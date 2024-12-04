Verisk Stock Rises 21% Year to Date: What You Should Know

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK has had an impressive run year to date. The stock has gained 21%, outperforming the 17% rally of the industry it belongs to.

What’s Behind VRSK’s Rally

Verisk posted better-than-expected earnings performance in the past three quarters, driven by strong growth in underwriting & rating and claims.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price

Verisk Analytics, Inc. price | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

Verisk’s decision to transition its business model from transactions to subscriptions favors its recurring revenues.Since the market trends give a higher valuation to SaaS companies, there’s also a direct benefit from this model to shareholders in the long run. Furthermore, the introduction of Claims Coverage Identifier and Provider Scoring services can appeal to new customers and move existing customers to subscription-based solutions.

Acquisitions play a vital role in Verisk's growth strategy, as it consistently invests in global companies to enhance its data and analytics capabilities. The April 2023 acquisition of Krug expanded the company's claims and casualty services across Europe. The acquisition of Mavera in February 2023 helped the company to expand in the European region and supported continuous growth in the global insurance industry as a technology and analytics partner.

Verisk has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2023, Verisk paid $196.8 as dividends and repurchased shares worth $2.8 billion. In 2022, Verisk paid $195.2 as dividends and repurchased shares worth 1.7 billion. In 2021, the company paid $188.2 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $475 million. Steadily increasing shareholder returns boost share prices as investors increasingly look for returns in unstable or uncertain markets.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Verisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are AppLovin APP and Parsons PSN.

AppLovin flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average.

Parsons sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.6%.

PSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.5%, on average.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parsons Corporation (PSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.