Verisk Gains From Recurring Revenues & Buyouts Amid Rising Debt

Verisk VRSK is benefiting from its recurring subscription-based revenue model. Growing direct premiums and recent strategic acquisitions are driving VRSK’s sustainable growth. A robust liquidity position and long-term shareholder-friendly policies are added advantages.

Meanwhile, rising personnel expenses and operational risks related to security breaches remain key concerns. High debt accumulation limits its appeal to growth-oriented investors.

How Is VRSK Faring?

VRSK’s top-line is thriving on rising contract renewal prices, resulting in higher annualized recurring revenues. The transition of its business model from transactions to subscriptions enables the generation of recurring revenues. The rising Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) trend has elevated the value of the subscription model, ultimately benefiting shareholders in the long run. The introduction of Claims Coverage Identifier and Provider Scoring services may attract new customers and encourage existing ones to adopt subscription-based solutions.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. revenue-ttm | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

The company’s direct premium growth has boosted its bottom line. There has been consistent year-over-year growth since the COVID-19 pandemic. VRSK offers policy language, prospective loss costs, underwriting solutions for risk assessment, pricing and workflow optimization across 31 lines of insurance. Its Property & Casualty claim revenues are generated from analytics for fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation, liability assessment, litigation and repair cost estimation, addressing emerging areas within these categories. Premiums from all these diverse policies collectively boost the company’s profitability.

VRSK pursues acquisitions and investments as a key driver for its growth strategy. It consistently invests in global companies to enhance its data and analytical capabilities. The recent acquisition of AccuLynx will strengthen network capabilities across the insurance claims and restoration ecosystem, while the acquisition of SuranceBay will streamline the buying and selling process and support a robust life and annuity ecosystem through solutions that enhance workflow among carriers, general agencies, insurance agents and consumers. In April 2025, VRSK acquired Nasdaq subsidiary Simplitium Limited, which owns and operates Nasdaq Risk Modelling for Catastrophes. This acquisition provided Verisk's clients with access to more than 300 third-party catastrophe models, offering diverse risk assessment views across the globe.

VRSK consistently rewards its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. It paid dividends of $195.2 million, $196.8 million, $221.3 million and $251.3 million, while repurchasing shares worth $1.7 billion, $2.8 billion, $1 billion and $624 million in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The company’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 1.02, higher than the industry’s average of 1.01. A current ratio of more than 1 indicates strong liquidity and the company’s ability to pay off its short-term obligations effectively.

However, the company’s personnel expenses remain a significant concern. These expenses accounted for nearly 56% and 55% of total operating expenses in 2024 and 2025, respectively. These expenses include salaries, benefits, incentive compensation, equity compensation costs, sales commissions, employment taxes, recruiting costs and outsourced temporary agency costs. Although such expenses are higher for companies in the information industry, rising employee salaries and wages could significantly pressure VRSK’s bottom line.

VRSK’s business model requires extensive data maintenance. This makes the company vulnerable to operational risks related to security breaches across its facilities, computer networks and databases. Data theft or misuse by third-party contractors could also lead to the loss of business and damage the company’s image.

The company has accumulated significant debt, primarily due to past buyouts and efforts to expand its business. VRSK had long-term debt of $4.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, up 30.6% year over year. While the debt has supported the company’s growth, it has also increased operational costs and limited the company’s capacity to pursue other opportunities.

VRSK reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results. It earned a profit of $1.82 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4% and increased 5.2% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $782.6 million came in marginally above the consensus estimate and rose 3.9% year over year.

Verisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results. ROL’s adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share matched the consensus mark and rose 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. ROL’s total revenues of $906.4 million surpassed the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 10.2% year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 21.6% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 14.4% year over year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.