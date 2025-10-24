Verisk Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Verisk VRSK is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 29, before market open.

VRSK surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.7%.

Verisk’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $774.7 million, indicating 6.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.We expect the top line to have been driven by subscription revenues, led by robust growth across underwriting and claims.

Our estimate for revenues from the United States is $612.4 million, suggesting 5.5% year-over-year growth. We anticipate revenues from the U.K. to be $60.7 million, implying a 13.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Revenues from Other countries are estimated to rise 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual to $75.4 million.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pinned at $1.69 per share, suggesting a 1.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Prudent cost control, fueling margin expansion, is anticipated to have driven the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About VRSK

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Verisk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Payoneer Global PAYO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $263.5 million, indicating growth of 6.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 6 cents per share, down 45.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PAYO surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the four quarters and missed in the other three, with an average beat of 25.3%.

It has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. Payoneer Global is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Republic Services RSG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $4.3 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.77 per share, suggesting a 2.2% decrease from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 8%.

RSG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30.

