Verisk Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Verisk VRSK is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, before market open.

VRSK surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.3%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Verisk Analytics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

VRSK’s Q1 Expectations

For the top line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $775.9 million, suggesting a 3.1% year-over-year rise. Revenues are expected to have been driven by continued strength in subscription revenues, which account for the majority of the top line.

Contract expansions, solid renewals and customer wins in the catastrophe and risk solutions are expected to have contributed to top-line growth.

Based on the line of business, the consensus estimate for revenues from the underwriting segment is kept at $543.6 million, indicating 2.2% year-over-year growth. For the claims segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is kept at $228 million, suggesting 3.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus mark for EPS is kept at $1.76, hinting at a 1.7% rise from the year-ago quarter's actual. Strong operational performance, driving margins, is expected to have aided the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About VRSK

Our model predicts an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat earnings estimates this season.

Coherent Corp. COHR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2026 revenues is set at $1.8 billion, indicating an 18.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.41 per share, suggesting 55% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%.

It has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Coherent is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

Veralto Corporation VLTO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, indicating a 5.3% year-over-year jump. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.02 per share, suggesting a 7.4% rise from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average surprise being 6%.

VLTO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on April 28.

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Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.