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes issued in connection with the planned acquisition for a price equal to 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date.

Lee Shavel, president and CEO of Verisk, stated, "Verisk remains committed to our capital allocation discipline - balancing organic investment in our highest return on capital opportunities while returning capital to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. We continue to have confidence in our ability to deliver results in line with our long-term growth targets for this year, for 2026 and beyond."

Meanwhile, AccuLynx has notified Verisk that it believes the company's termination of the merger agreement is invalid.

However, Verisk said it "strongly disagrees with this assertion and intends to vigorously defend against any such assertions."

