Verisk Launches First Catastrophe Model to Address Financial Impacts of Strikes, Riots, and Civil Commotion in the U.S.

Verisk launches a new catastrophe model to assess financial impacts of civil unrest, enhancing risk management for insurers.

Quiver AI Summary

Verisk, a leading data analytics provider, has announced the release of the first catastrophe model designed to assess the financial impacts of strikes, riots, and civil commotion (SRCC) in the U.S. This initiative addresses the substantial insurance losses stemming from civil unrest, which have cost over $10 billion worldwide since 2010, with the U.S. alone accounting for approximately $3 billion. The new SRCC model features a detailed 500,000-year stochastic catalog that evaluates risks based on social, economic, and political factors, enhancing the understanding of potential losses at local levels. Verisk aims to support insurers in refining their underwriting strategies and improving risk management through better insights into SRCC risks, ultimately helping them to balance risk with premiums effectively. This model is part of Verisk's broader mission to provide comprehensive solutions for the insurance industry regarding political violence and extreme events.

Potential Positives

Verisk is launching the industry’s first catastrophe model specifically for strikes, riots, and civil commotion, positioning itself as a leader in addressing a growing area of risk for insurers.

The SRCC model is designed to enhance underwriting strategies by providing detailed insights into potential losses, allowing for better risk management and informed pricing decisions for insurance providers.

The model incorporates nearly 40 years of catastrophe modeling expertise and aims to improve the understanding of political risk hazards, which is increasingly relevant given recent unrest trends.

Verisk’s development of this model underscores its commitment to innovation and leadership in risk analytics, which can strengthen its market position and customer loyalty.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights escalating insurance losses from civil unrest, indicating a challenging and potentially volatile market environment for insurers.

The emphasis on a new SRCC model suggests previous methods of assessing these risks were inadequate, which may reflect poorly on the company’s prior offerings and expertise in the field.

The mention of significant potential losses from rare events suggests that the current insurance landscape may be facing unprecedented risks, raising concerns about overall industry stability and the effectiveness of existing risk management strategies.

FAQ

What is Verisk's new catastrophe model?

Verisk's new SRCC model quantifies the financial impacts of strikes, riots, and civil commotion in the U.S., addressing escalating insurance losses.

Why is the SRCC model needed?

The SRCC model is necessary due to over USD 10 billion in insured losses from civil unrest, highlighting the need for comprehensive risk assessment.

How does the SRCC model enhance underwriting?

The model empowers insurers to create robust underwriting guidelines and assess tail risks associated with civil unrest events for better decision-making.

What type of data does the SRCC model utilize?

The SRCC model uses a 500,000-year stochastic catalog, evaluating social trends, political factors, and historical protest patterns to predict risk severity.

Where can insurers access the SRCC model?

The SRCC Model is available through Verisk’s Extreme Events Solutions’ Touchstone platform for insurers and reinsurers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VRSK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRSK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VRSK Insider Trading Activity

$VRSK insiders have traded $VRSK stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE EDWARD HANSEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,716 shares for an estimated $1,354,647 .

. LEE SHAVEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $1,201,889 .

. KATHY CARD BECKLES (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,111 shares for an estimated $595,428

ELIZABETH MANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $289,011.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 461 institutional investors add shares of $VRSK stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



JERSEY CITY, N.J, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to escalating insurance losses from large-scale civil unrest events in recent years, leading global analytics and data provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is releasing the industry’s first-of-its-kind catastrophe model to help quantify the financial impacts of strikes, riots and civil commotion (SRCC) in the United States.





Since 2010, strikes, riots, and civil commotion events have led to more than USD 10 billion in insured losses globally, compared to less than USD 1 billion for terrorism. In the past six years, the insurance industry has faced five events, each causing over USD 1 billion in global insured losses. Verisk’s new SRCC model was built to enhance the way underwriters and risk managers approach the increasing risk posed by SRCC events in the U.S., which has experienced approximately USD 3 billion in insured losses.





“Over recent years, unrest in the U.S. highlighted the necessity for insurers to have a comprehensive understanding of potential political risk hazards,” said Sam Haynes, vice president of data and analytics, Verisk Maplecroft. “A 1 in 1,000-year SRCC event could cause losses 10 times greater than those from the 2020 protests, while very low-probability SRCC tail events could potentially impact commercial and municipal properties at the ZIP code level nationwide, the majority of which are located in metropolitan areas.”





The Verisk SRCC Model for the U.S. has a 500,000-year stochastic catalog, capturing the frequency and severity across the spectrum of plausible loss-causing unrest across every ZIP Code in the country. It predicts the severity of an event by evaluating the key drivers of risk, including social and economic trends, political factors and historical protest patterns. The probabilistic model can provide enhanced insight for exposure management and catastrophe modeling teams that have traditionally been reliant on historical, generic civil unrest data and subjective assessments.





“Verisk’s goal is to empower insurers covering political violence and terrorism risks to enhance their underwriting strategies through insights on the riskiness of exposures. This will facilitate informed decisions on insurance pricing, capital allocation, risk management and mitigation,” said Shane Latchman, managing director of Verisk Extreme Event Solutions team in London. “Ultimately, this SRCC Model enables underwriters to balance risk and premium effectively and allow insurers to effectively model this risk.”





The SRCC Model combines almost 40 years of catastrophe modeling expertise from Verisk’s Extreme Event Solutions business with 15+ years of experience from its global risks business, Verisk Maplecroft, in quantifying political violence. This unique approach offers insurers and reinsurers a compelling solution that will enable them to:







Estimate potential insured losses from SRCC events and quantify the potential financial impact of risk for individual locations and at the enterprise level.



Create robust underwriting guidelines to specifically account for SRCC related damage and associated business interruption.



Assess tail risk through a catalog of stochastic events which feature scenarios that are inherently plausible, but far worse than anything that has been seen historically.



Address risk management and regulatory requirements by stress testing extreme disaster scenarios to reveal potential vulnerabilities before real disasters occur.











The SRCC Model is available through Verisk’s Extreme Events Solutions’ Touchstone platform.





Learn more here:



https://www.verisk.com/products/srcc-model/













About Verisk







Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by



Great Place to Work



and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit



Verisk.com



and the



Verisk Newsroom



.



