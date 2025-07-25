Verisk Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Verisk VRSK is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 30, before market open.

VRSK surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.8%.

Verisk’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $768.5 million, suggesting 7.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We expect strong growth across the company’s largest subscription-based solutions, coupled with strong price realization in its renewals, to have driven the top line. Other factors can include expanded relationships with existing clients and strong sales of new solutions.

Our estimated revenues from the United States are $635.1 million, indicating 7% year-over-year growth. We anticipate revenues from the U.K. to reach $58.2 million, suggesting a 14.1% increase from the same quarter last year. Revenues from other countries are estimated to grow 2.1% from the previous-year quarter to $73.7 million.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.77 per share, suggesting 1.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.The bottom line is likely to have improved on the back of a strong operating performance.

What Our Model Says About VRSK

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Veriskthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

APi Group APG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, implying a 10% year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 37 cents, suggesting 12.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.1%.

APG carries an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on July 31.

S&P Global SPGI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.7%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.25 per share, implying a year-over-year rise of 5.2%. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.5%.

SPGI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2. S&P Global is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on July 31.

