Verisk Nominates Christopher J. Perry and Sabra R. Purtill for Board Election at Annual Meeting

Verisk nominated Christopher Perry and Sabra Purtill for election to its Board of Directors on May 20, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Verisk has announced the nomination of Christopher J. Perry and Sabra R. Purtill as directors for election at its Annual Meeting on May 20, 2025. Perry, who serves as president of Broadridge Financial Solutions, has extensive experience in global sales, marketing, and client solutions across the financial sector. Purtill brings over 35 years of leadership in insurance and financial services, recently serving as AIG’s chief financial officer. Both nominees are expected to provide valuable insights to Verisk, as noted by the company’s Board Chair and CEO. Additionally, Verisk will see the retirement of board members General Vincent Brooks and Wendy Lane effective the same date, with appreciation expressed for their contributions during a transformative period for the company.

Potential Positives

Nomination of Christopher J. Perry and Sabra R. Purtill to the Board of Directors enhances the board's expertise, particularly in the insurance and financial services sectors.

Both nominees bring extensive leadership experience and industry insights that can support Verisk's strategic objectives and growth trajectory.

The addition of new board members aligns with Verisk’s commitment to strengthening its partnerships in the global insurance industry, potentially leading to increased shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Verisk is experiencing a board transition, with the retirement of two directors, which may signal instability or changes in governance that could concern investors.

The need to replace retiring board members with new nominations could imply a lack of continuity in strategic direction or leadership vision.

Concerns may arise regarding the timing of these changes as the company is undergoing "significant organizational transformation," which can add uncertainty to its future strategies.

FAQ

Who has been nominated to Verisk's Board of Directors?

Christopher J. Perry and Sabra R. Purtill have been nominated for election to Verisk's Board of Directors.

When will the board election take place?

The election for the new board members will occur at Verisk’s Annual Meeting on May 20, 2025.

What are the qualifications of Christopher Perry?

Perry is the president of Broadridge Financial Solutions and has extensive experience in financial services and global markets.

What roles has Sabra Purtill held in her career?

Purtill has held senior positions at AIG and other major financial services companies, including roles in risk management and financial leadership.

Why are the retiring directors important to Verisk?

Retired General Vincent Brooks and Wendy Lane provided strategic guidance during significant organizational changes at Verisk.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VRSK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRSK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VRSK Insider Trading Activity

$VRSK insiders have traded $VRSK stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEE SHAVEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $1,201,889 .

. BRUCE EDWARD HANSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,537 shares for an estimated $1,017,618 .

. KATHY CARD BECKLES (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,111 shares for an estimated $595,428

ELIZABETH MANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 900 shares for an estimated $254,663.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of $VRSK stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VRSK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRSK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRSK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRSK forecast page.

$VRSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRSK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VRSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Motemaden from Evercore ISI set a target price of $279.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $285.0 on 09/24/2024

Full Release



Jersey City, N.J., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk, a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has nominated to stand for election as directors Christopher J. Perry and Sabra R. Purtill. Perry is president of



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.



Purtill is an experienced executive of insurance and financial services companies, and she currently serves as an advisor at American International Group, Inc.





Perry and Purtill will stand for election at Verisk’s Annual Meeting on May 20, 2025.





“We look forward to welcoming Chris and Sabra to the board and benefiting from their deep operating expertise along with their unique insights into highly relevant global industries,” said Bruce Hansen, chair of Verisk’s Board of Directors.





“Sabra and Chris collectively have incredible insurance, financial and information services industry experience, and their perspectives and leadership will be invaluable assets to Verisk’s leadership and Board of Directors,” said Lee M. Shavel, president and CEO, Verisk. “I look forward to working closely with them as we execute on our strategy to deliver value to the insurance ecosystem and continue our growth trajectory.”







About Perry







Perry leads Broadridge's global go-to-market organization, including relationships with its top clients and strategic partners, and he oversees Broadridge’s international business, Corporate Development and its overall growth strategy. Prior to that, he served as Broadridge’s corporate senior vice president, Global Sales, Marketing and Client Solutions. Before joining Broadridge, Perry held various management and commercial roles at Thomson Reuters and its predecessor, Thomson Financial.





Perry serves on the Board of Directors of the Financial Services Institute. He is also the former chair and an ongoing member of British American Business, a membership organization that enables transatlantic commerce. In addition, he serves on the boards of several non-profits, including Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Jersey; NPower, which is an organization that provides underprivileged youth and military veterans with opportunities to build tech skills; the United Way of NYC; and the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.







About Purtill







Purtill brings over 35 years of leadership experience in the insurance and financial services industries, overseeing corporate finance, capital markets and treasury, financial reporting and communications. She joined AIG as deputy chief financial officer and treasurer and was appointed chief risk officer in 2021. Purtill was appointed chief investment officer of Corebridge Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of AIG at the time, before returning to AIG to serve as AIG’s chief financial officer from January 2023 to November 2024. Throughout her career, she has held senior leadership roles at Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., Assured Guaranty Ltd. and Chubb Limited.





Purtill is chair of the Advisory Board to the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, and she serves on the Board of Trustees for the College Foundation of the University of Virginia and its Audit and Finance and Investment Committees.







Directors Brooks and Lane will retire from Verisk’s Board of Directors







Verisk also announced that retired General Vincent Brooks and Wendy Lane will retire from the Verisk Board of Directors effective May 20, 2025. Brooks was elected to the Board of Directors in 2020 and served on the Risk and Talent Management and Compensation committees. Lane joined Verisk’s board in 2022 and served on the Finance and Investment and Talent Management and Compensation committees.





“On behalf of my colleagues on the board and the Verisk team, I would like to express our deep gratitude for Vince and Wendy for their leadership, guidance and commitment to enhancing shareholder value during a period of significant organizational transformation for the company,” Hansen said.





Shavel added: “We are grateful to Wendy and Vince for their strategic counsel as Verisk refocused on becoming a partner to the global insurance industry and on our purpose of contributing to more resilient communities.”







About Verisk







Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by



Great Place to Work



and fosters an



inclusive culture



where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit



Verisk.com



and the



Verisk Newsroom



.







Attachments





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.