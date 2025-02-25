Verisk Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Verisk VRSK is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb. 26, before market open.

VRSK surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Verisk Analytics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

Verisk Analytics’ Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $734 million, suggesting an 8.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is anticipated to have increased due to year-over-year subscription revenue growth. We believe an improved go-to-market approach that elevates VRSK’s strategic dialogue with clients, and the strength of products and solutions built on proprietary data sets have benefited subscription growth.

Our estimate for revenues from the United States is pegged at $603.5 million, implying a year-over-year rise of 8.1%. We estimate revenues from the U.K. to be $53.2 million, indicating a 7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Revenues from Other countries are expected to grow 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual to $72.5 million.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.6 per share, hinting at 14.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Robust top-line growth, coupled with efficient cost management, is anticipated to have improved the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About VRSK

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk Analytics has an Earnings ESP of +3.00% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

CBIZ, Inc. CBZ: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $350.1 million, indicating a year-over-year fall of 6.9%. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 23 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of 26 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and missed in the other two, delivering a negative average earnings surprise of 2%.

CBZ has an Earnings ESP of +12.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 26.

Accenture ACN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $16.6 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.84, suggesting a 2.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 2.7%.

ACN has an Earnings ESP of +12.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 20.

